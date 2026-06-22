XTM Wins 2026 Innovator of the Year - Europe at LocWorld's Process Innovation Challenge

LONDON, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XTM International, a global leader in AI localization technology, has been named 2026 Innovator of the Year – Europe at LocWorld's 20th Process Innovation Challenge (PIC), with Sara Basile, Product Director, taking the award at LocWorld55 in Dublin on 11 June 2026.

Sara's winning pitch, "Intelligent triage with XTM Go: Document translation that begins with content, not configuration," tackled one of enterprise localization's most consequential blind spots: the daily flood of translation that happens outside governed systems. Her pitch centred on a deceptively simple idea: that translation should start by reading the content, not by asking the user to configure a workflow.

The innovation she presented, XTM Go, is a risk-aware translation gateway built for the invisible translation demand. It weighs each request by risk, intent, and complexity before deciding how to handle it and self-optimizes based on past outcomes. Routine content returns in minutes through AI, while anything sensitive escalates automatically to human-assisted workflows.

What further sets it apart is that approved translations are reused first for consistency, and complex files come back with the structure intact. And with no friction to work around, it draws everyday translation through a governed front door.

"Sara's win tells you exactly what kind of company we are," said Lorcan Malone, CEO of XTM. "We've taken one of the hardest problems in enterprise localization and made a room full of experts rethink it. That instinct, to challenge how things have always been done and picture something better, is the culture we care about most at XTM. I couldn't be prouder of the XTM team, or of what this recognition says about the thinking that drives us."

The PIC is one of the localization industry's most rigorous peer-judged forums, held at LocWorld conferences before audiences of 300+ industry professionals. XTM's win, out of 28 submissions and against five other finalists, is a signal that the market is ready for a governed alternative to the AI challenge enterprises can no longer ignore.

Read the full PIC announcement here.

About XTM International

XTM International is an AI globalization platform that transforms language from a barrier into an opportunity. We bring translation management, business management, software localisation, and video creation together into a composable system, giving enterprises the flexibility to adopt the solutions they need, when they need them. Trusted by over 1,300 global companies, supporting more Prethan 880 languages and over 80 ready-to-go integrations, XTM enables teams to scale global content with accuracy, speed, and absolute trust.

SOURCE XTM International