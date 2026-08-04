Yechiel Rivlin Expands Memphis Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Through ABS Management Growth Strategy

Strategic expansion reinforces long-term retail investment approach and portfolio growth across key U.S. markets

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yechiel Rivlin, principal at ABS Management, continues to expand his commercial real estate footprint with the strategic growth of ABS Management's Memphis portfolio, reinforcing a broader focus on high-performing retail assets and long-term value creation.

Rivlin's latest expansion highlights a disciplined acquisition strategy centered on well-located shopping centers with stable tenant bases and long-term upside potential. The Memphis market remains a key target due to its strong retail fundamentals, population growth, and consistent consumer demand.

This expansion is part of a broader initiative led by Rivlin to identify and invest in necessity-based retail assets in growth markets across the United States. By focusing on high-traffic locations and durable tenant mixes, the strategy aims to generate consistent returns while maintaining long-term portfolio stability.

"Memphis continues to present compelling opportunities for disciplined growth," said Yechiel Rivlin, principal at ABS Management. "Our focus remains on acquiring and enhancing well-positioned retail centers that deliver consistent performance and long-term stability."

Through ABS Management, Rivlin has continued to scale a diverse portfolio of retail assets across multiple U.S. markets, with a focus on tenant retention, operational efficiency, and value-driven growth. This latest expansion further strengthens the firm's presence in the Southeast and aligns with a long-term strategy of acquiring and managing high-quality retail properties.

About:

Yechiel Rivlin is a real estate investor and principal at ABS Management, focused on the acquisition, management, and growth of commercial retail properties across the United States. His investment strategy emphasizes long-term value creation, tenant stability, and disciplined portfolio expansion across key regional markets.

SOURCE ABSMgt