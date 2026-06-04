XOXO Far From Home Brings the Butterfly Latte to NYC -- A Drink Inspired by Everyone Who Left Somewhere to Find Themselves Somewhere New

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a city built by dreamers from every corner of the world, a new lifestyle beverage brand is landing with a message that feels deeply New York: home isn't always where you are from — sometimes, it's where you find yourself.

XOXO Far From Home, founded by Aurora and Gaya, was born from two girls who crossed paths far away from where they grew up and discovered that strangers can become family, and unfamiliar places can become home.

At the heart of the brand is the Butterfly Latte, a naturally blue drink inspired by butterfly pea flower — a botanical ingredient known for its vibrant color, rich history, and natural antioxidants.

With its signature blue shade and smooth, calming ritual, the Butterfly Latte brings together beauty, wellness inspiration, and storytelling in every cup.

But XOXO Far From Home was never meant to be just a drink.

It is a love letter to everyone who has ever packed a suitcase, moved to a new city, chased a dream, or started over. It represents the people who arrive somewhere alone and slowly build a new version of home through friendships, memories, and unexpected moments.

"Everyone in New York is from somewhere," say founders Aurora and Gaya. "We wanted to create something that reminds people that being far from home doesn't mean you are lost — sometimes it means you are exactly where you are supposed to be."

Launching across New York through exclusive experiences and collaborations with established brands and communities, XOXO Far From Home invites people to discover the Butterfly Latte and become part of a movement built around connection, transformation, and belonging.

From a small idea between two friends to a community for anyone brave enough to begin again, XOXO Far From Home celebrates every journey, every transformation, and every person creating their own definition of home.

Because sometimes, you have to fly far away to discover where you truly belong.

XOXO Far From Home

xoxofarfromhome.com

Media Contact:

Aurora & Gaya

[email protected]

gaya@xoxofarfromhome.com

SOURCE Xoxo Far From Home