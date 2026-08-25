SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Youth leaders from 13 Asia‑Pacific countries and regions took center stage in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong province, on Aug 21, as over 60 experts, scholars, young delegates and journalists gathered for the "Asia‑Pacific Youth Gathering: Building a Shared Future Through Energy" event. Co‑hosted by the China International Publishing Center, CSG Shenzhen Power Supply Bureau and CSG Digital Media Technology, the event was supported by partners including the Shenzhen Youth Federation and the APEC Sustainable Energy Center.

Youth voices drive Asia Pacific green energy ties at Shenzhen gathering Speed Speed

During the event, youth representatives visited the 110 kV Chunhui Substation — the country's first zero-carbon smart educational substation — and the HQB Museum, gaining on-site insights into Shenzhen's green energy layout and industrial transformation.

The event also featured story-sharing sessions and roundtable discussions, focusing on green and low-carbon transition, regional connectivity, and the coordinated development of electricity and computing power to tap into youth wisdom for the Asia‑Pacific's common development.

Chhoeun Raksmey, director of the Department of Portable Water Policies at the Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology, and Innovation of Cambodia, said during a story-sharing session that the green and low-carbon transition requires coordinated efforts from governments, private enterprises, research institutions and communities.

Wirun Phichaiwongphakdee, director of the Thailand-China Research Center of the Belt and Road Initiative, cited grassroots success stories: a Thai woman achieving financial independence with help from the Chinese Consulate General in Khon Kaen to run a hair salon, and Thai agricultural experts partnering with villagers in Du'an, Guangxi, to solve pomelo‑growing challenges. "This is what cooperation means to me — sharing our best experiences to jointly solve developmental problems," he said.

Macao's Alex Choi, co-founder and executive director of MTEL Telecommunications, underscored the importance of digital infrastructure and youth innovation in industrial upgrading. Fan Siran from CSG Shenzhen Power Supply Bureau briefed on the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area's green power outlook, in which nearly 60 percent of electricity will come from green sources by 2030.

Discussions also covered cross‑border energy links, with the China-Laos 500 kV interconnection project cited as a win-win practice that increases two-way power-exchange capacity from 50,000 kilowatts to 1.5 million kW and delivers 3 billion kWh of clean power annually.

Yang Bo from CSG Lancang-Mekong International noted that grid connectivity is only the first step — enabling electricity to flow freely in the market is the key. He added that continued efforts to advance regional cross-border grid connectivity will enable the efficient allocation of clean power across the region.

On computing-electricity synergy, Wang Hai, assistant professor at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, called for a shift from one-way supply to two-way synergy between electricity and computing. Zhang Qian from CSG Shenzhen Power Supply Bureau, who has 12 years of overseas experience, proposed capitalizing on the Greater Bay Area's advantages in technology, application scenarios and talent to build an AI-plus-energy innovation hub for the Asia-Pacific region.

SOURCE China International Publishing Center