Yatsen to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 26, 2026

GUANGZHOU, China, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatsen Holding Limited ("Yatsen" or the "Company") (NYSE: YSG), a leading China-based beauty group, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2026, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Company's management will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 26, 2026 at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time) to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States (toll free): +1-888-346-8982 International: +1-412-902-4272 Mainland China (toll free): 400-120-1203 Hong Kong (toll free): 800-905-945 Hong Kong: +852-3018-4992

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.yatsenglobal.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until June 2, 2026:

United States: +1-855-669-9658 International: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 4359154

About Yatsen Holding Limited

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) is a leading China-based beauty group with the vision of becoming a world-class pioneer in beauty innovation. Founded in 2016, the Company has launched and acquired numerous color cosmetics and skincare brands including Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Galénic, DR.WU (its mainland China business), and Eve Lom. Our brands are strategically positioned to capture a wide spectrum of consumer demographics and price points, ranging from the mass market to the prestige and clinical segments. Yatsen thrives on the synergy of brand equity, product strength and operational agility, anchored by a strong commitment to R&D and consumer insights.

For more information, please visit http://ir.yatsenglobal.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Yatsen Holding Limited

Investor Relations

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Yatsen Holding Limited