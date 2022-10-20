Yeast Market size to grow by USD 8.30 billion, Market research highlight launches of food and beverage products that use yeast varieties as Key Drivers - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, the Yeast Market will witness a YOY growth of 9.4% in 2022 at a CAGR of 9.66% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (food and beverage and feed and other yeast) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 32% of the growth originates from Europe.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Yeast Market 2022-2026

Vendor Insights

The global Yeast Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AB Mauri Ltd.

Ab Vista

Agrano GmbH and Co. KG

Alltech Inc.

AngelYeast Co. Ltd.

Cargill Inc.

Chr Hansen Holding AS

Imperial Yeast

Kerry Group Plc

Koninklijke DSM NV

LAFFORT

Lallemand Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe will account for 32% of market growth. The two biggest markets in Europe for yeast are France and Germany. The market in this region will grow more quickly than the markets in North and South America. Due to its clean-label status, yeast and its derivatives are becoming more and more popular, which will help the yeast market expand in Europe throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Japan, France, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for yeast during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

A significant element fueling the expansion of the global yeast market is the introduction of food and beverage items using various yeast types. Due to rising end-user industry demand, the yeast market is expanding. High demand for specialist yeast, which is utilized to raise the caliber of food and beverages, is what fuels the industry. Yeast is used to speeding up the fermentation process in food products, improving the product's flavor, texture, and scent. As a result, many players are releasing foods and drinks made with various yeast types. These factors will contribute to the market's positive expansion throughout the forecasted period.

A significant obstacle to the expansion of the global yeast market during the forecast period will be the variation in the cost of raw materials for yeast products. The worldwide yeast market is already unstable due to the frequently changing pricing of the raw ingredients used to make yeast products. The primary raw materials utilized in yeast production facilities are beet and cane molasses. As a result, changes in the cost of beet and cane molasses (due to their use in other industrial processes like the manufacturing of animal feed and bioethanol) have an effect on the yeast market.

Related Reports:

Autolyzed Yeast Extract Market by Formulation and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the autolyzed yeast extract market segmentation by formulation (powder autolyzed yeast extract, paste autolyzed yeast extract, and liquid autolyzed yeast extract) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Soy Flour Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the soy flour market segmentation by application (bakery and confectionery, meat substitutes, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Yeast Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.66% Market growth 2022-2026 $8.30 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.4 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AB Mauri Ltd., Ab Vista, Agrano GmbH and Co. KG, Alltech Inc., AngelYeast Co. Ltd., Cargill Inc., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Imperial Yeast, Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, LAFFORT, Lallemand Inc., Leiber GmbH, Lesaffre and Cie, Nisshin Seifun Group Inc., Novus International Inc., Renaissance BioScience Inc., and UNIFERM GmbH and Co. KG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

