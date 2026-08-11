YourMenu Named to the Inc. 5000 for the Second Consecutive Year

Restaurant technology platform earns back-to-back recognition as one of America's fastest-growing private companies, ranking No. 1862 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list.

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YourMenu, a leading restaurant technology platform helping independent restaurants grow through online ordering, marketing automation, and commission-free delivery tools, has earned the No. 1862 spot on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. The recognition marks YourMenu's second consecutive year on the list.

"Making the Inc. 5000 once tells you that you found something that works. Making it twice tells you that you can keep delivering it as you scale," said Jordan Silverstein, Executive VP of YourMenu. "We spent the past year expanding what the platform can do for restaurant owners without letting go of the support experience that got us here."

YourMenu credits its continued growth to three things: an expanding product set that now includes SMS marketing, a restaurant website builder, retail online ordering, and customer loyalty; a support team that stays hands-on with operators well past onboarding; and a growing network of ISO and payment processor partners who bring the platform to the merchants in their portfolios.

Founded in 2022, YourMenu integrates with major POS systems including Clover and Square. The company remains focused on helping independent restaurants keep more of their revenue and build direct relationships with their customers.

About YourMenu

YourMenu is an innovative restaurant technology platform designed to help independent restaurants thrive in the digital age. Through seamless online ordering, marketing automation, website tools, loyalty programs, and POS integrations, YourMenu empowers restaurants to increase sales, strengthen customer loyalty, and operate more efficiently. Learn more at https://www.yourmenu.com/.

About Inc.

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SOURCE YourMenu