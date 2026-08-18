YOSHI MATCHA LIQUEUR EXPANDS NATIONALLY THROUGH A DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH SOUTHERN GLAZER'S WINE & SPIRITS

Deal Marks Major Growth Milestone for Category-Defining Spirits Brand

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YOSHI Matcha Liqueur, the first matcha liqueur, today announced a national distribution agreement with Southern Glazer's, the preeminent total beverage distributor. Building on YOSHI Matcha Liqueur's existing distribution network, this agreement expands the brand's reach across Southern Glazer's 47 U.S. markets, accelerating its national expansion and introducing its category-defining spirit to consumers nationwide.

YOSHI Matcha Liqueur

Launching nationwide on September 1, 2026, the rollout reflects growing demand for innovative, culturally relevant brands that are reshaping the future of the beverage alcohol industry.

Meaning "good luck", YOSHI Matcha Liqueur represents a new era of modern drinking. Crafted with ceremonial-grade matcha, oat milk, and a proprietary neutral grain spirit base, YOSHI Matcha Liqueur is a dairy-free, gluten-free cream liqueur with less sugar and fewer calories than traditional cream liqueurs. Developed over nearly two years, its proprietary formulation delivers a shelf-stable 17% ABV liqueur with a rich, creamy texture, smooth finish, and unmistakable matcha character. By balancing authenticity with broad appeal, YOSHI Matcha Liqueur brings one of the world's fastest-growing beverage ingredients into one of the world's largest consumer industries, creating an approachable flavor profile for both lifelong matcha enthusiasts and new consumers discovering the ingredient for the first time.

"Just as coffee liqueurs became synonymous with the Espresso Martini, our vision is for YOSHI Matcha Liqueur to define the Matcha Martini and establish matcha as the next iconic cocktail ingredient," said Brett Jacobs, Founder & CEO of YOSHI Matcha Liqueur. "From day one, our mission has been to bring matcha behind the bar and reimagine it for the next generation of cocktail culture through a product that is authentic, effortless, and endlessly versatile. The response from bartenders, retailers, and consumers has exceeded our expectations, with YOSHI Matcha Liqueur now featured in everything from Matcha Martinis and Matcha Margaritas to frozen cocktails, brunch serves, innovative shots, and simply enjoyed over ice. Southern Glazer's unmatched national reach, commercial expertise, and industry relationships make them the ideal partner as we build an entirely new spirits category together."

As the pioneer of the Matcha Martini, YOSHI Matcha Liqueur is giving matcha its long-overdue place behind the bar. While matcha has become one of the fastest-growing ingredients across food, beverage, and wellness – particularly among Gen Z and Millennials – the spirits industry has largely overlooked its potential. Designed for today's evolving consumer, YOSHI Matcha Liqueur transforms premium matcha into a ready-to-pour, elevated cocktail experience with exceptional consistency that inspires creativity. From world-class cocktail programs to home bar carts, there's no whisking, no guesswork – just pour, shake, and serve!

"Innovation from brands like YOSHI Matcha Liqueur is essential to creating excitement in the industry, as we continue to look to attract new consumers with fresh, culturally relevant experiences, and inspiring them to discover and enjoy new drinking occasions," said Mark Chaplin, President, Commercial Sales of Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. "We are highly selective about the brands we bring into our portfolio, and YOSHI Matcha Liqueur distinguished itself through its quality, forward-thinking vision, and ability to unlock a new opportunity within the premium spirits category. We're proud to support the brand's national expansion and look forward to partnering with the YOSHI Matcha Liqueur team as they establish the Matcha Martini and beyond into unique cocktail occasions."

YOSHI Matcha Liqueur's 750ml bottle format is now available through Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits for a new chapter of drinking defined by creativity and mindful indulgence. For more information or to purchase directly online, visit DrinkYoshi.com and please follow along on Instagram @drinkyoshi.

PR Contacts:

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About YOSHI Matcha Liqueur

YOSHI Matcha Liqueur is the first matcha liqueur, a category-defining spirit blending ceremonial-grade matcha and oat milk for the next generation of modern consumption. Built for Gen Z and Millennial tastemakers, YOSHI Matcha Liqueur reflects a generation that has turned matcha into a cultural movement.

Meaning "good luck", YOSHI Matcha Liqueur arrives at the perfect moment – a modern, elevated spirit for consumers seeking something more thoughtful and culturally relevant than traditional alcohol brands. Just as coffee liqueurs defined the espresso martini, YOSHI Matcha Liqueur is positioned to pioneer and lead the matcha martini. YOSHI Matcha Liqueur finally gives matcha its rightful place behind the bar. No whisking, no guesswork – simply pour, shake, and serve with consistency.

YOSHI Matcha Liqueur's proprietary formulation was developed over nearly two years, resulting in a 17% ABV liqueur made with a neutral grain spirit base. The outcome is a shelf-stable liqueur with a creamy texture, earthy complexity, and smooth finish – delivering a flavor profile unlike anything else in the category. Designed for both professional and at-home bartenders, YOSHI Matcha Liqueur offers authenticity with effortless versatility. Whether served over ice or in a cocktail, YOSHI Matcha Liqueur delivers a premium drinking experience. For more information, visit DrinkYoshi.com and follow along on Instagram @drinkyoshi.

SOURCE YOSHI Matcha Liqueur