Youzey Introduces Officially Licensed NBA Collection from Award-Winning ion8 Hydration Brand to the U.S. Market

Lifestyle distributor expands portfolio of innovative global products with launch of NBA-themed hydration collection

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Youzey Retail, a distributor of innovative lifestyle brands and consumer products, announced the U.S. launch of the award-winning ion8 hydration brand with the officially licensed NBA Hydration Collection. Known for identifying and introducing innovative products from around the world to American consumers, including brands such as AnySharp and Travalo, Youzey continues to expand its portfolio with brands that combine thoughtful design, functionality, and everyday appeal. The launch of this new collection represents the company's newest addition in the hydration category and brings one of Europe's most recognized reusable water bottle brands to basketball fans and consumers across the United States.

ion8 Hydration Water Bottle Collection ion8 NBA Team Water Bottles

The NBA x ion8 Collection features officially licensed designs from teams including the New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Houston Rockets, with additional teams planned for release later this year.

Available in both BPA-free Recyclon® bottles and double-wall vacuum insulated stainless steel bottles, the collection is offered in 18 oz. and 24 oz. sizes. Known for their leakproof design, one-touch opening system, and durable construction, ion8 bottles are designed for everyday use at school, work, the gym, on the court, or on the go.

"At YOUZEY Products, we're always searching the world for innovative products that make everyday life better," said Janet Carter, CEO of YOUZEY Products. "From hydration and kitchen tools to travel accessories and lifestyle products, our goal is to deliver thoughtful, high-quality solutions at prices that remain accessible to our customers. We're thrilled to introduce the ION8 NBA Hydration Collection as the latest addition to our growing portfolio."

The launch reflects Youzey's ongoing commitment to offering consumers products that blend style, function, and innovation. As demand continues to grow for reusable hydration solutions and licensed sports merchandise, the NBA x ion8 Collection provides fans with a practical way to showcase team pride while staying hydrated throughout the day.

The NBA x ion8 Collection is now available at Youzey.com.

About Youzey

At Youzey, we believe life is better when it's both stylish and simple. We bring consumers on-trend accessories and innovative products that make everyday life easier. From colorful scarves, fashion accessories, handbags, gifts, and hydration products to trusted brands that solve real-world challenges, Youzey curates products designed to inspire self-expression, simplify routines, and add a little more joy to everyday life.

Youzey is also the U.S. home for a growing portfolio of innovative brands from around the world, including products in hydration (www.ion8.com), kitchen tools (www.anysharp.com), travel accessories (www.travalo.com), and lifestyle categories (www.youzey.com). By identifying unique products with broad consumer appeal, Youzey helps bring global innovation to the American marketplace.

About ion8

ion8 is an award-winning hydration brand known for creating innovative, leakproof reusable water bottles designed to make healthy hydration simple, convenient, and sustainable. Combining thoughtful design with everyday functionality, ion8 products are trusted by millions of consumers worldwide and are available in more than 70 countries.

About the National Basketball Association (NBA)

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is a global sports and media organization with the mission to inspire and connect people everywhere through the power of basketball. The NBA engages fans worldwide through live games, digital content, consumer products, and community initiatives.

Media Contact Dawn Ryden

YOUZEY PRODUCTS

512-294-6218

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SOURCE YOUZEY