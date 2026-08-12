XtalPi Holdings Limited to Announce 2026 Interim Results on August 19, 2026

News provided byXtalPi Holdings Limited
Aug 12, 2026, 20:17 ET
SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XtalPi Holdings Limited ("XtalPi", or the "Company") (HKEX: 2228), an innovative research platform company powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, announced that it will report its interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2026 on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, after the Hong Kong market closes.
The Company will hold a conference call in Chinese with English simultaneous interpretation at 7:00 PM Hong Kong/Beijing Time on August 19, 2026 (7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on the same day). Details for the conference call are as follows:
For Chinese original audio channel:
Online Registration Link: https://s.comein.cn/rq17nc1c
Alternatively, participants may access the conference call by dialing the following numbers:
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Mainland China:
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+86-4001510269
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International:
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+86-1021377168
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Hong Kong, China:
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+852-51089680
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Taiwan, China:
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+886-277083288
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United States:
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+1-2087016888
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Password:
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372185
The replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.xtalpi.com/en/investor-relations.
For English simultaneous interpretation channel:
Online Registration Link: https://s.comein.cn/95i8s29a
About XtalPi
XtalPi Holdings Limited ("XtalPi," HKEX: 2228) was founded in 2015 by physicists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The company is a technology platform focused on quantum physics-based and AI-driven innovation in drug and materials discovery. By integrating quantum physics, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and large-scale automation, XtalPi provides research and development solutions and services to global pharmaceutical, materials science, consumer products, energy, and advanced chemicals industries. XtalPi leverages AI Agents, proprietary modeling, and advanced robotics to drive rapid scientific discovery by creating autonomous paradigm to solve the most challenging molecular discovery problems. XtalPi's team currently spans Shenzhen, Shanghai, and Beijing in China, Boston in the United States and Liverpool in the United Kingdom.
Investor Relations Contact:
In China:
XtalPi Holdings Limited
Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]
Piacente Financial Communications
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: [email protected]
In the United States:
Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE XtalPi Holdings Limited
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