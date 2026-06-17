Yiwugo Merchants Showcase Their Strengths Amid World Cup Fever

YIWU, China, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiwugo.com, the official website of the Yiwu Commodity Market, is the largest commodity wholesale market in the world. As a global distribution hub for sporting goods, Yiwu supplies an estimated 70% of World Cup-related merchandise worldwide, earning it a reputation as the tournament's "top buzz generator" and "hidden champion". The city began gearing up for the event as early as 2025, when its annual exports of sporting goods and equipment exceeded RMB 10 billion for the first time. According to the latest data from Yiwu Customs, exports in this category reached RMB 2.83 billion in the first quarter of 2026, up 12% year on year.

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The FIFA World Cup, jointly hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico, officially kicked off at 3:00 a.m. Beijing time on June 12, 2026, sparking a surge of online interest in related topics. Although the procurement peak on Yiwugo has largely passed, "cultural and sporting goods" has remained among the platform's top 10 best-selling categories since late 2025. Many Yiwugo merchants report that restocking buyers continue to face production backlogs and frequent inventory shortages. As a result, they are advising customers to place their orders as early as possible.

Notably, as sporting events diversify and fan preferences evolve, the "event economy" has expanded far beyond conventional sporting goods. Cultural and creative merchandise — including plush pendants, cushions, keychains, and figurines of popular football stars—has emerged as a mainstream consumer trend in the retail market. Yiwugo merchants are pivoting away from price-driven competition and embracing a business model centered on design, patents, and brand value.

Kanglewu House Decoration Firm, a merchant on Yiwugo, began preparing for the tournament as early as 2025 and secured official licensing rights from several national teams. According to a company representative, its investment in merchandise for this year's World Cup has already reached several hundred million yuan. Taking pride of place in the Kanglewu store is a charming miniature lamb pendant dressed in Argentina's iconic blue-and-white national team jersey. Inspired by the popular Internet meme that both Lionel Messi and a sheep can be called a "GOAT", the pendant also features Messi's digital signature. The representative said sales of the pendant continued to climb, with more than 60,000 units shipped to date. As the tournament gets underway, new orders continue to pour in. The company is also ramping up production of other best-selling products, including figurines and plush toys featuring superstars such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Gahumi Textiles, a well-established cross-border trader on Yiwugo with nearly three decades of experience, has specialized in customized World Cup merchandise for years. The company brings design, R&D, manufacturing, sales, and exports under one roof. It also holds internationally recognized certifications such as Sedex and GRS, while its production lines are optimized to deliver high-quality products, including officially licensed World Cup merchandise and fan accessories.

Company representative Chen Gangqiang said Gahumi Textiles began preparing for World Cup orders in late 2025. Its supporter scarves, for example, are manufactured using high-precision dye-sublimation printing technology, which accurately reproduces team colors and intricate details while rendering even complex gradients in rich, vibrant hues. Made from high-quality fabric with a sturdy, premium feel, the scarves combine functionality with visual appeal. Since the beginning of 2026, the company has sold more than 200,000 customized scarves per month, while monthly sales of fan apparel have surpassed one million pieces during peak periods.

Chen added that orders related to this World Cup came primarily from football-loving markets such as the US, Brazil and Mexico, with Europe accounting for a particularly large share. Many of the company's overseas customers were referred through Yiwugo.

Unlike European consumers, who place greater emphasis on aesthetic design and brand identity, South American consumers favor products with strong fan appeal and bold colors. In early 2026, Yiwugo merchants reported that screaming chicken toys dressed in football jerseys had become a breakout fan item in Colombia.

Yiwu Grey Rabbit Accessories, a source manufacturer specializing in World Cup-themed cheering wristbands featuring national flags, emblems, and related motifs, leverages a wide range of materials and sophisticated craftsmanship to create finely made wristbands that channel the passion of fans.

Ms. Chang, the company's owner, said that orders from the three host countries — the US, Canada, and Mexico — have surged, while supporter wristbands featuring tournament favorites such as Spain, Argentina, and Brazil have remained in continuous production to meet tight delivery deadlines. Fueled by World Cup demand, Grey Rabbit Accessories' total order volume has risen by more than 30% compared with previous years. A Shanghai-based buyer who sought to place an additional order through Yiwugo last week was told that no production capacity was currently available and would have to wait for the next open slot.

Enthusiasm for this World Cup has been especially strong in markets such as Morocco, a semifinalist at the previous tournament, as well as Colombia and other South American countries. Consumers have shown a clear preference for lightweight, brightly colored cheering wristbands made of silicone or woven fabric. Gift sets pairing these wristbands with national flags and other merchandise have continued to sell briskly in Colombia, with some individual orders valued at around RMB 1 million.

As football stars battle it out on the pitch, buyers on Yiwugo are engaged in an equally fierce race to secure merchandise. According to Ms. Chang, as the tournament unfolds, World Cup orders will center on restocking merchandise for popular teams that advance to the round of 32 and round of 16, as well as surprise breakout teams. Grey Rabbit Accessories has also begun building inventory in anticipation of upcoming national day celebrations in markets including Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

SOURCE Yiwugo.com