Xtant Medical to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference

BELGRADE, Mont., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for spinal and other orthopedic conditions, today announced that Sean Browne, CEO, Scott Neils, CFO, and Mark Schallenberger, COO, will be participating in the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference, which is being held August 11-13, 2026, in Boston.

The company's presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, August 11th, at 2:00 pm ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available here. A replay will be posted to the Presentation & Events page of Xtant's Investors website for 90 days.

To schedule a 1x1 meeting with management during the conference, interested investors should contact their Canaccord Genuity representative.

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical's mission of honoring the gift of donation so that our patients can live as full and complete a life as possible is the driving force behind our company. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (www.xtantmedical.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics serving the chronic and surgical wound care and sports medicine markets, as well as spinal implant systems. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

The symbols ™ and ® denote trademarks and registered trademarks of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. or its affiliates, registered as indicated in the United States, and in other countries. All other trademarks and trade names referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.