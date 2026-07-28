XPLR Infrastructure, LP second-quarter 2026 financial results available on company's website

JUNO BEACH, Fla., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE: XIFR) has posted its second-quarter 2026 financial results in a news release available on the company's website at www.XPLRInfrastructure.com/FinancialResults.

Members of the company's senior management team will discuss the company's second-quarter 2026 financial results during an investor presentation to be webcast live, beginning at 9 a.m. ET today. The listen-only webcast will be available on XPLR Infrastructure's website by accessing the following link: www.XPLRInfrastructure.com/FinancialResults. A replay will be available for 90 days by accessing the link listed above.

XPLR Infrastructure, LP

XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE: XIFR) is a limited partnership that has an ownership interest in a clean energy infrastructure portfolio with long-term, stable cash flows. XPLR Infrastructure is focused on delivering long-term value to its common unitholders through disciplined capital allocation of the cash flows generated by its assets and is positioning itself to benefit from the expected growth in the U.S. power sector. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, XPLR Infrastructure's portfolio of contracted clean energy assets is diversified across generation technologies, including wind, solar and battery storage projects in the U.S. For more information, please visit: www.XPLRInfrastructure.com.

SOURCE XPLR Infrastructure, LP