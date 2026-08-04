Yiren Digital's AI Agents Deliver Measurable Gains Across Customer Operations

AI-enabled customer operations achieve a 98.7% answer rate, nearly 80% autonomous problem resolution and approximately 1,500 hours of daily speech-to-text processing

BEIJING, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading company specializing in financial technology and artificial intelligence innovation across multiple industries in China and global markets, today announced the continued expansion of AI deployment across customer operations, including intelligent customer service, outbound communications, quality controls and workflow automation.

Customer operations encompass some of the Company's highest-volume workflows, spanning service, sales and asset-recovery interactions. Deploying AI across these high-volume workflows illustrates how the Company is extending AI beyond discrete task automation into shared operational capabilities that can be applied across additional business functions over time.

"Customer operations represent a proven example of how agent-driven execution can create value at scale," said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yiren Digital. "By embedding AI into high-volume workflows, we are expanding service capacity and responsiveness while enabling our teams to focus on cases that require greater judgment and human engagement. These module deployments provide a solid foundation to support our future expansion into AI-powered business beyond fintech."

AI-Enabled Customer Operations at Scale

Yiren Digital's self-developed AI agent platform, MagiCube 2.0, serves as the Company's enterprise AI operating platform, providing the common infrastructure for AI agent deployment. XuanJi, the Company's AI-driven workflow execution layer, supports repetitive, high-volume processes such as outbound customer service, telesales, insurance proposal generation, lending operations and post-sale engagement. Together, these systems enable AI deployment across multiple customer-facing workflows through a unified enterprise architecture.

Current examples of AI deployment across customer operations and related outcomes include:

Intelligent customer service: The Qingniao intelligent customer-service system achieved a 98.7% answer rate, and its text-based service agent's autonomous problem-resolution rate increased from 60% to nearly 80%.

Voice-AI: The Fengchao AI voice agent supports approximately 1,500 hours of real-time speech-to-text processing per day, with recognition accuracy as high as 97.8%.

Automated quality assurance: A quality-inspection agent performs real-time checks on more than 2 million sales records daily, supporting consistent review at a scale that would be difficult to achieve through manual processes alone.

24/7 customer support: The Company's credit business operates a 24/7 AI-assisted outbound-call customer-service center, extending service availability and supporting high-volume customer communications.

In addition to AI-enhanced customer solutions, all customer complaints were handled within 24 hours in 2025, and the Company's complaint-handling success rate reached 100% with total complaint volume decreasing by 35.97% year over year. These results reflect the Company's broader customer-protection and service-management efforts.

Embedding AI Across Customer Operations

Together, these deployments demonstrate how Yiren Digital is extending AI beyond standalone applications into core customer operations. By integrating AI agents, workflow execution and automated quality controls within a unified enterprise architecture, the Company is building a more consistent and scalable operating model while supporting its long-term transition toward an AI-native, multi-industry operating platform.

Yiren Digital will continue expanding AI deployment across customer acquisition, customer service, quality assurance and post-sale engagement, supported by centralized orchestration and governance across regulated business lines.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is a leading company specializing in financial technology and artificial intelligence innovation across multiple industries in China and global markets. The Company leverages advanced artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to enhance customer experience, optimize capital efficiency, and expand financial inclusion. Following the regulatory filing of its in-house developed Large Language Model Zhiyu, and the significant enhancement of its MagiCube Agent platform, Yiren Digital is establishing a new growth engine to accelerate its evolution into an AI-native, multi-industry operating platform extending beyond traditional financial services. For more information, please visit https://ir.yiren.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "going forward," "intend," "ought to," "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "might," "can," "could," "will," "would," "shall," "should," "is likely to" and the negative form of these words and other similar expressions. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and assessments of current market and operating conditions. These statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no, and expressly disclaims any, obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

SOURCE Yiren Digital Ltd.