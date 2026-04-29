Yatsen Filed 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F

GUANGZHOU, China, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatsen Holding Limited ("Yatsen" or the "Company") (NYSE: YSG), a leading China-based beauty group, today announced that the Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 29, 2026.

The annual report is available on the Company's investor relations website at ir.yatsenglobal.com and on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/. The Company will provide hard copies of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon written request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, Yatsen Holding Limited, Floor 39, Poly Development Plaza, No. 832 Yue Jiang Zhong Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou 510335, People's Republic of China.

About Yatsen Holding Limited

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) is a leading China-based beauty group with the vision of becoming a world-class pioneer in beauty innovation. Founded in 2016, the Company has launched and acquired numerous color cosmetics and skincare brands including Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Galénic, DR.WU (its mainland China business), and Eve Lom. Our brands are strategically positioned to capture a wide spectrum of consumer demographics and price points, ranging from the mass market to the prestige and clinical segments. Yatsen thrives on the synergy of brand equity, product strength and operational agility, anchored by a strong commitment to R&D and consumer insights.

For more information, please visit http://ir.yatsenglobal.com/ .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Yatsen Holding Limited

Investor Relations

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Yatsen Holding Limited