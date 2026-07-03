SINGAPORE, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XstraStar today highlighted G-Power, short for Generative Power, as part of its GEO methodology for evaluating how brands perform across generative AI platforms. According to XstraStar's 2026 GEO methodology white paper, G-Power is a 0-100 composite score designed to quantify a brand's overall influence in generative AI responses.

Measuring Brand Presence Beyond Mentions

XstraStar

In AI search environments, being mentioned does not necessarily mean a brand is being recommended effectively. XstraStar's G-Power model evaluates brand performance across four weighted dimensions: Visibility, Depth, Recommendation, and Competitiveness.

Visibility measures whether a brand appears in monitored AI answers. Depth evaluates whether the brand is briefly mentioned or meaningfully introduced. Recommendation measures whether the AI response presents the brand in a positive recommendation context. Competitiveness assesses how the brand performs when compared with competing brands in the same answer.

A Structured Framework for GEO Evaluation

The G-Power formula applies fixed weights across the four dimensions: Visibility at 35%, Depth at 25%, Recommendation at 25%, and Competitiveness at 15%. XstraStar uses this structure to provide a more complete view of a brand's position in AI-generated answers, rather than relying on a single metric such as mention rate.

This approach reflects a broader shift in brand communication. As users increasingly rely on AI tools for product research and recommendations, companies need to understand not only whether they appear in AI responses, but also how deeply, positively, and competitively they are represented.

From AI Visibility to Brand Growth

XstraStar believes G-Power can help brands diagnose gaps in AI visibility, improve content coverage, and build more AI-friendly brand assets. The company will continue developing GEO methodologies to help brands strengthen their presence across emerging generative search environments.

About XstraStar

XstraStar is a GEO-driven organic traffic growth service provider for the AI search era. XstraStar helps companies improve AI search visibility and connect AI recommendations with measurable organic traffic and website conversion pathways.

SOURCE XstraStar