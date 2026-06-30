Yellow Leaf Hammocks & Margaritaville Launch Hammock Collection

Five limited-edition designs draw inspiration from the brand's iconic, laid-back lifestyle

VENICE BEACH, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellow Leaf Hammocks, the B Corp relaxation brand known for artisan-woven hammocks and hammock furniture, has become the hammock licensee for Margaritaville with the launch of a new, limited-edition collection.

The Margaritaville x Yellow Leaf Hammocks collaboration features five hammock designs inspired by the brand's iconic lifestyle. The collection includes styles based on the songs Cheeseburger in Paradise, Boat Drinks, Margaritaville, Son of a Son of a Sailor, and Changes in Latitudes, with coastal-inspired colorways.

The Throne + Hammock Chair, Changes in Latitudes The Vista + Hammock Chair, Son of a Son of a Sailor

Each hammock is handwoven in small batches by Yellow Leaf's artisans and designed to transform everyday spaces such as backyards, pool decks, patios, and living rooms into relaxed environments. Each design is available as a Yellow Leaf Signature Hammock and as a Signature Hammock Chair, compatible with The Vista™ and The Hammock Throne®.

Each of the five hammocks (starting at $199) reflects a distinct design:

Margaritaville – lime-to-aqua gradient reflecting the brand's relaxed vibe.

Changes in Latitudes – cream, mint, peach, coral, and turquoise inspired by sun-washed coastal tones.

Cheeseburger in Paradise – yellow, mint, navy, and green with a casual tropical feel.

Boat Drinks – bold navy, purple, orange, and turquoise in a vibrant tropical design.

Son of a Son of a Sailor – aqua, white, navy, and coastal blues with a maritime-inspired look.

"Each hammock captures a different mood inspired by these iconic songs, but what makes this partnership feel so natural is that both Yellow Leaf and Margaritaville are built around the same idea: life is better when you unwind, settle into the moment, and create space to truly relax," said Joe Demin, Co-Founder of Yellow Leaf Hammocks.

Every hammock is handwoven by artisan weavers in Northern Thailand. Yellow Leaf works with female weavers in Mlabri and Hmong communities, providing steady income opportunities.

"Yellow Leaf's commitment to supporting artisan communities made them a natural partner and we're proud to collaborate on a collection that reflects Margaritaville's shared belief in slowing down, connecting with others, and creating a positive impact," shared Tamara Baldanza-Dekker, Chief Marketing Officer of Margaritaville.

Yellow Leaf Hammocks has spent more than a decade developing hammock furniture designed for indoor and outdoor relaxation. The company was featured on Shark Tank, where founders Joe Demin and Rachel Connors secured a $1M deal for their Hammock Throne product.

For more information on the collection, visit www.yellowleafhammocks.com/collections/margaritaville.

Media Contact:

Courtney Parker

Great Scott

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646-642-3589

SOURCE Yellow Leaf Hammocks