Xyzal® Helps Runners Rise Ready as Official Allergy Sponsor of the 2026 Boston Marathon Presented by Bank of America

Partnership reinforces the importance of nighttime allergy relief to help you wake up refreshed and ready for a productive day ahead

MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xyzal®, an Opella brand and leading allergy brand, becomes the first official allergy sponsor of the 2026 Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America to reinforce a simple but powerful idea: "Allergy relief tonight. Rise ready tomorrow."

Boston Marathon Becs Gentry Xyzal Allergy 24HR

Xyzal® knows that marathon training demands consistency and commitment, especially during peak allergy season. About one in four athletes suffer from allergies1, and those symptoms are closely linked to sleep disruption2 - reducing sleep quality and limiting the restorative sleep needed for optimal performance. As the only allergy medicine designed to be taken at night3, Xyzal® is emphasizing the importance of relieving allergy symptoms at night to help allergy sufferers Rise Ready to train and make the most of their day. With the power of 24-hour relief that won't fade, Xyzal® starts working at night to help relieve allergy symptoms during sleep, helping allergy sufferers wake up refreshed and ready for a more productive day.

"Every year, the Boston Marathon brings together athletes who have spent months preparing for their moment," said Jack Fleming, President and CEO of the Boston Athletic Association, organizer of the Boston Marathon. "Xyzal's focus on helping people wake up ready for the day ahead aligns well with the dedication and preparation that defines the marathon experience."

As part of this year's Boston Marathon sponsorship, Xyzal® will be on-site throughout marathon weekend with an interactive presence at the Bank of America Boston Marathon Expo from Friday, April 17 through Sunday, April 19. Runners and fans are invited to stop by the Xyzal® booth to meet Xyzal® spokesperson and Peloton® instructor Becs Gentry, who will be on-site to share her perspective as a marathon and ultramarathon runner who trains and competes while managing seasonal allergies. Visitors can also explore nighttime‑themed booth elements designed to underscore the importance of relieving allergy symptoms while you sleep, enjoy complimentary samples of Xyzal® Allergy 24HR, pick up branded merchandise, snap photos, and interact with Xyzal's iconic mascot, Nigel the Owl. Coupled with the Expo presence, race spectators on Monday, April 20, can cheer on "Nigel's Flock," a group of 10 influencer runners sponsored by Xyzal® to showcase the power of running at your best—even during allergy season.

"As both an endurance athlete and someone who suffers from seasonal allergies, I know how disruptive allergy season can be in everyday life, let alone to a training routine," said Gentry. "Staying consistent with training routines can be more challenging during allergy season, especially when symptoms disrupt sleep. Relieving my allergies, especially overnight, helps me feel ready to take on the next day, whether I'm training, running or teaching."

Follow along on social media for stories from the runners, allergy tips, and a marathon recap. For more information about Xyzal®, follow Xyzal® on TikTok or Instagram and visit www.Xyzal.com.

About Opella

Opella is a global consumer healthcare company headquartered in Paris, France, specializing in over‑the‑counter medicines and self‑care products. Established in 2024, Opella operates in 43 countries and distributes its portfolio—featuring well‑known brands such as Allegra, Doliprane, Mucosolvan, Buscopan and Xyzal®—to consumers in more than 140 markets worldwide. With approximately 11,000 employees, Opella is committed to making self‑care simple and accessible, supported by strong ethical practices and B Corp certifications across several regions.

About Xyzal®

Xyzal® is an oral, over‑the‑counter antihistamine from Opella that provides 24‑hour relief from allergy symptoms. Its active ingredient, levocetirizine dihydrochloride, starts working in as little as 45 minutes and helps relieve symptoms caused by both outdoor allergens (pollen, ragweed, grass, and trees) and indoor allergens (dust, mold, and pet dander). Designed to be taken at night, Xyzal® helps relieve allergy symptoms while you sleep so you can wake up feeling refreshed and ready for the day.

ABOUT THE BOSTON ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (B.A.A.)

Established in 1887, the Boston Athletic Association is a non-profit organization with a mission of promoting a healthy lifestyle through sports, especially running. The B.A.A. manages the Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America, and supports comprehensive charity, youth, and year-round programming. The 130th Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 20, 2026.

The Boston Marathon is part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, along with international marathons in Tokyo, London, Sydney, Berlin, Chicago, and New York City. For more information on the B.A.A., please visit www.baa.org.

References

1Bonini, Matteo; Gramiccioni, Claudia; Fioretti, Daniela; Ruckert, Beate; Rinaldi, Monica; Akdis, Cezmi; Todaro, Antonio; Palange, Paolo; Carlsen, Kai-Hakon; Pelliccia, Antonio; Rasi, Guido; Bonini, Sergio on behalf of the AIDA and the Italian Unit of the GA2LEN Olympic Study. Asthma, allergy and the Olympics: a 12-year survey in elite athletes. Current Opinion in Allergy and Clinical Immunology 15(2):p 184-192, April 2015. | DOI: 10.1097/ACI.0000000000000149 https://journals.lww.com/co-allergy/abstract/2015/04000/asthma,_allergy_and_the_olympics__a_12_year_survey.13.aspx

2Weaver-Agostoni J, Kosak Z, Bartlett S. Allergic Rhinitis: Rapid Evidence Review. Am Fam Physician. 2023;107(5):466-473. https://www.aafp.org/pubs/afp/issues/2023/0500/allergic-rhinitis.html

3Disclaimer: BENADRYL® dosing guide: Adult & Children's Diphenhydramine Dosage. ZYRTEC®

Allergy Relief Tables with 10 mg Cetirizine. CLARITIN® Tablets 24-Hour- Relieve Allergy Symptoms

Media contact: Nyaa Ferary, [email protected]

SOURCE Xyzal