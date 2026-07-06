YOU'RE INVITED TO THE PARTY OF THE YEAR: THE NORDSTROM ANNIVERSARY SALE

Anniversary Sale is back and bigger than ever in celebration of Nordstrom's 125th Milestone Anniversary

SEATTLE, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to party! Nordstrom's iconic summer sale is back and bigger than ever with new fall fashion at sale prices from July 18 through August 9. There is no better way to celebrate Nordstrom's 125th Anniversary than with exclusive deals on brand new arrivals across all categories including apparel, shoes, beauty, kids, and home. More than a sale, it's Nordstrom's way of saying thank you by giving its most loyal customers the first opportunity to can't miss savings on the season's newest must haves from the brands they love most.

Save the date! Nordstrom Cardmembers shop Anniversary Sale early. The higher the cardmember status, the sooner the shopping begins– Early Access opens as early as July 14th, before the Sale opens to the public on July 18th. Not a card member yet? The card's the key to shopping early- see details and apply HERE.

Early Access for Icon Cardmembers : July 14

: July 14 Early Access for Ambassador Cardmembers : July 15

: July 15 Early Access for Influencer Cardmembers: July 16

BRING ON THE BIGGEST AND BEST ASSORTMENT EVER

This year's Anniversary Sale is extra special. To mark its 125th Anniversary, Nordstrom is going bigger than ever with its largest assortment to date, with over 100 brands, thousands of must-have items, and countless in-store events nationwide. A summer tradition since the 1960's, The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale set the standard for the season's biggest sales, and this year raises the bar yet again with over 50 new brands joining the celebration including:

Adina Reyter

Allies of Skin

Ana Luisa

Bur Bur Beauty

Clare V.

Cos

Cozy Earth

Favorite Daughter

Flamingo Estate

H&M

JVN Beauty

Mejuri

Puma

Reformation

STAUD

The Great

Therabody

TOUCHLAND

The Anniversary Sale is the best place to discover fall fashion and find the season's biggest trends, alongside buy-now, wear-now styles. From must-have denim and modern boots to polished 9-to-5 dressing, and the standout accessories that tie it all together, there's something to refresh every wardrobe - all from the top brands customers love including:

Avec Les Filles

Barbour

Bonobos

BOSS

Brixton

Coach

Dolce Vita

Flabelus

FRAME

G.H. Bass

Jack Victor

Levi's

Madewell

Nordstrom

Pistola

rag & bone

Ray-Ban

Reiss

Rhone

Rodd & Gunn

Rothy's

Steve Madden

Theory

Veronica Beard

Vince

Zella

Beauty lovers can stock up and save big on tried-and-true favorites while discovering the next must-haves across makeup, skincare, fragrance, and tools. The Anniversary Sale is the place to find exclusive sizes, limited edition sets, and value-packed bundles that customers can't find anywhere else from the most coveted prestige and emerging brands including:

Augustinus Bader

BYREDO

Carolina Herrera

Charlotte Tilbury

Diptyque

Dr. Diamond's Metacine

Dr. Dennis Gross

HOURGLASS

ILIA

Jack Black

Jo Malone London

Kate McLeod

Kopari

L'Occitane

La Mer

Mermade Hair

NARS

OSEA

Parfums de Marly

PHLUR

SALT & STONE

Sisley Paris

Supergoop!

True Botanicals

Westman Atelier

Yves Saint Laurent

Whether they're heading back to campus, prepping for the first day of school, or refreshing the spaces they live in, customers will find everything they need to start the season in style. From dorm and back-to-school essentials to standout home upgrades and travel-ready gear, the Anniversary Sale delivers amazing deals from top brands including:

Adidas

Away

Beis

BP.

Herschel

Jansport

Lola Blankets

Mini Boden

Nike

Our Place

Owala

Parachute

Petit Lem

Primary

Smeg

Tucker & Tate

UGG

Veja

EXPLORE THE NORDSTROM ANNIVERSARY SALE LOOKBOOK AND IMAGES GALLERIES HERE

GET EXCITED AND INSPIRED FOR THIS YEAR'S SALE

The anticipation starts now, this year Nordstrom is setting the stage beginning with the largest print catalog in Anniversary Sale history. The catalog will provide inspiration for what to wear this season, spotlighting key trends and standout items handpicked by Nordstrom's fashion and beauty experts. View the digital catalog HERE.

Starting in July, the spirit of the sale will come to life through a campaign that will be featured across streaming and social platforms, starring some of fashion and beauty's most familiar faces including Taryn Delanie Smith, Mei Phang, Elijah and Isaac Bell, Helena Christensen, and Miyako Bellizi. Together they arrive to the party of the year showcasing some of the best looks from this year's sale.

JOIN THE PARTY WITH EXPERIENCES AND EVENTS

Customers are invited to join the celebration with in-store events, gifts with purchases, and special offers throughout the sale. Nordstrom is kicking off Public Sale by bringing Anniversary Sale block parties to Chicago, Portland, and Seattle, making it the perfect occasion to grab family and friends and get the party started with live entertainment, food trucks, kid-friendly activities, giveaways and more.

From beauty Glam Up Days to exclusive Trunk Shows Nordstrom is looking forward to celebrating all Anniversary Sale long. For more information and to find an event near you please visit HERE.

ABOUT NORDSTROM

At Nordstrom, Inc., we strive to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at nearly 400 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites.

For media inquiries, contact:

Kacy Galisdorfer

Associate Manager, Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.