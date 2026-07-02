Xperteks Computer Consultancy, Inc. Named to 2026 MSP 501, the Technology Industry's Most Prestigious Ranking of Global Managed Service Providers

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Best of the Best in the Managed Services Industry

NEW YORK, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xperteks Computer Consultancy, Inc., a New York-based Apple Authorized Reseller and managed IT services provider, has earned a coveted spot on the 2026 MSP 501, the technology industry's most rigorous and respected ranking of global managed service providers. In a year marked by fierce competition and rapid industry transformation, Xperteks demonstrated the financial strength, operational excellence, and innovative capabilities that define industry leaders.

MSP 501 - 2026 Winner

For 19 years, the MSP 501 has set the standard for managed services excellence. Unlike rankings that reward size alone, the MSP 501 evaluates sustainable growth, recurring revenue strength, profit optimization, and the operational discipline that defines true leadership in the channel.

"The 2026 MSP 501 winners represent the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. Everyone wants to be a 501 because they stand head and shoulders above the competition," said Robert DeMarzo, Vice President of Content, Channel Events. "These managed service providers are actively shaping the future of managed services."

"Being named to the MSP 501 reflects the dedication of every person on the Xperteks team. We built this company on the belief that small and mid-sized businesses deserve enterprise-grade IT support, delivered with accountability and care. This recognition validates that commitment, and motivates us to keep raising the bar for our clients," said Marcial Velez, CEO, Xperteks Computer Consultancy, Inc.

"The MSP 501 represents far more than a ranking. It is the definitive benchmark for excellence in the managed services industry and a reflection of an unwavering commitment to serving the channel community," said Kelly Danziger, General Manager, Channel Partners and MSP Summit.

Winners will be recognized on the MSP Summit website (themspsummit.com) and honored during the MSP 501 Awards Gala at MSP Summit, September 28 to 30, 2026, in Orlando, FL.

About Xperteks Computer Consultancy, Inc.

Founded in 2001, Xperteks Computer Consultancy, Inc. is a New York-based, minority-owned managed IT services provider and Apple Authorized Reseller serving small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. The company delivers enterprise-grade technology solutions specializing in cybersecurity services, cloud management, employee lifecycle management, and strategic IT consulting for Apple and Windows environments. Learn more at www.xperteks.com.

About Channel Partners, MSP Summit, and the MSP 501

Channel Partners Conference and Expo and MSP Summit serve the global community of technology advisors, managed service providers, and technology suppliers. The MSP 501 honors the world's top-performing managed service providers annually. Learn more at channelpartnersconference.com and themspsummit.com.

Media Contacts

Dave Raffo, Sr. Conference Editor and Community Manager | Channel: [email protected] | 1 (212) 520-2700

Sydney Kurtz, Associate Marketing Manager, VIP Audience | Channel: [email protected]

SOURCE Xperteks Computer Consultancy, Inc.