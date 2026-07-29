Yale-Trained Plastic Surgeon Launches Comprehensive Minimal-Scar Breast Augmentation Program in San Antonio

New patient-centered program combines advanced endoscopic transaxillary breast augmentation, personalized implant planning, evidence-based recovery protocols, and more than twenty-five years of surgical refinement.

SAN ANTONIO, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawton Plastic Surgery today announced the launch of its Comprehensive Minimal-Scar Breast Augmentation Program, an advanced patient-centered surgical program designed to combine endoscopic transaxillary breast augmentation, individualized implant selection, modern recovery protocols, and meticulous surgical planning into a comprehensive breast enhancement experience.

Transaxillary Breast Augmentation

https://www.plasticsurgery-sanantonio.com/breast/transaxillary-breast-augmentation

Developed by Yale-trained, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Lawton, the new program reflects more than twenty-five years of continuous refinement in cosmetic breast surgery and is designed for women seeking natural-looking breast augmentation while avoiding visible scars on the breast itself.

Minimal-Scar Breast Augmentation

https://www.plasticsurgery-sanantonio.com/breast/minimal-scar-breast-augmentation

Unlike traditional breast augmentation performed through incisions placed directly on the breast, the program utilizes an advanced endoscopic transaxillary technique in which implants are placed through a small incision hidden within the natural crease of the underarm. High-definition endoscopic visualization allows the implant pocket to be created under direct vision, improving surgical precision while preserving the aesthetic appearance of the breast.

"Women today want much more than simply larger breasts," said Dr. Lawton. "They want natural proportions, minimal visible scarring, rapid recovery, and long-term results that complement their anatomy. We developed this comprehensive program to integrate every aspect of the breast augmentation experience into a single evidence-based treatment pathway."

The Comprehensive Minimal-Scar Breast Augmentation Program incorporates several components that Dr. Lawton believes contribute to optimal outcomes:

Advanced endoscopic transaxillary breast augmentation

Minimal-scar surgical approach with no scar on the breast itself

Personalized implant selection based on each patient's anatomy and aesthetic goals

Dual-plane implant positioning when appropriate

Comprehensive preoperative surgical planning

Evidence-based postoperative recovery protocols

Advanced wound-healing principles developed through Yale research experience

Long-term follow-up focused on maintaining aesthetic outcomes

According to Dr. Lawton, breast augmentation has evolved dramatically over the past two decades, with improvements occurring not only in implant technology but also in visualization, surgical precision, tissue handling, recovery protocols, and patient education.

"The endoscope is an extraordinary surgical instrument," Dr. Lawton said. "It allows me to perform every critical portion of the operation under direct visualization. Technology alone doesn't produce excellent results, however. Experience, surgical judgment, meticulous technique, and continual refinement remain the foundation of consistently beautiful outcomes."

Breast Augmentation Before & After Gallery

https://www.plasticsurgery-sanantonio.com/photos/breast/breast-augmentation-before-and-after-photos

Dr. Lawton has devoted his practice exclusively to cosmetic surgery of the breast and body for more than twenty-five years. A graduate of the University of Massachusetts with Bachelor of Science degrees in Chemical Engineering and Medicine, he completed General Surgery and Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery training at Yale University School of Medicine, serving as Chief Resident in both General Surgery and Plastic Surgery. He also completed a two-year Yale Wound Healing Laboratory Fellowship devoted to the biology of tissue repair and regenerative healing.

Throughout his career, Dr. Lawton has performed tens of thousands of cosmetic breast and body procedures and has received numerous professional distinctions, including certification by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, recognition by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons for 25 of membership, Voted #1 Plastic Surgeon in San Antonio, RealSelf Top 100 recognition, and induction into the RealSelf Hall of Fame.

Women interested in learning more about the Comprehensive Minimal-Scar Breast Augmentation Program may review detailed information about the endoscopic transaxillary technique, minimal-scar breast augmentation philosophy, and an extensive gallery of before-and-after photographs.

About Dr. Gary Lawton

Dr. Gary Lawton is a board-certified plastic surgeon in San Antonio, Texas, specializing exclusively in cosmetic surgery of the breast and body. Over more than twenty-five years in private practice, he has performed tens of thousands of breast and body procedures while continually refining surgical techniques through evidence-based innovation, meticulous operative technique, and advanced wound-healing science. His practice focuses on breast augmentation, breast revision surgery, breast lift, breast reduction, tummy tuck, liposuction, mommy makeover, and body contouring procedures.

Contact

Dr. Gary Lawton

Lawton Plastic Surgery

525 Oak Centre Drive, Suite 260

San Antonio, Texas

(210) 496-2639

https://www.plasticsurgery-sanantonio.com/contact-us/map-and-directions

SOURCE LAWTON PLASTIC SURGERY