youtheory® Launches TikTok Shop Grand Opening Featuring 30% Off Best-Selling Supplements

Limited-time savings available on liquid supplements and bundles through July 2

IRVINE, Calif., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- youtheory®, the Southern California-based wellness brand known for science-backed supplements, is launching its TikTok Shop Grand Opening with a limited-time 30% discount across its TikTok Shop assortment, available June 17 through July 2.

The TikTok Shop Grand Opening marks an exciting expansion for youtheory®, bringing its best-selling liquid supplements directly into a social-first shopping environment designed to meet consumers where they discover, engage, and purchase wellness products.

youtheory® launches TikTok Shop Grand Opening with 30% off best-selling liquid supplements.

During the promotional period, customers can shop 30% off all featured products, including Liquid Collagen, Liquid Ashwagandha, Liquid B12B6, and a bundled offering that includes all three hero supplements. Each product is designed to support a variety of wellness goals, including beauty, energy, mood, and stress support.

"The future of wellness commerce is being shaped by creators, communities, and content," said Ratchel Pinlac, Vice President of Social Commerce at Jamieson Wellness Inc. "Over the past year, we've seen firsthand how social commerce can deepen consumer engagement beyond the point of purchase. Our TikTok Shop Grand Opening celebrates that momentum while reinforcing our commitment to delivering trusted wellness solutions through authentic creator partnerships, educational content, and seamless shopping experiences."

The TikTok Shop Grand Opening will also be supported through ongoing social content and creator-led education moments highlighting how consumers can incorporate youtheory® supplements into their daily wellness routines.

To learn more about youtheory® and its TikTok Shop offerings, please visit www.youtheory.com and follow along on social media @youtheory.

About youtheory ®

youtheory® is a leading health and wellness brand dedicated to delivering safe, high-quality supplements that are rooted in nature and backed by science. By focusing on innovative formulations and rigorous research, youtheory® supports consumers at every stage of their wellness journey. youtheory® is part of the Jamieson Wellness portfolio of natural health brands. Learn more at https://youtheory.com/. Follow on Facebook and Instagram.

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SOURCE youtheory