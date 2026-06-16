XR and AI Leap into the Future at Augmented World Expo USA 2026 as Expo Hall Opens in Long Beach, CA

Major product launches, new immersive experiences, and industry announcements from Snap, Qualcomm, XREAL, and other leading companies

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Expo Hall opens at Augmented World Expo USA 2026 (AWE), the longest-running and largest event dedicated to Augmented Reality, Extended Reality, Virtual Reality, robotics and AI. Over 5,000 attendees, 250 exhibitors, and 400 speakers are gathering to celebrate the 17th anniversary of AWE and share a landmark year of innovation across XR, spatial computing, AI, and robotics.

AWE USA 2026 comes at a pivotal moment for the XR industry, as new smart glasses, immersive experiences, and spatial AI technologies move from early adoption into everyday use. Guided by this year's theme, "I, Spatial: Humans Empowered by Spatial AI," the event explores how XR can help people stay at the center of technology as AI and robotics become increasingly woven into daily life. Throughout the week, attendees will get hands-on with the products, experiences, and ideas defining the current XR industry—from next-generation wearables and immersive entertainment to enterprise applications, gaming, robots, reality capture, and digital twins.

AWE has become the XR industry's "festival of festivals"—bringing together every corner of the ecosystem under one roof. AWE USA 2026 features the Gaming & LBE Hub, Startup Pavilion, Select Builders showcase, Immersive Art Festival, Research Poster Selections, and Enterprise VIP Program, alongside dozens of networking events and community gatherings. Together, these programs showcase the creativity, entrepreneurship, and real-world momentum driving the next chapter of XR.

Press passes for the event are still available—visit this link to request one. Attendees can buy tickets to AWE USA 2026 here.

The 2026 Auggie Awards will take place tomorrow, June 17, at 6 PM Pacific on the AWE Main Stage. This year's ceremony spans 20 categories, including the Startup to Watch award for the winner of the pitch competition and the Art Festival winner. It's set to be one of the most exciting in the program's history, celebrating the world's top XR innovators, awarding the coveted Auggie Trophies, and honoring the eight newest inductees into the XR Hall of Fame.

To help journalists navigate the many announcements and product launches taking place throughout the week, below is a roundup of key news and highlights.

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Adamas brings its developer platform for multi-user VR to AWE, letting studios focus on application logic while the Adamas runtime handles multiplayer networking, avatars, and object interaction out of the box. Built around a TypeScript SDK on standard Node.js projects, it includes a Project Studio for visual project editing and a Collaborative Runtime that lets teams launch multiple projects together in a shared multiplayer space. Now in early access, Adamas aims to make networked, collaborative VR development dramatically simpler for creators. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Aequilibrium Software Inc., a B Corp software studio, showcases its AI-driven VR Training Academy at AWE—immersive training where frontline staff practice real-world conversations in a safe, repeatable environment. Moving beyond scripted simulations, the platform uses generative conversational AI avatars (like "Maya") that interpret tone, intent, and emotional cues, combined with voice interfaces, hand-gesture interaction, and adaptive UI, so trainees actively shape each dialogue rather than follow a fixed path. Proven in pilots with credit unions including First Commonwealth and Ent (now Wings), Aequilibrium pairs the experience with a behavior-driven personalized scorecard that measures not just task completion but empathy, needs discovery, and how staff respond under uncertainty. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Allsides brings its NVIDIA-powered 3D digital-twin platform to AWE, showcasing The Cube—a scanner that turns physical products into high-fidelity, explorable 3D assets for e-commerce and immersive shopping. In a flagship deployment, European fashion platform Zalando uses Allsides to capture footwear as photoreal digital twins in roughly seven-minute automated scans, scaling toward tens of thousands of SKUs while cutting per-scan costs by up to 92% and improving geometry and texture accuracy tenfold. Built on NVIDIA Cosmos and RTX PRO Blackwell GPUs, the pipeline takes products from scan to storefront in 48 hours and has been shown to lift add-to-cart rates and reduce returns—pointing toward richer, more confident online shopping. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Animus is showcasing its new AI-powered field capture platform for commercial construction, which turns smart glasses and smartphones into intelligent assistants that automatically capture and organize audio, video, photos, and notes from the jobsite. Designed for general contractor superintendents, the platform uses AI to convert real-time field observations into structured field events and daily logs, reducing time spent on administrative reporting and enabling construction leaders to stay focused on coordinating work in the field. By streamlining documentation and preserving project information as it happens, Animus aims to improve productivity, safety, and project outcomes across commercial construction projects. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Avalon Holographics is showcasing NOVAC, its new holographic display platform that transforms digital content into shared, glasses-free 3D holograms viewable by multiple people simultaneously. Making its first public appearance at AWE, NOVAC enables users to interact with spatial content without headsets, eye tracking, or wearable devices, creating a more natural and collaborative way to visualize information. The holographic display table supports applications ranging from healthcare, aerospace, defense, and engineering to simulation, digital twins, education, and immersive entertainment, while integrating with existing 3D content workflows through platforms such as NVIDIA Omniverse, Unreal Engine, Unity, and industry-standard 3D file formats. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Avatar SDK, a leading platform for creating personalized 3D avatars, today unveiled Avatar SDK Move, a new AI-powered tool that generates avatar animations from text prompts. With Move, developers and creators can describe a desired motion in natural language—such as "walk confidently," "wave to the audience," "perform a hip-hop dance," or "celebrate a victory"—and automatically generate high-quality 3D animations for their avatars. The technology supports both fundamental locomotion animations, including walking and running, as well as complex expressive movements such as dancing and performance-based actions. Assets: here Contact: [email protected]

AVRwell will showcase its expanding AVRsuite portfolio at AWE, spanning vision, gait, mobility, full-body rehabilitation, and wellness tools. The highlight is a major expansion of StarGait, its gait and mobility training app, with new gait retraining and dual-task modules—reciprocal arm swing, carrying and sorting objects while walking, dynamic reaching, visual scanning, and cognitive challenges—designed to replicate real-world mobility demands for neurological, vestibular, orthopedic, and aging populations. AVRwell is also spotlighting its growing network of clinical partners, including UMMC, InvinciKids, and Mynd Immersive, through which its applications are reaching veterans and pediatric patients. Attendees are invited to connect with the team to learn more about AVRsuite, partnership opportunities, and the future of immersive rehabilitation. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

BadVR brings big data into virtual reality at AWE, billing itself as the world's first fully immersive data-visualization platform. By letting users literally step inside their data, BadVR helps companies work faster and make better decisions, dramatically increasing the value of the data they already have. The Los Angeles company turns complex datasets into navigable, immersive environments for analysis. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

bHaptics, a global leader in haptic technology, showcases TactGlove DK3 at AWE—its next-generation XR haptic glove and the device's first hands-on public showcase. The DK3 expands coverage from six points to eight, adding two LRA motors in the palm to eliminate long-standing "haptic dead zones," while an upgraded wrist VCM delivers sharp, controller-grade feedback; together with bHaptics' patented Tactile Illusion algorithm, the glove generates continuous sensations across the whole hand—from the feel of a cat's fur across the palm to water flowing from fingertips to wrist. A slim, 41-piece ergonomic design minimizes interference with camera-based hand tracking on Meta Quest, Apple Vision Pro, and Galaxy XR, and a full software ecosystem—bHaptics Designer plus Unity, Unreal, Python, and JavaScript SDKs—supports developers and researchers. Now available for global pre-order at $385, TactGlove DK3 targets XR, medical simulation, defense training, and industrial use. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

BleeqUp brings the BleeqUp Ranger to AWE, a 4-in-1 AI sports camera worn on your eyes. The lightweight TR-90 glasses combine an AI-powered POV action camera (Sony IMX sensor, sports-optimized stabilization, and one-click AI video editing), open-ear headphones, a real-time walkie-talkie for team communication, and professional sports eyewear with optional ZEISS lenses. Features include automatic highlight detection and logging, up to 5 hours of video and 48 hours of audio recording, and detachable, prescription-ready frames—putting capture, audio, and connectivity into a single hands-free wearable for athletes. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

CADABRA, the AI-powered CAD copilot for engineers, launches Agent Mode at AWE (Booth S37)—a capability that lets engineers create and modify CAD models through natural language directly inside their existing CAD software. Rather than manually executing every command, sketch, and feature, engineers simply describe what they want and CADABRA performs the operations, from building parts from scratch to applying design changes across multiple components. Agent Mode completes the company's three-mode workflow alongside Ask Mode—which answers questions about geometry, materials, manufacturability, and cost within the live model—and Drawing Mode, which auto-generates manufacturing-ready drawings to company standards. Because it works natively inside professional CAD platforms, CADABRA fits existing engineering processes while cutting repetitive work and speeding iteration from concept to production. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

CatheXis Films: Think you can trust your senses? Think again. At AWE, disabled Army veteran, filmmaker, and XR creator Kat King presents SHATT[AR]PROOF™, an immersive experience inspired by her lived experience with treatment-resistant schizophrenia and complex PTSD. Through interactive storytelling, perceptual science, and accessibility-focused design, attendees explore how the brain interprets signals, assigns meaning, and constructs reality from incomplete information. Serving as a bridge to the larger GLASS ST[AR]S science-fiction universe, SHATT[AR]PROOF™️ also introduces PerceptAR, a concept exploring how XR technologies might support reality-checking and cognitive accessibility in everyday life. Experience SHATT[AR]PROOF at Playground Booth PG10 during AWE and remember: Perception is not reality, and the only way out is through. Contact: [email protected]

CGTrader, the world's largest 3D model marketplace, home to 2.8 million assets from 150,000 designers and used by more than 12.5 million people worldwide — comes to AWE (Booth #1042) to debut CGTrader AI, its new 3D asset generation tool. Rather than betting on a single model, CGTrader AI brings multiple leading 3D generation engines together under one subscription, letting users generate models from a text prompt or reference image and then refine polygon type, polygon count, and materials with full editing control before taking a production-ready asset forward. The pitch is "stock and AI under the same roof": if the model you need already exists among 2.8 million designer-made assets, find it; if it doesn't, generate it. Currently in closed beta with a public beta launching at the end of June, CGTrader AI will be shown live at the booth. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Chameleon Studios presents The Castle at AWE (for Meta Quest 2 and 3), an immersive VR experience that teaches electrical concepts through escape-room-style problem solving. Players become apprentice to eccentric inventor Nigel Kupferman, diagnosing and repairing damaged systems room by room—applying real principles like Ohm's law, tool usage, and testing as the narrative's tension quietly builds. Blending instructional design with game design, the four-level experience (Level 1, "The Basement," is complete) moves learners from theory to application and extends into the physical world with an electrical training board for hands-on circuit building. The Sierra Vista, Arizona studio is at AWE to connect with investors and partners to fund the remaining levels. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Cintoo brings its cloud-based reality-capture platform to AWE (Booth #636), showcasing a VR Experience App built on Unreal Engine that streams high-fidelity scan data from real-world facilities at true 1-to-1 scale. Its hybrid rendering system lets users move seamlessly between inspection-level detail and a zoomed-out view of complex spaces, while multi-user collaboration allows distributed teams to meet inside the same reality-capture data in real time—on desktop, in a personal headset, or in immersive rooms like Igloo Vision displays. Open SDKs and APIs integrate Cintoo's scan data into digital twin, GIS, and BIM platforms such as Unreal, Esri, and Cognite, keeping reality capture flowing across the industrial metaverse rather than trapped in proprietary silos. Cintoo's Dace Campbell is also chairing the Digital Twins & Virtual Environment track on June 17. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Cognitive3D, the spatial analytics platform trusted by more than 1,400 organizations to capture, replay, and analyze 3D behavior across XR experiences, arrives at AWE (Booth 929) with two new integrations. A partnership with HarmonEyes brings the Theia™ eye-tracking AI models—Mental Workload, Fatigue, Mental Readiness, and Attention—into Cognitive3D's session analytics, giving training, defense, and research teams a richer, on-device record of how users perform under load. A second integration with London-based XR studio Zappar embeds Cognitive3D's spatial analytics directly into Zappar's Mattercraft 3D web development tool, letting teams measure how people actually move through and engage with web, AR, and WebXR experiences. Both integrations are available now and being demonstrated at AWE. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Customer XR is showcasing its enterprise XR vision at AWE, championing what it calls "Immersive Tourism" alongside VR training for franchise brands like Koala Panda and Meineke. The agency recently launched the Innisfree Garden VR application—one of only ten apps available on both the Meta Quest Store and Apple Vision Pro App Store—letting users explore the award-winning botanical garden across seasons through 360° stereoscopic video and spatial audio. Customer XR is also rolling out a new channel program with technology services distributors, aiming to bring extended reality to CIOs and IT leaders and accelerate B2B adoption in a market it expects to reach $138.6 billion by 2032. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Dark Arts Software, makers of the Trip the Light dance app for Meta Quest, will showcase a range of new developments at AWE from its double booth (G17) in the Gaming Hub. The centerpiece is a conference-long Trip the Light competition running all three days—free to enter, with daily prize winners and grand prizes announced at the close of the four-day event—alongside the debut of a new Virtual Dance Partner, a new song, and new UI and ergonomic features. Dark Arts will also give a first look at Trip the Light running on the Pico 4 Ultra, expanding beyond its original Meta Quest 2, 3, and 3S support ahead of a broader release on the new platform. Beyond the flagship app, the company will demo its enterprise-focused XR technology and promote its consulting and development capabilities, signaling its readiness to take on new clients for work-for-hire, location-based entertainment, learning and development training, simulation, digital twin, and mixed reality projects. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

The Diamond Resilience, a creator-led creative tech studio, previews two pillars of its virtual-economy ecosystem at AWE. Career OS is a gamified "pathway-to-pipeline" platform that brings a game-style leveling mindset to career growth, helping independent creators and freelancers turn real-world experience into visible progress and economic mobility as AI reshapes skills-based hiring. Diamond City, its WebXR virtual-economy hub, gives creators across gaming, Web3, and XR a persistent home for digital careers, culture, and commerce—and serves as the backdrop for The Academy: Smart Campus Experience™, with a pilot planned for Fall 2026. Founded by Marlaina Love, the studio is opening calls for beta testers, founding residents, and partners. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

EtageSoftworks, will debut "Enjoy the View," an interactive extended reality (XR) art installation, at AWE. The installation features a collection of artfully tech-embedded physical masks that visitors can experience either through a stationary standing presentation or by checking out a wearable mask to explore the expo floor firsthand. The wearable hardware runs EtageSoftworks' proprietary app, Musical Colors—a real-time music visualizer that captures live environmental and ambient sound on the floor and transforms it into fluid, momentary graphic visuals inside the viewer's field of vision—blurring the line between wearable technology and fine art while turning attendees into a living, moving part of the exhibition. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Enovis showcases ARVIS®, its augmented-reality surgical navigation system, at AWE—billed as "AR for the OR." Worn on a headband (or a Stryker Flyte/T7 helmet), ARVIS blends hands-on surgical performance with spatial navigation and voice control, giving surgeons real-time guidance on cuts, alignment, and implant position without breaking their line of sight. Its ASTRA™ platform spans total hip, knee, and shoulder arthroplasty, using reusable trackers and a single-tray, zero-footprint setup designed to cut clutter, disposables, and operating costs. The system delivers intraoperative measurements and a consolidated case dashboard showing how closely execution matched the surgical plan. Assets here.

ExpandXR (MetaSyn / STARC) is a patented AI-enhanced augmented reality technology for delivering treatment to civilians, first responders, and veterans with PTSD, people with social anxiety disorder, and anyone with a condition that calls for exposure therapy. The technology lets patients walk alongside their therapist through highly customized, realistic environments and confront their fears and avoidances in real time. Beyond commonly avoided settings like a grocery store, a party, or a restaurant, ExpandXR enables fully automated roleplay with more than 100 AI-AR characters of varied age, sex, race, and behavior — and the clinician can adjust each character's role and behavior on the fly. Developed and patented at Wayne State University's Stress, Trauma, and Anxiety Research Clinic (STARC) by Dr Arash Javanbakht, the platform won the 2025 UnitedXR Healthcare Solution of the Year Award and the International Society for Traumatic Stress Studies Innovation Award, and was a 2026 Webby Nominee. Contact: [email protected]

Eyes of Freedom Immersive premieres at AWE, transforming one of America's most powerful traveling memorials into an accessible virtual reality experience through a collaboration between the Eyes of Freedom organization and the University of Colorado Boulder's Immersive Media Lab. Created by artist Anita Miller, the memorial honors the 23 Marines and Navy Corpsman of Lima Company who lost their lives in Iraq in 2005; the VR adaptation recreates Miller's life-sized portraits, military artifacts, and the companion sculpture Silent Battle at full scale with spatial audio and personal stories. Built using high-resolution photogrammetry, 3D modeling, and real-time rendering, the experience extends the memorial's reach to veterans, families, and caregivers—including in VA hospitals, hospice, and palliative-care settings where visiting in person isn't possible. The project sits at the intersection of art, education, technology, and public service, preserving the stories of the fallen for future generations. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Fantastic Voyage Labs brings Destination Lab to AWE, a VR platform that recreates fully equipped life-science laboratories for immersive, hands-on training. Users can design their own lab, tour realistic virtual laboratory environments, and practice with true-to-life equipment—closing the gap between classroom instruction and real bench work for biotech and clinical learners. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Five Squared Interactive showcases Web Wide Worlds at AWE—an open, MIT-licensed ecosystem for building, hosting, and visiting interactive 3D worlds on the open web. Worlds are defined in an HTML-like markup format (VEML), published at a URL, and opened like a web page from a headset, phone, PC, or browser; at the booth, a visitor in VR builds a world hosted on the open internet while bystanders scan a QR code to join on their phones in real time. The toolset spans WebVerse (an open world browser), WorldHub (no-code creation), and WorldKit (full developer control), with a self-hostable avatar/identity system, Minecraft-world import, and generative-AI world creation from plain-language prompts. Founder Dylan Baker leads an "Open Standards — Web Wide Worlds" roundtable on June 17 at 1:00 PM (Room 103B). Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

FreeAim VR is now shipping its production-standard VR Shoes, featuring unique wearable robotics that enable natural, limitless full-body movement in virtual reality. For enterprise partners, our system integrates seamlessly with third-party platforms to advance capabilities in training & simulation, humanoid robotics AI, and telerobotics operation. Join us at Playground Booth 7 for a live demonstration of these cutting-edge mobility solutions and to discover more about how we can advance your solutions. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Froliq highlights Sustainaball, a projection-based augmented reality soccer game that turns sustainability education into active play. Tapping into the energy and excitement surrounding the world's favorite sport, Sustainaball challenges participants to score clean-energy "sustainaballs" while blocking carbon-heavy "unsustainaballs." The headset-free XR experience has engaged students through programs with the Texas School for the Deaf and appeared at Austin FC's stadium alongside Huston-Tillotson University. Sustainaball demonstrates how spatial technology can help audiences explore environmental concepts through movement, competition, and shared experiences across schools, events, and community settings. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Ganzin Technology showcases its growing Aurora eye-tracking ecosystem at AWE alongside partners including Qualcomm, OmniVision, ams OSRAM, Himax, Jorjin, and Quanta, highlighting collaborations across the AI-glasses supply chain. Visitors can experience the J9 AI Glasses reference design—co-developed with Jorjin and built on the Aurora IIS eye-tracking platform—plus the latest Gaze2AI 2.0 framework and the ultra-low-power Aurora IIE platform. With a production-ready supply chain spanning optics, compute platforms, and wearable devices, Ganzin aims to make eye tracking a seamless, standard feature in next-generation intelligent eyewear. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

GRACIA AI launches the first 4D Gaussian Splatting app for Apple Vision Pro at AWE, bringing fully volumetric, moving video into mixed reality—free worldwide on M2 (or newer) devices, with 25+ scenes at launch. Unlike stereoscopic or fixed-perspective spatial video, Gracia's captures are truly volumetric: viewers can physically walk around living performances and scenes placed in their room through passthrough. A codec-style compression approach that transmits keyframes and motion deltas makes 4DGS streamable, cutting bandwidth by more than an order of magnitude (an 80 Mbps connection is recommended). Launch highlights include a spatial-audio musical performance and step-by-step educational demos, and the app joins Gracia's existing presence on Meta Quest 3, Pico 4, PC VR, and WebXR. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Grepow will showcase its latest custom-shaped battery solutions for XR devices, smart rings, smart glasses, and AI wearables at AWE. Drawing on more than 20 years of lithium-polymer battery expertise, the company is highlighting ultra-compact, high-energy-density batteries engineered to meet the unique form factors of next-generation wearable technology. Demonstrations will feature curved batteries for smart rings, ultra-narrow batteries for slim smart glasses frames, and custom round and shaped batteries designed for AI-powered devices such as audio recorders, badges, and pendants. Attendees can explore working prototypes, meet with Grepow engineers to discuss custom battery architectures and rapid prototyping, and learn how the company's specialized battery designs can help manufacturers create lighter, longer-lasting, and higher-performance XR and AI products. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

GridRaster is a pioneering technology company transforming how industrial sectors leverage spatial computing and AI for automation, robotics, industrial operations and digital twins. They recognized early on the transformative potential of XR, AI, and cloud technologies to enhance efficiency and productivity across the entire product life cycle—from design and assembly to manufacturing, training, and maintenance operations. Utilizing 3D AI-driven spatial mapping and XR, GridRaster's SPIDER platform was developed in collaboration with large enterprise customers in the aerospace, defense and other industrial enterprises. Their clientele includes the US Air Force, US Space Force, US Army, leading aerospace and defense companies.

Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

HADO will showcase its augmented reality "physical esport" live in the LBE Zone, inviting attendees to strap on a lightweight AR headset and wrist sensor and step onto a compact court to play or watch the 3-versus-3 game—where players charge, fire energy balls, and raise shields through arm movements. The popup-style activation is meant to demonstrate what active, social, spectator-friendly XR looks like in person, while the HADO USA team uses the event to connect with potential partners including location-based entertainment operators, investors, educators and CTE/youth program leaders, brands, XR technologists, and media, as it builds toward a U.S. flagship arena, a national league, and school and university programs. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Halion Tech unveils AR glasses designed to serve as an intelligent personal secretary for busy, driven people who are losing tasks, context, and decisions in the noise of daily life. Unlike productivity apps that demand your attention, Halion lives in a form factor people are already familiar with and integrates seamlessly, surfacing what you need without requiring you to stop what you're doing. They are showing a working prototype at AWE and are accepting interest from early access users, beta partners, and investors. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Hidden Realities debuts at AWE (Booth S82), giving the public its first look at Heart Full of Magic, a smartphone AR experience that turns hospital murals into interactive story worlds. Founded by immersive-tech executive Dana Ware—former Chief Creative Officer of ARound, which built large-scale stadium AR for the NFL, MLB, and MLS, and Creative Director at The VOID—the company layers augmented reality directly onto existing murals, architecture, and landmarks with no app, headset, or special hardware; visitors simply scan a QR code or point their phone at the art. First deployed at Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Heart Full of Magic lets children recovering from surgery explore magical worlds, collect treasures, and move through the space in ways designed around emotional wellbeing and recovery. Hidden Realities is now opening pilots for hospitals, museums, attractions, libraries, and public spaces, and will preview a new initiative, Portal Pets, at the show. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Hololabs Studio, the team behind the augmented reality technology for Mario Kart: Koopa's Challenge, is set to debut its new free-roam VR experience, Abyss: Vault, at AWE. A 2026 AWE Auggie Award finalist in both the Best Game or Toy and Best Independent Creator categories, this 30-minute, 2-6 player experience is designed to bring theme-park-quality storytelling and collaborative gameplay to location-based entertainment operators. The studio is hosting a coordinated worldwide launch and will present a behind-the-scenes session on their design and go-to-market strategy in a talk in the LBE Zone on June 16th, with demos available on the show floor in partnership with Synthesis and Pico. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Hyper Creative, a Taipei-based XR studio, brings Dance Guru to AWE (Gaming Hub, Booth DaGH11)—a mixed reality social-dance platform that lets anyone learn partner dancing at home with a virtual partner. Instead of flat video tutorials or the cost, intimidation, and scheduling hassles of in-person classes, users step into an immersive MR dance space to learn Cha-Cha, Waltz, Salsa, and Bachata through guided lessons, practice repeatedly with a virtual partner, and perform in game-like competitions that earn rewards and unlockable costumes. Built for Meta Quest and Pico (with SteamVR and Android XR planned), it blends XR learning, social fitness, and rhythm gaming, and is rolling out multiplayer dance parties and AI-powered partner interaction. Founded by former HTC Vive/Viverse product lead David T.H. Huang, Dance Guru began as a 2024 Meta Presence Hackathon winner and is now in Early Access with monthly content updates. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Immergo Labs, Inc. brings its AI-powered XR telehealth platform for physical rehabilitation to AWE, letting therapists and patients meet as full-body avatars in shared immersive environments while real-time biomechanical data is captured on off-the-shelf hardware like Meta Quest, laptops, and phones. Built on a proprietary AI-and-biomechanics stack, the platform delivers clinician-led sessions, game-like personalized home exercise programs, and real-time feedback on movement quality—addressing the no-show rates, travel burdens, and incomplete home programs that plague conventional rehab. Backed by a $1M NSF SBIR Phase II award and validated through an ongoing Houston VA study, Immergo targets an estimated $33B market spanning Veterans Affairs, private practice, and hybrid telehealth rehabilitation. Co-founded by UC Santa Cruz PhDs—including Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree Aviv Elor—the team draws on backgrounds at Meta, Google, NIH, and Disney. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Immersity, by Leia Inc., brings its Immersity Platform to AWE, pairing Spatial AI software with switchable-display hardware to deliver glasses-free immersive 3D across the devices people already use—smartphones, tablets, laptops, monitors, and emerging form factors. At its booth, the company runs live demonstrations spanning gaming (adding depth and presence to everyday gameplay), video communication (more engaging, connected remote calls), entertainment (movies, sports, and digital content brought to life with spatial depth), and content-creation and productivity workflows for visualizing and interacting with 3D content. The throughline: weaving immersive experiences into familiar devices and workflows rather than requiring dedicated headsets. Visitors can see the platform's software and switchable-display hardware working together across device ecosystems firsthand. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Insight Enterprises, a Fortune 500 solutions integrator, showcases its Advanced Digital Twins at AWE—highly detailed, navigable 3D spaces built in minutes using Neural Radiance Fields (NeRF) and 3D Gaussian Splatting for photorealism and real-time performance from simple 2D image capture. Insight provides a true end-to-end service: strategic consulting, on-site capture, optimization and compression to run on any device, and added interactivity and data-layer integration—while ensuring the resulting scans and data belong solely to the client. Use cases span construction and site planning (virtually "walking" a job site to track milestones), hospitality (letting guests see exactly what they're booking), and training enhanced with generative, interactive AI avatars embedded in the twin. Backed by 35+ years and a network of 6,000+ partners, Insight brings enterprise-grade scale to spatial computing. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Invelon comes to AWE (Stand 1337) as a US-based, end-to-end extended-reality company spanning hardware, software, and services—and is using the show to spotlight its acquisition of Onirix, the well-known no-code Web AR platform. Onirix lets creators and companies build and deploy immersive experiences across smartphones, tablets, interactive screens, and XR headsets, with image, surface, and spatial tracking plus environment scanning, all through a drag-and-drop builder. Folding Onirix into Invelon Worldwide consolidates the company's position in the XR sector and advances its goal of accelerating real-world XR adoption across industries like tourism, logistics, manufacturing, and workforce training. Invelon positions itself as a one-stop shop that removes the complexity of juggling multiple vendors across the XR stack. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

IVRHA announces a premier media partnership with The Economist at AWE—billed as a high-profile collaboration spanning its highly anticipated European and US events and highlighting the cutting edge of immersive technologies across multiple continents. The partnership begins in Valmiera, Latvia on October 8–9 with the 8th Annual Virtual Reality and Healthcare Europe Symposium, followed by two groundbreaking, one-day events at the University of Central Florida in Orlando: "From Microgravity to Medicine: Virtual Reality at the Frontier of Space Health" on Tuesday, October 27, and "Embodied Intelligence: Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence, and Skill Acquisition in Humanoid Robotics" on Friday, October 30. It is aimed at clinicians, researchers, aerospace and robotics specialists, and immersive-technology builders working at the intersection of spatial computing, medical science, aerospace health, and advanced robotics. Together with The Economist, IVRHA is set to drive global conversation across all three events. Event details: Europe Symposium, Space Health, Robotics. Contact: [email protected]

Jadu AR is showcasing the private beta of Jadu, a new social capture platform built around "spatial memories" — photorealistic, explorable 3D captures of real-world moments that users can create with a single tap. Using Gaussian splatting technology, Jadu transforms scenes into immersive spatial experiences that can be viewed from multiple angles and enhanced with spatial audio and effects. At AWE, the company is demonstrating how users can not only capture and revisit these 3D memories, but also use a new feature called Fuse to combine their captures with those from other users, creating entirely new shared spatial experiences. Designed to encourage active participation in the physical world, Jadu offers a new approach to social media that blends spatial computing, creativity, and real-world exploration. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

JP Technology Initiatives, brings the VR Foottroller to AWE, a foot-based controller that delivers hands-free, walk-in-place locomotion for immersive experiences. Connecting over Bluetooth HID as a gamepad, it drives four-way movement in standalone Quest 2/3 titles and the full library of SteamVR PC games, and doubles as a pedal for driving games or a foot controller for titles like Skate. Beyond gaming, the Foottroller enables natural locomotion for NVIDIA Omniverse and Isaac Sim, simulation and training, robot teleoperation, and WebXR experiences such as exploring photorealistic 3D Gaussian Splat scenes right in the browser. Available as crampon add-ons or fully assembled units (from $79.99), it aims to make moving through VR more intuitive—and to free the hands for everything else. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

KiWear will showcase its new KiWear Smart Ring at AWE, the company's first consumer product and what it describes as the industry's first touchless smart ring controller. Powered by proprietary gesture-recognition technology, the ring enables users to control smartphones, tablets, TVs, smart glasses, vehicle infotainment systems, and other connected devices using intuitive finger gestures such as swipes and pinches, eliminating the need to touch a screen or the ring itself. In addition to device control, the ring includes health-monitoring features such as sleep, heart rate, and blood oxygen tracking. Attendees can experience hands-on demonstrations of the Smart Ring at KiWear's booth (#1142), while the company will also highlight its ongoing collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies on next-generation AI and XR interactions, including a prototype ring powered by the Snapdragon S7+ Gen 1 platform at Qualcomm's booth (#911). Assets here. Contact: [email protected].

Luminara — VR and AR pioneer Dr. Thomas A. Furness III, of the Virtual World Society's Light School, takes the AWE stage on June 17 at 1:35 PM (Room 101B), where he will make a major announcement about the formation of a new institute. That initiative, the Luminara Institute of Light, is a new interdisciplinary effort exploring how extended reality, artificial intelligence, light, biofeedback, creativity, and human connection can unlock the deeper capacities of the human mind, heart, body, and spirit. Its work focuses on immersive learning environments, new languages of light and sound, biofeedback-enabled interfaces for self-awareness, and shared experiences that foster connection, compassion, and service. Luminara is inviting researchers, technologists, artists, educators, physicians, and partners across XR, AI, neuroscience, medicine, and the arts to help build technologies that uplift humanity. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

MedMicroMaps is showcasing microbeXR, a new VR-based biomedical education game for Meta Quest that transforms complex topics such as DNA, RNA, microbes, and cellular biology into an immersive, mission-driven learning experience. Backed by the National Science Foundation, the platform uses spatial computing and gamification to help students build science confidence and explore potential careers in healthcare, biotechnology, and life sciences. At AWE, attendees can experience live demos that place them inside interactive 3D biological environments, meet virtual microbial characters, and work through medical-themed challenges. The company is also highlighting its M3 Grid ecosystem, a youth-focused XR platform designed with FERPA-compliant privacy protections and tools for educators, parents, and schools adopting immersive learning technologies. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Mentra will be showcasing MentraOS, the open-source platform that lets developers write one app and deploy it across multiple smart glasses brands. Experience the SDK and app ecosystem powering Even Realities, NIMO, Mentra Live, and Vuzix smart glasses, with additional OEM partners launching over the next nine months. Businesses are already deploying MentraOS-powered smart glasses in real-world workflows, while consumers use them daily for live captions, dashboards, proactive AI assistance, and more. Whether you're building smart glasses applications, deploying them across your organization, or looking for the best daily-wear smart glasses experience, visit Mentra at Booth #1238. Contact: [email protected]

Mixel Studio showcases OXR at AWE, a no-code platform for building, presenting, and orchestrating XR experiences across devices. Creators design spatial scenes from a web browser, guide audiences through synchronized immersive lessons in mixed reality, and keep headsets, browsers, and mobile viewers in sync—then update and redeploy spatial content without rebuilding from scratch or relying on developers. With instructor-led spatial learning and configurable audience-agency controls, OXR is built for education and training across architecture, medicine, manufacturing, museums, and K-12 STEAM. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Monsarrat, a Los Angeles startup, is launching Landing Party at AWE—billed as the world's first outdoor roleplaying video game. Where Pokémon Go pinned gameplay to map points, Monsarrat's seven patents lay out a contiguous game area across real-world outdoor spaces, populated in augmented reality with dozens or hundreds of fantasy trees, rocks, creatures, and buildings to explore on foot. The result brings deep storytelling, roleplaying, and physical activity to outdoor gaming—a largely untapped market the company aims to establish as a primary platform alongside PC, console, and mobile. Founder and CEO Johnny Monsarrat previously co-created the massively multiplayer online (MMO) genre at Turbine, and the company's advisors include former Blizzard president Mike Ybarra and former PlayStation CEO Jack Tretton; Landing Party launches in June 2026 on the App Store and Google Play. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

MultiSet AI returns to AWE with its enterprise Visual Positioning System (VPS)—a scan-agnostic, AI-driven positioning stack that gives devices a shared real-world coordinate system. It works with any 3D scan (LiDAR, Gaussian splats, Matterport, NavVis, Leica, XGrids and more) and runs across iOS, Android, Unity, WebXR, Meta Quest, and Ray-Ban, with on-prem, private-cloud, or on-device hosting and no vendor data lock-in. Delivering roughly 5 cm median accuracy across multi-floor indoor and outdoor environments, MultiSet powers AR overlays and device tracking for warehouse training, maintenance and inspection, asset navigation, field services, and retail. Recently rated the "most robust VPS" for last-mile logistics, it brings visual awareness to enterprise workflows from maintenance ticket resolution to underground utility mapping. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Noorcon Inc showcases NucleusXR at AWE, a modular XR platform spanning enterprise and education use cases. Its modules include an enterprise walkthrough that pairs a web portal with XR and an interactive anatomy series for immersive medical and science learning. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

notAnImage debuts OHLO at AWE—billed as the first tabletop hologram that gives remote people and AI a face the whole room can see, and that sees everyone back. Requiring no glasses or headset, OHLO renders a 3D face at human scale visible from any angle, with facial expressions, eye contact, a 360° perception system that senses who is in the room and who is speaking, and a steerable laser "pointing finger" for highlighting objects or text in the user's space. It is aimed at families with children (a distraction-free AI or live homework tutor), families with aging parents (face-to-face holographic presence), and AI builders, who can make any model inhabit the device through on-device inference and an open SDK with MCP support. Founded in 2026 by French engineers Sebastien Baudribos and Gilles Cadet, notAnImage began building OHLO in 2025. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

OwnXR debuts AI-powered content creation at AWE—billed as the fastest way to build immersive XR experiences without specialized modeling expertise. Requiring no 3D background, the platform lets users generate AI-created 3D models and Gaussian Splat (3D Splat) content on demand, then combine those assets with interactive tools and publish engaging virtual and augmented reality experiences directly from OwnXR. The release also adds image recognition that turns any object or image into a marker to trigger dynamic interactions inside AR experiences, unlocking new possibilities for education, training, marketing, events, and digital storytelling. It is aimed at creators, educators, marketers, and event teams who want to produce rich XR content without modeling skills. To celebrate the launch, OwnXR is offering a limited-time conference discount available only during AWE; visit the booth for live demonstrations of every new feature. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

PeKe Labs is unveiling their gesture-based controller for hands-empty and screen-free smart glasses control. The phone-mounted touchpad enables discreet and reliable smart glasses functionality without needing to remove your phone from your pocket. The controller works with any glasses or device that has a published SDK; PeKe is actively partnering with enterprises who will natively embed the technology into their technology stack, delivering a more seamless experience for the end user than add-on integration allow. Live demos will be available at AWE, and early access sign-ups are open at pekelabs.com. Contact: [email protected]

Petricore, Inc. will showcase its growing slate of immersive work across gaming, education, and emerging tech at AWE. The team is celebrating an AWE Auggie Award nomination for Best Campaign for The Last Resort, its interactive AR companion experience built with Scholastic for the bestselling book series, while also offering a look at Project Death's Game, an upcoming VR title coming to Meta Quest and Steam (wishlistable now). Stop by to learn more about Petricore's games, development services, and partnership opportunities. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Photonengine enables developers to transform apps into real-time, multi-user experiences with fast, reliable multiplayer connectivity across platforms. At AWE (Booth 938), Photon premieres its latest multiplayer XR Starter, Spatial Starter, featuring smart-glasses video streaming into virtual and mixed reality environments. Trusted by over 1 million developers and supporting more than 1.5 billion monthly active users, Photon provides secure, low-latency infrastructure for web, mobile, PC, console, and immersive XR devices—synchronizing objects, input, video, voice, and chat in real time across Meta Quest, Pico, and Apple Vision Pro. With global infrastructure, private-cloud deployment options, and clear documentation, Photon continues to power scalable connected experiences for developers, studios, and enterprises worldwide. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

PICO unveils Project Swan running PICO OS 6 at AWE, a revolutionary multi-panel operating system that replaces flat screens with an infinite, multi-app spatial canvas for ultimate productivity. Positioning itself as XR's most open, stack-agnostic ecosystem, PICO seamlessly bridges the gap between OpenXR game engines, native Android, and the web through WebSpatial—a pioneering W3C open standard that allows the world's 20 million web developers to build native 3D apps using standard HTML, CSS, and React. This "write once, spatial everywhere" architecture lets developers deploy a single web codebase across PICO, Apple Vision Pro, and AndroidXR in the future, slashing time-to-market to nearly zero. Combined with PICO's new integrated agentic AI tools to help build XR applications with AI. WebSpatial AI Skill, creators can now leverage "AI Vibe Coding" to instantly scaffold project structures and compile fully functioning spatial applications from a single natural language prompt, democratizing the immersive web for everyone. Contact: [email protected]

Prehension will launch its gesture recognition SDK at AWE, bringing temporal motion intelligence to spatial computing. The SDK fills a critical gap left by existing solutions — enabling developers to build experiences that understand gesture as motion and action, not just pose. The SDK ships as a Unity plugin and is available to developers building for Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S, with additional platforms in development. Live demos will be running throughout the conference at Prehension's booth. Contact: [email protected]

Prolo Technologies debuts the Prolo Ring at AWE—billed as the world's only all-in-one ring mouse controller. Worn on either hand, it delivers full cursor control, shortcuts, and 40+ intuitive gestures so users can point, click, scroll, control media, navigate slides, snap photos, and trigger macros without reaching for a mouse, keyboard, or touchscreen. It pairs instantly over Bluetooth across Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS with no drivers, offers fully remappable gestures and macros, and runs up to 8 hours on a charge with no subscription fees. Accessible by design, the Prolo Ring is available at ProloRing.com. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. is showcasing a range of XR demos highlighting immersive interactions, multimodal AI experiences, and next-generation XR use cases across consumer and enterprise applications. During his keynote, Ziad Asghar, SVP & GM of XR, Wearables and Personal AI at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, announced the Snapdragon® Reality Elite platform and Snapdragon® Scalable Turnkey AI-Ready Toolkit (START). The company is enabling the next era of AI-enabled spatial computing. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Contact: [email protected]

Quest Global is showcasing Neprion (Next-Gen Product Realization), a new engineering and system validation framework designed to help OEMs, retailers, fashion brands, and technology partners accelerate the development and launch of AI-enabled smart wearables. Focused on AI/AR smart glasses and broader AI, AR, and XR devices, Neprion provides structured validation and testing across hardware, embedded software, connectivity, interoperability, safety, compliance, and AI performance. By combining product engineering and launch-readiness services into a single framework, Quest Global aims to help wearable device makers reduce development risk, improve product quality and reliability, and bring next-generation smart wearables to market faster with greater confidence. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Radiant Images unveils Meridian 4D at AWE (Booth #950), the second generation of its cinema-grade volumetric capture platform—and a stage that, for the first time, travels with the crew instead of living in a building. A toolless octagonal frame surrounds a subject with 56 synchronized iPhone 17 Pro cameras shooting 4K Apple ProRes RAW at 60fps, with T-Mobile private 5G handling cable-free synchronization and Gracia AI reconstructing the capture into a fully navigable 4D Gaussian Splat delivered within 24 hours. The company also revealed what it believes is the first use of 4D Gaussian splatting on a live sports broadcast, captured across 300 acres at the 2026 PGA Championship alongside partners Gracia AI and T-Mobile. Every frame is reconstructed from real synchronized capture—nothing generated—producing photo-real, engine-ready digital humans for game, XR, simulation, and broadcast pipelines. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Raven Resonance Inc. previews Raven Prism, which it bills as the world's first Ambient Computer, at AWE Booth 1028—its first public showing ahead of a planned commercial launch later this year. Powered by the Linux-based RavenOS, Raven Prism takes the form of premium prescription eyewear but functions as a standalone 64-bit computer controlled by eye gaze and voice, requiring no smartphone and running native Linux ARM64 apps on a full-color LCoS waveguide display comparable to a 16-inch screen at arm's length. A key innovation is Raven Wings, a modular hot-swappable battery system that preserves system state during swaps so users can keep working without restarting, while also serving as expansion modules for future hardware. Privacy is foundational, with eye-control data processed locally and hardware-level protections including a physical camera cover and the Beakon visibility system that signals camera activity Raven Prism will have its pricing and availability announced at launch later in 2026. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

RealityCheck, fresh out of stealth and developed through the entrepreneurship program at the UCLA Anderson School of Management, is a new website that makes it easy to find immersive entertainment — whether that's a VR game, an AR app, or an in-person experience like an immersive art exhibit or VR arcade. Instead of searching through app stores, social media, ticketing sites, and venue websites, users can find experiences in one place, preview them before committing, and discover options that match their interests and devices. Built to support both audiences and creators, RealityCheck helps immersive experiences reach new users, increases visibility in a fragmented market, and creates new opportunities for creators to grow and monetize their work. By helping consumers discover what's possible and enabling creators to reach the right audiences, RealityCheck aims to unlock the full potential of immersive entertainment. Contact: [email protected]

Ringling College of Art and Design's Virtual Reality Development program is exhibiting at AWE in the IVRHA Pavilion, showcasing student-built immersive experiences spanning healthcare, caregiver training, conservation, forensics, manufacturing, and entertainment. Ringling VRD is a BFA program developing spatial computing creators, practitioners who bridge creative vision and technical execution across every sector XR is transforming. The program has partnered with organizations including Moffitt Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, Mote Marine Laboratory, and with Penn State University on multiple NIH grant submissions. It hosts a new Researcher in Residence focused on XR interventions for mild cognitive impairment, dementia, and their caregivers. Ringling VRD is also home to the founding student chapter of XR Women. Contact: [email protected].

Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

RP1, together with the Metaverse Standards Forum, introduces Sneeze at AWE—the first open metaverse browser engine ever built, released as open source under Apache 2.0 through the Open Metaverse Browser Initiative (OMBI). Just as Blink powers Chrome and WebKit powers Safari, Sneeze is a new engine purpose-built for spatial computing: organizations can embed it into existing browsers or use it to power standalone metaverse browsers. It delivers what the 2D web stack cannot—self-hosted spatial content, proximity-based discovery, secure multi-origin 3D scene composition via the Scene Object Model, per-service WASM sandboxing, and real-time co-presence for AI agents, AR glasses, and enterprise environments at scale. Built on proven open standards from Khronos, the W3C, and OGC and owned by no single company, Sneeze aims to give the metaverse the same open foundation the web has long enjoyed. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Simtryx unveils two new products at AWE: its new patient health engine, the physiological core driving its mixed reality medical simulation platform, and its new manikin integration technology, bridging physical task trainers with the platform. Built around AI-driven virtual patients, physics-based hand tracking, and shared-space multiplayer, Simtryx delivers immersive clinical training to advanced universities and healthcare institutions while democratizing access in emerging markets. The company is also showcasing an expanded library of clinical cases spanning emergency, critical care, and acute scenarios, alongside new deployments with its latest clients and support for new headsets. Visit Booth S84. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Snap Inc. today unveiled SPECS, augmented reality glasses designed to make computing more human. SPECS bring AI assistance, work tools, entertainment, and shared experiences into the world around you, so people can create, connect, learn, and get things done in the moment. Visit the SPECS Lounge on the second floor of the Long Beach Convention Center to experience the future of augmented reality, today. Contact: [email protected]

SNEAKAR is pulling up to AWE with receipts… leaning in, showing up, and doing the work to prove phygital isn't a buzzword, it's a measurable system. On June 17, the team hits the AWE Main Stage with the fireside "Beyond Impressions: Measuring Phygital Fashion and XR Brand Play," and through the ecosystem on stage we'll show the very first footwear to Fortnite CPG gaming rail… breaking down how SNEAKAR XR, DREKA AI, FR8QU8NCY, and The Omniverse City are turning immersive gamification plus real-world XR activations into one continuous, trackable brand loop… where sessions, dwell, redemptions, and repeat play become the new media metrics. And on the floor, SNEAKARCADE brings the heat as an immersive WebXR gaming hub built for mobile-first, aim‑n‑play action… rotating AR games, branded skins, digital merch, and gameplay utility that connect creator culture to real-world outcomes. Come be SPATIAL with us… shoe 'n tell time, y'all… because this year's AWE story is simple: react over reach, impact over impressions, and #STAYSNEAKAR over status quo. Contact: [email protected]

SNKE is showcasing SnkeXR, next-generation augmented reality (AR) glasses purpose-built for the medical industry. Equipped with dual Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processors and 11 cameras, SnkeXR is the most advanced and powerful AR headset ever developed for clinical environments. Designed as a regulatory-aligned, medical-grade component, our open platform enables medical device companies to seamlessly integrate AR into their products and workflows without the burden of developing hardware from scratch. Visit Booth 656 to experience how SNKE empowers partners to build and deploy the future of clinical applications. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

SpatialGen, the infrastructure provider it says powers 90% of immersive content for the spatial-computing era, launches ZEUS at AWE—an industry-first live MV-HEVC encoder built specifically to broadcast Apple Immersive Video. The enterprise hardware ingests Apple ProRes over SMPTE 2110/SDI and outputs real-time, AIV-compliant MV-HEVC HLS segments, enabling ultra-low-latency 180° 3D streaming of live sports, concerts, and breaking news to Apple Vision Pro. Building on its delivery of immersive experiences for Spectrum and the Los Angeles Lakers, SpatialGen is moving from recorded media to live broadcast scale. Based in Chattanooga, TN, the company positions ZEUS as the backbone for the next generation of live immersive media. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Starport, Inc. debuts Starport Explorer at AWE—its first patented "spatial portal," designed to move digital content off flat screens and into shared physical space as interactive 3D experiences. The system renders lifelike Lightform™ entities visible to groups without headsets or glasses, combined with AI vision, voice interaction, gesture control, and spatial audio for telepresence, embodied AI characters, digital art, and location-based entertainment. A companion cloud platform, Starport Gateway, handles managing, scheduling, monetizing, and deploying content across locations. Framing it as a step toward a "holodeck" future, the Irvine, CA company is engaging pilot partners, venue operators, and investors for early installations available via purchase, rental, or lease. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Staxel announces the general availability of TouchlessOS 1.0, an interactive software layer that turns any real-world display into a gesture-controlled, context-aware interface. Running on a standard webcam and local edge AI on commodity hardware — a Mac Mini is enough — TouchlessOS lets people point, select, and interact with screens from across a room, with no headset, no touchscreen, and nothing to install on a phone. Staxel is demonstrating TouchlessOS 1.0 live throughout AWE at Booth S35. Attendees can walk up to a live display and control it with their hands — no setup, no wearable, no app. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Stay Warm Studio showcases Fun4Player at AWE, a social gaming experience built to bring people together across any distance, starting with multiplayer classics like 4-player chess, checkers, dominoes, and cards played together in shared virtual space. The studio is led by co-founders Dario Laverde—a creative technologist and former Director of Developer Relations and Vive Studios at HTC—and Carol Silverman, an Emmy Award-winning set decorator turned XR creative director whose immersive work has shown at Raindance Immersive and FIVARS. Together they focus on making players feel realistically present with one another in virtual space. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Studio Syro brings Spatial Mailbox to AWE—what it calls the first asynchronous 3D messaging app in VR, launching free on Meta Quest on June 30, 2026. Rather than email, it's more like a spatial Snapchat: users handcraft expressive messages in floating creative workspaces—3D freehand drawing, emoji, GIFs dropped anywhere in space, themed backgrounds, and freely styled animated text—then send them for friends to open in their own headset. Built primarily for hand tracking with a companion web app and Discord/email notifications, it's the latest from the Florida-based indie studio behind the Tales from Soda Island series. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Tap 4 Technologies (Booth #PG4, Playground) is demoing a new version of XR Community Library, a discovery and community platform built for XR. Most XR headsets run on the same core technology, but their ecosystems are completely walled off from each other with no central place to discover and connect across them - XRCL is built to change that. At AWE, visitors can also try cloud-based XR streaming that delivers full XR experiences instantly through the browser, no downloads required. Contact: [email protected]

TDK Invensense (TSE:6762) exhibits its custom sensing solutions for AR glasses, gaming, and physical AI at AWE (Booth #1234). TDK's MEMS and TMR sensors—capturing motion, presence, proximity, location, and sound, with on-chip edge intelligence and sensor-fusion software—power premium augmented-reality features while staying tiny and ultra-low-power for lightweight, long-battery wearables. Highlights include sensing for smart glasses, high-performance gaming gear such as keyboards, wheels, pedals, and controllers, and a MEMS microphone with Acoustic Activity Detect for always-on, context-aware voice AI. On June 18, Omar Abed, CTO of TDK group company InvenSense, presents "AI Integrated XR/Smart Glasses and the Next Human-Machine Interface" on the XR-Enablement track. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

ThreadSpace powers spatial e-commerce for everyone, bringing shopping into XR. At AWE the company shows an immersive mall where users build outfits from more than 1,000 brands and browse photoreal product pages in 3D, alongside tools that let local craftsmen create digital twins of handmade furniture for spatial storefronts. The platform turns browsing and buying into a navigable spatial experience for both global brands and independent makers. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Thousand Bit Inc. returns to AWE with Sinister Inn, the VR haunted house experience now deployed in 30+ countries and winner of USA TODAY's Best Theme Park Halloween Event 2024. At AWE, attendees can experience two new additions to the Sinister Inn universe: Sinister Inn Home Edition, a walk-through VR haunted house built for everyone — no controllers, no puzzles, no gaming experience required. Just put on the headset and walk through a haunted house. From grandparents to kids, it's designed to be shared by the whole family, and now it's coming home. Also debuting at the show: an all-new seasonal Christmas chapter arriving this holiday season. Stop by the booth to walk through both. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Totems of Hope, the UNESCO City of Media Arts Award-winning immersive experience and double Auggie Awards 2026 finalist (Best Societal Impact and Best Use of AI), will be presented at AWE in the Playground (PG11). Created by neuroaesthetic artist Simeone Scaramozzino, Totems of Hope combines XR, AI, neurotechnology, adaptive sound, ritual, and real-world charitable action to explore how technology can deepen human connection and inspire generosity. Through a neuroadaptive journey that includes real-time brain sensing, augmented reality, and participatory storytelling, participants experience how their inner state shapes perception while contributing to tangible social impact. Visitors are invited to experience the latest evolution of the project, featuring enhanced neuroadaptive soundscapes and new pathways for reflection, connection, and collective meaning-making. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

University of Oregon is showcasing award-winning XR experiences crafted by faculty and students, including an Auggie Award Finalist for Best Societal Impact, Ko-Kwel: He Carries a Story, developed for the Snap Spectacles in collaboration with Dr. Jason Younker, Past Chief of the Coquille Indian Tribe. Attendees are invited to stop by, demo the lab's latest projects, and hear directly from the team behind the work, including Dr. Younker himself. The Reality Lab also welcomes attendees to explore remote and in-person graduate degree programs, such as the Immersive Media Communications master's program designed to help XR professionals level up with strategic thinking, or launch a creator journey through the program's builder track. Contact: [email protected] . Website: https://journalism.uoregon.edu/oregon-reality-lab.

Unseen Reality makes its public debut at AWE (Booth 1340), unveiling URXR One—lightweight spatial display glasses that pack full-stack spatial computing into a 93-gram frame. The magnesium-alloy glasses pair dual 1.03-inch Micro-OLED displays (2448×2064 per eye) and mini-pancake optics for a 90° diagonal field of view with sub-10ms video see-through, 6DoF room-scale tracking, and natural hand-gesture recognition, plus prescription lens inserts and a manual IPD range. The Silicon Valley company positions URXR One as the first device to bring all-day-wearable mixed reality out of the lab: attendees can run three virtual screens or a panoramic canvas in productivity mode and pinch, drag, and snap windows by hand. Founder and CEO Edward Zhou frames the goal simply—hardware that disappears on your face. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Virtual Fudge brings "The Impossible Fudge Factory" to AWE (Booth 1235), where the NYC-based bespoke AR studio turns its booth into four live WebAR activations attendees launch straight from their phones—no app required. Positioned against the industry's headset-cycle hype, Virtual Fudge focuses on utility-driven AR that delivers measurable outcomes like shelf engagement, conversion lift, and post-purchase utility. The demos include Gortana, a life-size "living hologram" that walks out of a scanned printed logo; Shade Match by noyah Cosmetics, a real-time AR lip try-on with AI shade calibration; The Magic Mirror, which toggles between a client's current look and a treatment result; and VF's Fudge Hunt, an augmented wayfinding treasure hunt across the venue. The studio's AR packaging work with noyah Cosmetics has earned an Auggie Award nomination. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

VirtualGo previews MissionRift at AWE, an outdoor, location-based mixed-reality first-person shooter that turns real-world spaces into the battlefield, showcasing effects like an invisibility shader and enhanced-reality outdoor play. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Vizbl, Inc. introduces its end-to-end AR platform for e-commerce, showrooms, and enterprise sales at AWE, arguing that AR commerce has reached its "infrastructure moment." Rather than one-off demos, Vizbl runs the full stack—3D model creation, server-side rendering, surface detection, scaling, hosting, and delivery—so businesses can deploy AR across thousands of SKUs or go live in a single day without an internal AR team. Enterprises get SDKs, APIs, and catalog infrastructure, while smaller businesses get a productized dashboard and managed delivery, including a Shopify "Wall Art" workflow. Vizbl already powers AR for flooring and rugs, wall art, furniture, outdoor structures, fitness and industrial equipment, and more—aiming to cut buyer uncertainty and returns by putting AR wherever purchase decisions happen. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Wearable Devices brings its Mudra neural-input lineup to AWE—wristbands that turn subtle finger movements into touchless control of devices and XR experiences. The kit features three products: the Mudra Band, Mudra Link, and the XR-focused Mudra Pro, enabling controller-free, gesture-based interaction. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

Wheel Media Productions gives AWE attendees the world's first look at Caldera VR (Floor S10), a character-driven animated sci-fi adventure debuting ahead of its July 2026 Steam release. Players step into a volcanic alien caldera alive with geothermal energy and bioluminescent life, encountering Orbot7—an entity that regenerates lifeforms beneath the surface—and the ancient NomRays, all wrapped in a responsive spatial-audio soundtrack by CyberHum. Caldera is Story One in creator Erick Montgomery's Modern Glyphs collection, an XR series built on the belief that extended reality is the next great narrative medium. The independent LA studio produces immersive, story-driven experiences for emerging spatial-computing platforms. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

xorwire (XORWIRE Games) officially reveals High Horns at AWE (Booth GH15)—a cooperative VR mountain-climbing adventure where players scale towering peaks alongside goat companions, uncovering hidden trinkets and memorable locations in a world built around the unique possibilities of VR. The independent studio—founded by 16-year-old developer Evan and boasting more than 1.2 million installs across its portfolio—will show the first public reveal trailer and early gameplay, plus hands-on demos of existing titles Stupid Chimp Slop and Chemp Physics. High Horns is XORWIRE's most ambitious project yet, continuing its focus on social, immersive, experimental VR experiences. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

XR Community Library, built by Orlando-based TAP 4 Technologies, is a cross-platform discovery and community hub that connects XR users across otherwise walled-off headset ecosystems—one place to find content, build profiles, and engage with the community regardless of device. At AWE (Booth PG4, Playground) the team previews platform V3 with new discovery and community features, plus cloud-based XR streaming that delivers full XR experiences through the browser with no downloads, powered by NVIDIA cloud GPUs and WebXR. Founder Danny Tapia also hosts the event's XR AI track. Assets here. Contact: [email protected]

XREAL announces XREAL AURA (formerly Project Aura), its next-generation spatial computing eyewear in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm. Powered by Google's Android XR with Gemini integration and Qualcomm's new Snapdragon Reality Elite platform, the lightweight 91g glasses feature a 70-degree field of view and a dual-chip, split-compute architecture. XREAL AURA launches with a broad ecosystem of partners across entertainment, gaming, enterprise, and healthcare and day-one access to millions of Android apps via the Play Store. Reservations are open now starting at $99 (with a limited 2,000-unit Founder Priority Pass at $299), and a Fall launch is planned for the US, UK, Japan, Canada, and South Korea, with Best Buy as the first US retail partner. Assets here. Contact: [email protected].

About AWE

Since 2010, AWE has been the world's #1 XR and AI community, helping connect, educate, and enable commercial growth and market adoption across the ecosystem. The organization supports the industry through major events in the USA, Europe, and Asia, the prestigious Auggie Awards, global educational programs, and local meetups in over 30 cities.

AWE events feature the latest in personal AI, physical AI, and robotics, alongside the full spatial spectrum from AI smartglasses to Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR), and Virtual Reality (VR). The programming covers Fortune 500 case studies, digital twins, reality capture, XR gaming, location-based entertainment, immersive video, a narrative art festival, and the latest academic research.

The community brings together a diverse audience of top platforms, solution providers, enterprises, and governments. AWE also serves as a central hub for startups, investors, builders, developers, manufacturers, gaming studios, artists, academia, and global media.

The 2026 theme, "I, Spatial – Humans Empowered by Spatial AI," offers a human-centric alternative to giving unchecked responsibility to AI. It serves as a call to action to restore human agency in an AI world and a commitment to building a future that is responsible, ethical, and equitable. AWE remains dedicated to its mission: Advance XR to Advance Humanity. For this year's event AWE expects more than 250 exhibitors, 5,000 attendees and 400 speakers.

For more information please contact:

Alyssa Maslowski

Lightspeed PR/M

[email protected]

SOURCE AWE (Augmented World Expo)