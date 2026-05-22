Yuchai's Flywheel Range Extension Technology Arrives in Hong Kong SAR, Setting a New Benchmark for Green Mobility

SINGAPORE, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE: CYD) ("China Yuchai International" or the "Company"), one of the largest powertrain solution manufacturers through its main operating subsidiary in China, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited ("Yuchai"), today announced that a small batch of commercial minibuses equipped with Yuchai's YCY24-65kW Flywheel Range Extender System (YC-FRS) has been launched by Wisdom Motor in Hong Kong SAR. The system delivers an efficient and eco-friendly propulsion solution for local transport across a wide range of operational conditions, while supporting the transition to more sustainable transportation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Yuchai unveiled YC-FRS as an innovative power system designed for city transportation vehicles. This system features an innovative design that seamlessly integrates the flywheel and the engine crankshaft through a rigid coaxial configuration, combining the engine and alternator into one single unit.

Powered by a dual fuel–electric replenishment mode that removes the need for fixed charging infrastructure, the YC-FRS offers virtually unlimited range. This capability makes it particularly well–suited to the heavy traffic and frequent start-stop operational road conditions of Hong Kong SAR.

With this system, the engine consistently generates power under optimal operating conditions, making it compatible with small-displacement vehicle models and enabling fuel savings of up to 50% in congested urban traffic. Additional benefits include low operating noise, regenerative braking, and priority road access reserved for new energy vehicles. The YC-FRS also addresses challenges that pure electric powertrain systems face in the Hong Kong public passenger transport market including high acquisition costs, range anxiety, limited charging infrastructure, and battery degradation.

Weng Ming Hoh, President of China Yuchai International, commented, "The successful deployment of Yuchai's flywheel range–extension system in Hong Kong SAR marks a significant step forward in advancing next–generation, new–energy powertrain technologies and strengthening collaboration across the industrial chain to deliver sustainable powertrain solutions to domestic and global markets. Our continued R&D efforts will help drive the low–carbon transformation of urban transportation and contribute to the future development of green mobility."

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International, through its principal operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited ("Yuchai"), is one of the leading powertrain solutions manufacturers in China. Founded in 1951, Yuchai maintains a reputable brand name, a strong research and development team, and a significant market share in China. Yuchai specializes in the design, manufacture, and sale of light-, medium- and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, pickups, construction and agricultural equipment, and marine and power generation applications. It delivers a comprehensive portfolio of powertrain solutions, spanning traditional diesel and natural gas engines to alternate fuels and new energy products, including pure electric, range extenders, hybrid, and fuel cell systems. Through an extensive network of regional sales offices and authorized customer service centers, Yuchai distributes engines directly to auto OEMs and distributors while providing after-sales services across China and globally. In 2025, Yuchai sold 461,309 engines and reported total revenue of RMB 24.6 billion. For more information, please visit http://www.cyilimited.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

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SOURCE China Yuchai International