Yeah, It's Real: Tennessee Tourism Launches Industry-First Photo Certification as AI Reshapes Travel Feeds

Tennessee Department of Tourist Development certifies its photos are the real thing as travelers struggle to spot the difference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey commissioned by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development (TDTD) found only 5% of travelers can correctly identify real destination photos in a side-by-side test with AI-generated images. As AI-generated imagery grows more common and more realistic, TDTD wants travelers to know its photos are the real thing. Today, the agency launched an industry-first photo certification program and pledged to not use generative AI in place of its own marketing photography.

Photo by Jared Kreiss for the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 American travelers and found 70% rely on photos and videos when choosing a destination, while 74% wouldn't book a trip without seeing photos first. Tennessee Tourism's new photo certification helps travelers verify where photos were captured, down to the latitude and longitude. It's a commitment to authenticity and a promise to travelers that, when it comes to Tennessee, what you see is what you get.

"Tennessee is as real as it gets," said Commissioner Mark Ezell, TDTD. "We're proud to be home to some of the world's most incredible landscapes, from the Mississippi River to the Great Smoky Mountains and everything in between. We want visitors to know that what they see from us is real, not fake, and it's going to be even better once they get here."

The survey also found that 71% of travelers arrived at a destination only to find it looked different from the photos they used to plan their trip. Of those travelers, nearly 4 in 5 suspect AI may have played a role. Outdoor and nature-based trips rank among the leading trip types where travelers rely most heavily on photos when planning (41%), underscoring the importance of accurate photography.

Travelers are also looking for solutions. Seven in 10 respondents said a certification confirming a photo is real and unaltered would make them more likely to trust a destination.

Tennessee Tourism's certification includes content credentials and secure metadata to show travelers who, when, where and what the photo captured. TDTD is reviewing its new and existing photography to confirm each certified photo was captured by a real person and depicts authentic Tennessee scenery.

While minor retouching may be used in certified photography, it will only be used when it better reflects what's already there. Travelers will never see AI-generated alterations that add, remove or change reality.

TDTD's Yeah, It's Real certification now appears across the department's digital and marketing channels. Learn more at TennesseeRealSeal.com.

About Tennessee Department of Tourist Development

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development (TDTD) is dedicated to driving economic growth and tourism in all 95 counties. TDTD's global marketing efforts increase visitation to Tennessee, which boosts tax revenue, creates jobs and attracts new investment across the state. Tennessee is a global destination of choice offering visitors world-class music, live entertainment, family-friendly experiences, charming communities, innovative and classic culinary creations, renowned scenic beauty and outdoor adventure—all centered at the crossroads of rich history and unrivaled hospitality. Vacations "sound perfect" in Tennessee. Visit TNVacation.com and follow @TNVacation on social media for travel inspiration.

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Media Contacts:

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Jill Kilgore

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Chelsea Trott

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Shelby McAuley

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SOURCE The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development