NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YELL, the payments platform for consumers and small businesses, has surpassed 25,000 customers. YELL reached the milestone ahead of internal projections as new-user acquisition grew by 189% month over month (MOM) in April 2026, followed by a further MOM increase of 66% in May.

YELL's mission is to give consumers and businesses more control over their money, so they can move funds faster, make smarter financial decisions, and get more out of everyday life.

YELL Payment Reaches 25,000 Customers as Consumers and Businesses Seek Faster, Simpler Payment Solutions Speed Speed

The milestone comes as consumers look for simpler ways to manage money across accounts, while small businesses search for faster payment options and lower payment processing costs. Consumer finances are often spread across apps, cards, and accounts, making it harder to see the full picture or move money when needed. YELL helps bring the scattered, multi-app approach to personal finance into one dashboard. Customers can link eligible accounts and cards, view information in one place, consolidate funds, and move money when available.

For small businesses, timely access to funds and affordable payment processing can support cash flow and growth. YELL offers eligible businesses a lower-cost alternative to many traditional payment processors, with transaction fees approximately 50% lower than certain widely used providers and tools to manage sales, invoices, and cash flow without requiring businesses to replace existing point-of-sale infrastructure.

Crossing the 25,000-customer mark reflects growing demand for payment solutions that simplify money management for consumers while helping businesses manage costs and access funds.

Learn more at: yellpayment.com/

About YELL Payment

YELL Services, Inc. is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services are provided by Bangor Savings Bank, Member FDIC. The YELL Mastercard® Debit Card is issued by Bangor Savings Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circle design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. Spend anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

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Charleh Knighton

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SOURCE YELL Services Inc.