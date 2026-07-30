Yum China Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue Increased by 13%; Operating Profit Up 14%; Diluted EPS Grew 21%

Same-Store Sales Growth Improved Sequentially to 1%; OP Margin Expanded Year Over Year for the 9th Consecutive Quarter

Acquisition of the Pizza Hut Brand in Mainland China Expected to Close in August 2026

On Track to Return $1.5 Billion to Shareholders in 2026, ~10% of Current Market Capitalization

SHANGHAI, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Yum China") (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) today reported unaudited results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter Highlights

Total system sales grew 6% year over year ("YoY"), excluding foreign currency translation ("F/X").

grew 6% year over year ("YoY"), excluding foreign currency translation ("F/X"). Same-store sales grew 1% YoY. Same-store transactions grew 5% YoY, the 14 th consecutive quarter of growth.

grew 1% YoY. Same-store transactions grew 5% YoY, the 14 consecutive quarter of growth. Total revenues increased 13% YoY to $3.1 billion, or a 6% increase excluding F/X.

increased 13% YoY to $3.1 billion, or a 6% increase excluding F/X. Opened 560 net new stores, a second-quarter record high and 67% higher than the openings in the same quarter last year, with 41% opened by franchisees. As of June 30, 2026, total store count reached 19,297, with 18% of stores operated by franchisees.

a second-quarter record high and 67% higher than the openings in the same quarter last year, with 41% opened by franchisees. As of June 30, 2026, total store count reached 19,297, with 18% of stores operated by franchisees. Operating profit grew 14% YoY to $348 million, a second-quarter record high. Core operating profit grew 7% YoY.

grew 14% YoY to $348 million, a second-quarter record high. grew 7% YoY. OP margin was 11.1%, an increase of 20 basis points YoY, the ninth consecutive quarter of OP margin expansion.

was 11.1%, an increase of 20 basis points YoY, the ninth consecutive quarter of OP margin expansion. Restaurant margin was 16.1%, flat YoY, primarily due to increased rider cost from a higher delivery mix, offset by streamlined operations.

was 16.1%, flat YoY, primarily due to increased rider cost from a higher delivery mix, offset by streamlined operations. Diluted EPS increased 21% YoY to $0.70, or up 14% excluding F/X, and up 10% further excluding the impact (1) of the mark-to-market equity investments.

increased 21% YoY to $0.70, or up 14% excluding F/X, and up 10% further excluding the impact of the mark-to-market equity investments. Returned $402 million to shareholders through $301 million in share repurchases and $101 million in cash dividends .

and $101 million in . Delivery sales grew 26% YoY. Delivery contributed approximately 54% of total Company sales, up from 45% in the same quarter last year.

grew 26% YoY. Delivery contributed approximately 54% of total Company sales, up from 45% in the same quarter last year. Active Members of KFC or Pizza Hut, defined as those who transacted in the past 12 months, exceeded 270 million, representing a 6% YoY increase.

CEO Comments

Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China, commented, "We delivered strong results in the second quarter. For the ninth consecutive quarter, we simultaneously grew system sales, operating profit and OP margin. While the operating environment remains dynamic, our topline growth continued to outperform the industry in Q2. Same-store sales growth improved sequentially to 1%, led by the 14th consecutive quarter of same-store transaction growth, while store openings continued to accelerate year over year across both company-owned and franchise stores. KFC delivered strong results, with 7% system sales growth and restaurant margin expansion. Pizza Hut's same-store sales returned to positive growth and net new openings nearly doubled from last year."

Wat continued, "Our menu innovations and breakthrough side-by-side modules are helping us broaden into new occasions and new customer segments. As we rapidly roll out KCOFFEE cafe, KPRO and car-side pickup services to more KFC locations, Pizza Hut has also built a Pizza Hut Burger Bar to drive incremental sales and profit. At the same time, our KFC Small Town and Pizza Hut WOW models are helping us deepen penetration in lower-tier cities. With our multiple growth drivers, we are confident in our ability to lead the catering industry and deliver on our full-year growth targets, even as we face tougher comparisons in the second half of the year following last year's delivery platform subsidies."

Wat concluded, "We are about to reach a major breakthrough by becoming the owner of the Pizza Hut brand in Mainland China, after operating the brand in the market for 36 years. In the near term, we expect the savings in license fees to support margin expansion, with Pizza Hut's restaurant margin approaching KFC's. More potential new stores are expected to meet our payback requirements of two to three years. Over the longer term, brand ownership will give us greater strategic flexibility to capture new opportunities and innovate more nimbly across our menu, store formats, new business modules and operations. We expect this to accelerate Pizza Hut's growth trajectory and generate sustainable long-term value for our shareholders."

(1) Refers to a 4 cents favorable F/X impact, and a lower mark-to-market loss of 2 cents in the second quarter of 2026, compared with a loss of 4 cents in the second quarter of 2025.

Key Financial Results







































































Second Quarter



First Half (Year to Date Ended 6/30)











%/ppts Change











%/ppts Change



2026

2025

Reported

Ex F/X



2026

2025

Reported

Ex F/X

System Sales Growth (2) (%) 6

4

NM

NM



5

3

NM

NM

Same-Store Sales Growth (2) (%) 1

1

NM

NM



1

Even

NM

NM

Operating Profit ($mn) 348

304

+14

+7



795

703

+13

+7

Adjusted Operating Profit (3) ($mn) 348

304

+14

+7



795

703

+13

+7

Core Operating Profit (3) (4) ($mn) 328

304

NM

+7



751

703

NM

+7

OP Margin (5) (%) 11.1

10.9

+0.2

+0.2



12.4

12.2

+0.2

+0.2

Core OP Margin (3) (6) (%) 11.1

10.9

NM

+0.2



12.4

12.2

NM

+0.2

Net Income ($mn) 244

215

+14

+6



553

507

+9

+3

Adjusted Net Income (3) ($mn) 244

215

+14

+6



553

507

+9

+3

Diluted Earnings

Per Common Share ($) 0.70

0.58

+21

+14



1.57

1.35

+16

+10

Adjusted Diluted Earnings

Per Common Share (3) ($) 0.70

0.58

+21

+14



1.57

1.35

+16

+10





(2) System sales and same-store sales percentages exclude the impact of F/X. Effective January 1, 2018, temporary store closures are normalized in the same-store sales calculation by excluding the period during which stores are temporarily closed. (3) See "Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures" included in the accompanying tables of this release for further details. (4) Core operating profit is defined as operating profit adjusted for special items, further excluding items affecting comparability and the impact of F/X. The Company uses core operating profit for the purposes of evaluating the performance of its core operations. Current period amounts are derived by translating results at the average exchange rates of the prior year period. (5) OP margin refers to operating profit as a percentage of total revenues. (6) Core OP margin refers to core operating profit as a percentage of total revenues excluding F/X. Note: All comparisons are versus the same period a year ago. Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. NM refers to not meaningful.



Capital Returns to Shareholders

The Company is on track to return $1.5 billion each year from 2024 to 2026, which is annually around 10% of our market capitalization as of July 29, 2026.

In the first half of 2026, the Company returned $718 million in capital to shareholders through $515 million in share repurchases and $203 million in cash dividends.

The Board declared a cash dividend of $0.29 per share on Yum China's common stock, payable on September 17, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 27, 2026.

Starting in 2027, the Company plans to return approximately 100% of annual free cash flow after subsidiaries' dividend payments to non-controlling interests. This is anticipated to translate into an average annual return of approximately $900 million to over $1 billion in 2027 and 2028, and to exceed $1 billion in 2028.

KFC



























































Second Quarter First Half (Year to Date Ended 6/30)









%/ppts Change







%/ppts Change

2026

2025

Reported

Ex F/X 2026

2025

Reported

Ex F/X Restaurants 13,789

12,238

+13

NM 13,789

12,238

+13

NM System Sales Growth (%) 7

5

NM

NM 6

4

NM

NM Same-Store Sales Growth (%) 1

1

NM

NM 1

Even

NM

NM Total Revenues ($mn) 2,338

2,096

+12

+5 4,791

4,342

+10

+4 Operating Profit ($mn) 332

292

+14

+7 749

678

+10

+5 Core Operating Profit ($mn) 313

292

NM

+7 709

678

NM

+5 OP Margin (%) 14.2

14.0

+0.2

+0.2 15.6

15.6

—

— Restaurant Margin (%) 17.1

16.9

+0.2

+0.2 18.1

18.4

(0.3)

(0.3)

System sales for KFC grew 7% YoY, improving sequentially from 5% in the first quarter. Same-store sales increased 1% YoY, the fifth consecutive quarter of growth. Same-store transactions grew 4% YoY. Ticket average was 3% lower YoY, mainly due to incremental smaller orders from new customer segments and occasions, including KCOFFEE and KPRO.

Delivery sales grew 26% YoY, contributing approximately 54% of KFC's Company sales, up from 45% in the same quarter last year.

KFC opened 335 net new stores during the quarter, including 152 opened by franchisees, representing 45% of net new store openings. Total store count reached 13,789 as of June 30, 2026, with 17% of stores operated by franchisees.

Operating profit increased 14% YoY to $332 million. Core operating profit increased 7% YoY.

OP margin was 14.2%, an increase of 20 basis points YoY.

Restaurant margin was 17.1%, an increase of 20 basis points YoY, primarily due to streamlined operations and favorable commodity prices, partially offset by the impact of increased rider cost resulting from higher delivery mix and value-for-money offerings.

Pizza Hut



























































Second Quarter First Half (Year to Date Ended 6/30)









%/ppts Change







%/ppts Change

2026

2025

Reported

Ex F/X 2026

2025

Reported

Ex F/X Restaurants 4,549

3,864

+18

NM 4,549

3,864

+18

NM System Sales Growth (%) 6

3

NM

NM 5

3

NM

NM Same-Store Sales Growth (%) 1

2

NM

NM Even

1

NM

NM Total Revenues ($mn) 613

554

+11

+4 1,248

1,149

+9

+3 Operating Profit ($mn) 51

46

+11

+5 122

106

+15

+9 Core Operating Profit ($mn) 48

46

NM

+5 115

106

NM

+9 OP Margin (%) 8.3

8.3

—

+0.1 9.8

9.2

+0.6

+0.6 Restaurant Margin (%) 12.9

13.3

(0.4)

(0.4) 14.0

13.9

+0.1

+0.1

System sales for Pizza Hut grew 6% YoY, improving sequentially from 4% in the first quarter. Same-store sales growth returned to positive at 1%. Same-store transactions grew 13% YoY, marking the 14 th consecutive quarter of growth, and more than offset the 11% decline in ticket average. In line with our mass-market strategy, ticket average moved closer to our target range, primarily driven by value-for-money offerings and incremental smaller orders such as those from solo diners.

consecutive quarter of growth, and more than offset the 11% decline in ticket average. In line with our mass-market strategy, ticket average moved closer to our target range, primarily driven by value-for-money offerings and incremental smaller orders such as those from solo diners. Delivery sales grew 26% YoY, contributing approximately 52% of Pizza Hut's Company sales, up from 43% in the same quarter last year.

Pizza Hut opened 174 net new stores during the quarter, nearly double the net openings in the same quarter last year, including 70 opened by franchisees, representing 40% of net new store openings. Total store count reached 4,549 as of June 30, 2026, with 11% of stores operated by franchisees.

Operating profit grew 11% YoY to $51 million. Core operating profit increased 5% YoY.

OP margin was 8.3%, flat YoY. OP margin expanded by 60 bps YoY in the first half of the year.

Restaurant margin was 12.9%, a decrease of 40 basis points YoY, primarily due to the impact of increased costs associated with higher delivery sales mix, value-for-money offerings and investment in Pizza Hut Burger Bar, partially offset by streamlined operations, automation and favorable commodity prices. Restaurant margin increased by 10 basis points YoY in the first half of the year.

2026 Outlook

The Company targets:

Total stores of over 20,000, or more than 1,900 net new stores.

40-50% franchise mix of net new stores for both KFC and Pizza Hut.

Capital expenditures of approximately $600 million to $700 million.

$1.5 billion capital return to shareholders.

Other Update

The Company is on track to close the acquisition of the Pizza Hut brand in Mainland China in August and plans to secure an approximately $1.2 billion equivalent offshore bridge loan to finance the transaction.

Note on Non-GAAP Measures

Reported GAAP results include items that are excluded from non-GAAP measures. See "Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures" and "Segment Results" within this release for non-GAAP reconciliation details.

Conference Call

Yum China's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 30, 2026 (7:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Thursday, July 30, 2026).

A live webcast of the call may be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zubr6dix .

To join by phone, please register in advance through the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN.

Pre-registration Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI611346d62d61456ca32d90b61aca7523

A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the event and will remain accessible until July 29, 2027. Earnings release and accompanying slides will be available at the Company's Investor Relations website http://ir.yumchina.com.

For important news and information regarding Yum China, including our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, visit Yum China's Investor Relations website at http://ir.yumchina.com. Yum China uses this website as a primary channel for disclosing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements under the section titled "2026 Outlook." We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as "expect," "expectation," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "could," "intend," "belief," "plan," "estimate," "target," "predict," "project," "likely," "will," "continue," "should," "forecast," "outlook," "commit" or similar terminology. These statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future strategies, growth, business plans, investments, store openings, net new stores, franchise mix of net new stores, capital expenditures, capital returns, dividend and share repurchase plans, CAGR for system sales, operating profit and EPS, earnings, performance and returns, anticipated effects of population and macroeconomic trends, execution of the Company's RGM 3.0 strategy, the anticipated effects of our innovation, digital and delivery capabilities and investments on growth and beliefs regarding the long-term drivers of Yum China's business. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. We cannot assure you that any of our expectations, estimates or assumptions will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Numerous factors could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: whether we are able to achieve development goals at the times and in the amounts currently anticipated, if at all, the success of our marketing campaigns and product innovation, our ability to maintain food safety and quality control systems, changes in public health conditions, our ability to control costs and expenses, including tax costs, as well as changes in political, economic, trade relations, regulatory conditions in China and the U.S., and those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Our plan of capital returns to shareholders is based on current expectations, which may change based on market conditions, capital needs or otherwise. In addition, other risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we currently believe to be immaterial could affect the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. You should consult our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including the information set forth under the caption "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q) for additional detail about factors that could affect our financial and other results.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China is the largest restaurant company in China with a mission to make every life taste beautiful. The Company operates over 19,000 restaurants under six brands across over 2,700 cities in China. KFC and Pizza Hut are the leading brands in the quick-service and casual dining restaurant spaces in China, respectively. In addition, Yum China has partnered with Lavazza to develop the Lavazza coffee concept in China. Little Sheep and Huang Ji Huang specialize in Chinese cuisine. Taco Bell offers innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China has a world-class, digitalized supply chain, which includes an extensive network of logistics centers nationwide and an in-house supply chain management system. Its strong digital capabilities and loyalty program enable the Company to reach customers faster and serve them better. Yum China is a Fortune 500 company with the vision to be the world's most innovative pioneer in the restaurant industry. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:



Tel: +86 21 2407 7556 [email protected] Media Contact:



Tel: +86 21 2407 3824 [email protected]

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in US$ million, except per share data) (unaudited)

































Quarter Ended

% Change

Year to Date Ended

% Change



6/30/2026

6/30/2025

B/(W)

6/30/2026

6/30/2025

B/(W) Revenues



























Company sales

$ 2,910

$ 2,613

11



$ 5,957

$ 5,414

10

Franchise fees and income

29

24

18



59

51

15

Revenues from transactions with franchisees

155

115

35



311

236

32

Other revenues

44

35

27



82

67

23

Total revenues

3,138

2,787

13



6,409

5,768

11

Costs and Expenses, Net



























Company restaurants



























Food and paper

918

810

(13)



1,881

1,684

(12)

Payroll and employee benefits

804

712

(13)



1,617

1,431

(13)

Occupancy and other operating expenses

719

669

(7)



1,437

1,357

(6)

Company restaurant expenses

2,441

2,191

(11)



4,935

4,472

(10)

General and administrative expenses

139

131

(7)



276

269

(3)

Franchise expenses

12

10

(24)



24

21

(18)

Expenses for transactions with franchisees

148

110

(35)



298

227

(31)

Other operating costs and expenses

38

30

(26)



69

59

(18)

Closures and impairment expenses, net

12

12

(7)



12

18

32

Other income, net

—

(1)

NM



—

(1)

NM

Total costs and expenses, net

2,790

2,483

(12)



5,614

5,065

(11)

Operating Profit

348

304

14



795

703

13

Interest income, net

12

25

(52)



28

51

(48)

Investment loss

(6)

(18)

65



(17)

(15)

(6)

Income Before Income Taxes and

Equity in Net Earnings (Losses) from

Equity Method Investments

354

311

14



806

739

9

Income tax provision

(92)

(80)

(14)



(215)

(199)

(8)

Equity in net earnings (losses) from

equity method investments

2

2

23



4

6

(15)

Net income – including noncontrolling interests

264

233

14



595

546

9

Net income – noncontrolling interests

20

18

(11)



42

39

(7)

Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 244

$ 215

14



$ 553

$ 507

9

Effective tax rate

26.0 %

25.8 %

(0.2) ppts.

26.6 %

26.9 %

0.3 ppts.





























Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.70

$ 0.58







$ 1.58

$ 1.36





Weighted-average shares outstanding

(in millions)

348

373







350

374



































Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.70

$ 0.58







$ 1.57

$ 1.35





Weighted-average shares outstanding

(in millions)

349

374







351

376































































































OP margin

11.1 %

10.9 %

0.2 ppts.

12.4 %

12.2 %

0.2 ppts.





























Company sales

100.0 %

100.0 %







100.0 %

100.0 %





Food and paper

31.5

31.0

(0.5) ppts.

31.6

31.1

(0.5) ppts. Payroll and employee benefits

27.6

27.2

(0.4) ppts.

27.1

26.4

(0.7) ppts. Occupancy and other operating expenses

24.8

25.7

0.9 ppts.

24.1

25.1

1.0 ppts. Restaurant margin

16.1 %

16.1 %

— ppts.

17.2 %

17.4 %

(0.2) ppts.



























































Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. NM refers to not meaningful.



Yum China Holdings, Inc. KFC Operating Results (in US$ million) (unaudited)

































Quarter Ended

% Change

Year to Date Ended

% Change



6/30/2026

6/30/2025

B/(W)

6/30/2026

6/30/2025

B/(W) Revenues



























Company sales

$ 2,294

$ 2,059

11



$ 4,704

$ 4,267

10

Franchise fees and income

24

19

23



47

40

20

Revenues from transactions with franchisees

19

17

18



38

33

16

Other revenues

1

1

(5)



2

2

(4)

Total revenues

2,338

2,096

12



4,791

4,342

10

Costs and Expenses, Net



























Company restaurants



























Food and paper

710

631

(12)



1,456

1,316

(11)

Payroll and employee benefits

630

556

(13)



1,273

1,110

(15)

Occupancy and other operating expenses

563

523

(8)



1,123

1,055

(6)

Company restaurant expenses

1,903

1,710

(11)



3,852

3,481

(11)

General and administrative expenses

67

61

(9)



128

120

(6)

Franchise expenses

10

9

(22)



21

19

(18)

Expenses for transactions with franchisees

15

15

(3)



30

29

(4)

Other operating costs and expenses

1

1

53



1

2

58

Closures and impairment expenses, net

10

8

(30)



10

13

27

Total costs and expenses, net

2,006

1,804

(11)



4,042

3,664

(10)

Operating Profit

$ 332

$ 292

14



$ 749

$ 678

10

OP margin

14.2 %

14.0 %

0.2 ppts.

15.6 %

15.6 %

— ppts.





























Company sales

100.0 %

100.0 %







100.0 %

100.0 %





Food and paper

30.9

30.7

(0.2) ppts.

31.0

30.9

(0.1) ppts. Payroll and employee benefits

27.5

27.0

(0.5) ppts.

27.1

26.0

(1.1) ppts. Occupancy and other operating expenses

24.5

25.4

0.9 ppts.

23.8

24.7

0.9 ppts. Restaurant margin

17.1 %

16.9 %

0.2 ppts.

18.1 %

18.4 %

(0.3) ppts.



























































Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.



Yum China Holdings, Inc. Pizza Hut Operating Results (in US$ million) (unaudited)

































Quarter Ended

% Change

Year to Date Ended

% Change



6/30/2026

6/30/2025

B/(W)

6/30/2026

6/30/2025

B/(W) Revenues



























Company sales

$ 604

$ 545

11



$ 1,231

$ 1,129

9

Franchise fees and income

3

2

47



6

4

41

Revenues from transactions with franchisees

3

1

52



5

3

44

Other revenues

3

6

(41)



6

13

(51)

Total revenues

613

554

11



1,248

1,149

9

Costs and Expenses, Net



























Company restaurants



























Food and paper

204

177

(15)



417

363

(15)

Payroll and employee benefits

171

154

(11)



339

317

(7)

Occupancy and other operating expenses

151

141

(7)



303

292

(4)

Company restaurant expenses

526

472

(11)



1,059

972

(9)

General and administrative expenses

28

26

(11)



54

52

(6)

Franchise expenses

2

1

(43)



3

2

(37)

Expenses for transactions with franchisees

2

1

(37)



4

3

(25)

Other operating costs and expenses

3

5

41



5

11

53

Closures and impairment expenses, net

1

3

52



1

3

56

Total costs and expenses, net

562

508

(10)



1,126

1,043

(8)

Operating Profit

$ 51

$ 46

11



$ 122

$ 106

15

OP margin

8.3 %

8.3 %

— ppts.

9.8 %

9.2 %

0.6 ppts.





























Company sales

100.0 %

100.0 %







100.0 %

100.0 %





Food and paper

33.8

32.5

(1.3) ppts.

33.9

32.1

(1.8) ppts. Payroll and employee benefits

28.3

28.3

— ppts.

27.5

28.1

0.6 ppts. Occupancy and other operating expenses

25.0

25.9

0.9 ppts.

24.6

25.9

1.3 ppts. Restaurant margin

12.9 %

13.3 %

(0.4) ppts.

14.0 %

13.9 %

0.1 ppts.



























































Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.



Yum China Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in US$ million)













6/30/2026

12/31/2025



(Unaudited)



ASSETS







Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 485

$ 506 Short-term investments

901

878 Accounts receivable, net

115

95 Inventories, net

459

438 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

390

440 Total Current Assets

2,350

2,357 Property, plant and equipment, net

2,623

2,543 Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,114

2,189 Goodwill

2,021

1,963 Intangible assets, net

151

148 Long-term bank deposits and notes

688

678 Equity investments

382

387 Deferred income tax assets

168

156 Other assets

374

362 Total Assets

10,871

10,783









LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY







Current Liabilities







Accounts payable and other current liabilities

2,263

2,127 Short-term borrowings

66

30 Income taxes payable

107

89 Total Current Liabilities

2,436

2,246 Non-current operating lease liabilities

1,747

1,823 Non-current finance lease liabilities

50

51 Deferred income tax liabilities

418

406 Other liabilities

159

158 Total Liabilities

4,810

4,684









Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest

—

—









Equity







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000 million shares authorized; 345 million shares

and 355 million shares issued at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively;

345 million shares and 354 million shares outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31,

2025, respectively.

3

4 Treasury stock

(13)

(28) Additional paid-in capital

3,696

3,796 Retained earnings

1,696

1,764 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(25)

(157) Total Yum China Holdings, Inc. Stockholders' Equity

5,357

5,379 Noncontrolling interests

704

720 Total Equity

6,061

6,099 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Equity

$ 10,871

$ 10,783

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in US$ million) (unaudited)



















Year to Date Ended





6/30/2026



6/30/2025 Cash Flows – Operating Activities











Net income – including noncontrolling interests



$ 595



$ 546 Depreciation and amortization



237



219 Non-cash operating lease cost



211



199 Closures and impairment expenses



12



18 Investment loss



17



15 Equity in net (earnings) losses from equity method investments



(4)



(6) Distributions of income received from equity method investments



8



9 Deferred income taxes



(9)



(3) Share-based compensation expense



23



22 Changes in accounts receivable



(17)



(13) Changes in inventories



(8)



52 Changes in prepaid expenses, other current assets and value-added tax assets



72



(8) Changes in accounts payable and other current liabilities



39



(53) Changes in income taxes payable



15



24 Changes in non-current operating lease liabilities



(187)



(200) Other, net



(28)



43 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities



976



864













Cash Flows – Investing Activities











Capital spending



(271)



(259) Purchases of short-term investments, long-term bank deposits and notes



(3,777)



(3,924) Maturities of short-term investments, long-term bank deposits and notes



3,781



3,905 Acquisition of equity investment



—



(14) Other, net



2



2 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities



(265)



(290)













Cash Flows – Financing Activities











Proceeds from short-term borrowings



65



— Repayment of short-term borrowings



(30)



(129) Repurchase of shares of common stock



(530)



(368) Cash dividends paid on common stock



(203)



(180) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests



(32)



(25) Other, net



(9)



(7) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities



(739)



(709) Effect of Exchange Rates on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



7



4 Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



(21)



(131) Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash - Beginning of Period



506



723 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash - End of Period



$ 485



$ 592

In this press release:

Certain performance metrics and non-GAAP measures are presented excluding the impact of foreign currency translation ("F/X"). These amounts are derived by translating current year results at prior year average exchange rates. We believe the elimination of the F/X impact provides better year-to-year comparability without the distortion of foreign currency fluctuations.

System sales growth reflects the results of all restaurants regardless of ownership, including Company-owned and franchise restaurants that operate our restaurant concepts, except for non-Company-owned restaurants for which we do not receive a sales-based royalty. Sales of franchise restaurants typically generate ongoing franchise fees for the Company at an average rate of approximately 6% of system sales. Franchise restaurant sales are not included in Company sales in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income; however, the franchise fees are included in the Company's revenues. We believe system sales growth is useful to investors as a significant indicator of the overall strength of our business as it incorporates all of our revenue drivers, Company and franchise same-store sales as well as net unit growth.

Effective January 1, 2018, the Company revised its definition of same-store sales growth to represent the estimated percentage change in sales of food of all restaurants in the Company system that have been open prior to the first day of our prior fiscal year, excluding the period during which stores are temporarily closed. We refer to these as our "base" stores. Previously, same-store sales growth represented the estimated percentage change in sales of all restaurants in the Company system that have been open for one year or more, including stores temporarily closed, and the base stores changed on a rolling basis from month to month. This revision was made to align with how management measures performance internally and focuses on trends of a more stable base of stores.

Unit Count by Brand





































KFC



12/31/2025

New Builds

Closures

Refranchised

6/30/2026





Company-owned

11,032

657

(181)

(8)

11,500





Franchisees

1,965

338

(22)

8

2,289





Total

12,997

995

(203)

—

13,789





























































Pizza Hut



12/31/2025

New Builds

Closures

6/30/2026









Company-owned

3,830

315

(109)

4,036









Franchisees

338

180

(5)

513









Total

4,168

495

(114)

4,549





































Others



12/31/2025

New Builds

Closures

6/30/2026









Company-owned

198

61

(19)

240









Franchisees

738

95

(114)

719









Total

936

156

(133)

959







































Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in this press release, the Company provides the following non-GAAP measures:

Measures adjusted for Special Items, which include Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share ("EPS"), Adjusted Effective Tax Rate and Adjusted EBITDA;

Company Restaurant Profit ("Restaurant profit") and Restaurant margin;

Core Operating Profit and Core OP margin, which exclude Special Items, and further adjusted for Items Affecting Comparability and the impact of F/X;

These non-GAAP measures are not intended to replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP. Rather, the Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present results, excluding those items that the Company does not believe are indicative of our core operations.

With respect to non-GAAP measures adjusted for Special Items, the Company excludes impact from Special Items for the purpose of evaluating performance internally and uses them as factors in determining compensation for certain employees. Special Items are not included in any of our segment results.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income including noncontrolling interests adjusted for equity in net earnings (losses) from equity method investments, income tax, interest income, net, investment gain or loss, depreciation and amortization, store impairment charges, and Special Items. Store impairment charges included as an adjustment item in Adjusted EBITDA primarily resulted from our semi-annual impairment evaluation of long-lived assets of individual restaurants, and additional impairment evaluation whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying value of the assets may not be recoverable. If these restaurant-level assets were not impaired, depreciation of the assets would have been recorded and included in EBITDA. Therefore, store impairment charges were a non-cash item similar to depreciation and amortization of our long-lived assets of restaurants. The Company believes that investors and analysts may find it useful in measuring operating performance without regard to such non-cash items.

Restaurant Profit is defined as Company sales less expenses incurred directly by our Company-owned restaurants in generating Company sales, including cost of food and paper, restaurant-level payroll and employee benefits, rent, depreciation and amortization of restaurant-level assets, advertising expenses, and other operating expenses. Company restaurant margin percentage is defined as Restaurant profit divided by Company sales. We also use Restaurant profit and Restaurant margin for the purposes of internally evaluating the performance of our Company-owned restaurants and we believe they provide useful information to investors as to the profitability of our Company-owned restaurants.

Core Operating Profit is defined as Operating Profit adjusted for Special Items, and further excluding Items Affecting Comparability and the impact of F/X. We consider quantitative and qualitative factors in assessing whether to adjust for the impact of items that may be significant or that could affect an understanding of our ongoing financial and business performance or trends. Items such as charges, gains and accounting changes which are viewed by management as significantly impacting the current period or the comparable period, due to changes in policy or other external factors, or non-cash items pertaining to underlying activities that are different from or unrelated to our core operations, are generally considered "Items Affecting Comparability." Examples of Items Affecting Comparability include, but are not limited to: temporary relief from landlords and government agencies; VAT deductions due to tax policy changes; and amortization of reacquired franchise rights recognized upon acquisitions. We believe presenting Core Operating Profit provides additional information to further enhance comparability of our operating results and we use this measure for purposes of evaluating the performance of our core operations. Core OP margin is defined as Core Operating Profit divided by Total revenues, excluding the impact of F/X.

The following tables set forth the reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit and Core Operating Profit by segment is presented in Segment Results within this release.













































































Quarter Ended

Year to Date Ended



6/30/2026

6/30/2025

6/30/2026

6/30/2025



































Reconciliation of Operating Profit to Adjusted Operating Profit















Operating Profit

$ 348

$ 304

$ 795

$ 703 Special Items, Operating Profit

—

—

—

— Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 348

$ 304

$ 795

$ 703 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income















Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 244

$ 215

$ 553

$ 507 Special Items, Net Income –Yum China Holdings, Inc.

—

—

—

— Adjusted Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 244

$ 215

$ 553

$ 507 Reconciliation of EPS to Adjusted EPS















Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.70

$ 0.58

$ 1.58

$ 1.36 Special Items, Basic Earnings Per Common Share

—

—

—

— Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.70

$ 0.58

$ 1.58

$ 1.36 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.70

$ 0.58

$ 1.57

$ 1.35 Special Items, Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

—

—

—

— Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.70

$ 0.58

$ 1.57

$ 1.35 Reconciliation of Effective Tax Rate to Adjusted Effective Tax Rate















Effective tax rate

26.0 %

25.8 %

26.6 %

26.9 % Impact on effective tax rate as a result of Special Items

—

—

—

— Adjusted effective tax rate

26.0 %

25.8 %

26.6 %

26.9 %

Net income, along with the reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA, is presented below:































































Quarter Ended

Year to Date Ended





6/30/2026

6/30/2025

6/30/2026

6/30/2025









































Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 244

$ 215

$ 553

$ 507

Net income – noncontrolling interests

20

18

42

39

Equity in net (earnings) losses from equity method investments

(2)

(2)

(4)

(6)

Income tax provision

92

80

215

199

Interest income, net

(12)

(25)

(28)

(51)

Investment loss

6

18

17

15

Operating Profit

348

304

795

703

Special Items, Operating Profit

—

—

—

—

Adjusted Operating Profit

348

304

795

703

Depreciation and amortization

120

110

237

219

Store impairment charges

14

13

18

19

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 482

$ 427

$ 1,050

$ 941



Operating Profit, along with the reconciliation to Core Operating Profit, is presented below:































Quarter ended

% Change

Year to Date Ended

% Change





6/30/2026

6/30/2025

B/(W)

6/30/2026

6/30/2025

B/(W)





























Operating Profit

$ 348

$ 304

14

$ 795

$ 703

13

Special Items, Operating Profit

—

—





—

—





Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 348

$ 304

14

$ 795

$ 703

13

Items Affecting Comparability

—

—





—

—





F/X impact

(20)

—





(44)

—





Core Operating Profit

$ 328

$ 304

7

$ 751

$ 703

7

Total revenues

3,138

2,787

13

6,409

5,768

11

F/X impact

(183)

—





(342)

—





Total revenues, excluding the impact of F/X

$ 2,955

$ 2,787

6

$ 6,067

$ 5,768

5

Core OP margin

11.1 %

10.9 %

0.2 ppts. 12.4 %

12.2 %

0.2 ppts.

































Yum China Holdings, Inc. Segment Results (in US$ million) (unaudited)





























Quarter Ended 6/30/2026



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total Company sales

$ 2,294

$ 604

$ 12

$ —

$ —

$ 2,910 Franchise fees and income

24

3

2

—

—

29 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

19

3

25

108

—

155 Other revenues

1

3

235

25

(220)

44 Total revenues

$ 2,338

$ 613

$ 274

$ 133

$ (220)

$ 3,138 Company restaurant expenses

1,903

526

12

—

—

2,441 General and administrative expenses

67

28

8

36

—

139 Franchise expenses

10

2

—

—

—

12 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

15

2

23

108

—

148 Other operating costs and expenses

1

3

231

23

(220)

38 Closures and impairment expenses, net

10

1

1

—

—

12 Total costs and expenses, net

2,006

562

275

167

(220)

2,790 Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 332

$ 51

$ (1)

$ (34)

$ —

$ 348



















































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit is as follows:



Quarter Ended 6/30/2026



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 332

$ 51

$ (1)

$ (34)

$ —

$ 348 Less:























Franchise fees and income

24

3

2

—

—

29 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

19

3

25

108

—

155 Other revenues

1

3

235

25

(220)

44 Add:























General and administrative expenses

67

28

8

36

—

139 Franchise expenses

10

2

—

—

—

12 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

15

2

23

108

—

148 Other operating costs and expenses

1

3

231

23

(220)

38 Closures and impairment expenses, net

10

1

1

—

—

12 Restaurant profit

$ 391

$ 78

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 469 Company sales

2,294

604

12

—

—

2,910 Restaurant margin

17.1 %

12.9 %

(2.3) %

N/A

N/A

16.1 %



















































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Core Operating Profit is as follows:



Quarter Ended 6/30/2026



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 332

$ 51

$ (1)

$ (34)

$ —

$ 348 Special Items, Operating Profit

—

—

—

—

—

— Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 332

$ 51

$ (1)

$ (34)

$ —

$ 348 Items Affecting Comparability

—

—

—

—

—

— F/X impact

(19)

(3)

—

2

—

(20) Core Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 313

$ 48

$ (1)

$ (32)

$ —

$ 328





























Quarter Ended 6/30/2025



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total Company sales

$ 2,059

$ 545

$ 9

$ —

$ —

$ 2,613 Franchise fees and income

19

2

3

—

—

24 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

17

1

17

80

—

115 Other revenues

1

6

172

17

(161)

35 Total revenues

$ 2,096

$ 554

$ 201

$ 97

$ (161)

$ 2,787 Company restaurant expenses

1,710

472

9

—

—

2,191 General and administrative expenses

61

26

8

36

—

131 Franchise expenses

9

1

—

—

—

10 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

15

1

16

78

—

110 Other operating costs and expenses

1

5

168

17

(161)

30 Closures and impairment expenses, net

8

3

1

—

—

12 Other income, net

—

—

—

(1)

—

(1) Total costs and expenses, net

1,804

508

202

130

(161)

2,483 Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 292

$ 46

$ (1)

$ (33)

$ —

$ 304



















































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit is as follows:



Quarter Ended 6/30/2025



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 292

$ 46

$ (1)

$ (33)

$ —

$ 304 Less:























Franchise fees and income

19

2

3

—

—

24 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

17

1

17

80

—

115 Other revenues

1

6

172

17

(161)

35 Add:























General and administrative expenses

61

26

8

36

—

131 Franchise expenses

9

1

—

—

—

10 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

15

1

16

78

—

110 Other operating costs and expenses

1

5

168

17

(161)

30 Closures and impairment expenses, net

8

3

1

—

—

12 Other income, net

—

—

—

(1)

—

(1) Restaurant profit

$ 349

$ 73

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 422 Company sales

2,059

545

9

—

—

2,613 Restaurant margin

16.9 %

13.3 %

(11.5) %

N/A

N/A

16.1 %



















































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Core Operating Profit is as follows:



Quarter Ended 6/30/2025



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 292

$ 46

$ (1)

$ (33)

$ —

$ 304 Special Items, Operating Profit

—

—

—

—

—

— Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 292

$ 46

$ (1)

$ (33)

$ —

$ 304 Items Affecting Comparability

—

—

—

—

—

— F/X impact

—

—

—

—

—

— Core Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 292

$ 46

$ (1)

$ (33)

$ —

$ 304





























Year to Date Ended 6/30/2026



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total Company sales

$ 4,704

$ 1,231

$ 22

$ —

$ —

$ 5,957 Franchise fees and income

47

6

6

—

—

59 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

38

5

51

217

—

311 Other revenues

2

6

483

47

(456)

82 Total revenues

$ 4,791

$ 1,248

$ 562

$ 264

$ (456)

$ 6,409 Company restaurant expenses

3,852

1,059

25

—

(1)

4,935 General and administrative expenses

128

54

14

80

—

276 Franchise expenses

21

3

—

—

—

24 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

30

4

48

216

—

298 Other operating costs and expenses

1

5

474

44

(455)

69 Closures and impairment expenses, net

10

1

1

—

—

12 Total costs and expenses, net

4,042

1,126

562

340

(456)

5,614 Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 749

$ 122

$ —

$ (76)

$ —

$ 795



















































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit is as follows:



Year to Date Ended 6/30/2026



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 749

$ 122

$ —

$ (76)

$ —

$ 795 Less:























Franchise fees and income

47

6

6

—

—

59 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

38

5

51

217

—

311 Other revenues

2

6

483

47

(456)

82 Add:























General and administrative expenses

128

54

14

80

—

276 Franchise expenses

21

3

—

—

—

24 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

30

4

48

216

—

298 Other operating costs and expenses

1

5

474

44

(455)

69 Closures and impairment expenses, net

10

1

1

—

—

12 Restaurant profit (loss)

$ 852

$ 172

$ (3)

$ —

$ 1

$ 1,022 Company sales

4,704

1,231

22

—

—

5,957 Restaurant margin

18.1 %

14.0 %

(8.2) %

N/A

N/A

17.2 %



















































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Core Operating Profit is as follows:















Year to Date Ended 6/30/2026



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 749

$ 122

$ —

$ (76)

$ —

$ 795 Special Items, Operating Profit

—

—

—

—

—

— Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 749

$ 122

$ —

$ (76)

$ —

$ 795 Items Affecting Comparability

—

—

—

—

—

— F/X impact

(40)

(7)

—

3

—

(44) Core Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 709

$ 115

$ —

$ (73)

$ —

$ 751





























Year to Date Ended 6/30/2025



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total Company sales

$ 4,267

$ 1,129

$ 18

$ —

$ —

$ 5,414 Franchise fees and income

40

4

7

—

—

51 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

33

3

36

164

—

236 Other revenues

2

13

342

34

(324)

67 Total revenues

$ 4,342

$ 1,149

$ 403

$ 198

$ (324)

$ 5,768 Company restaurant expenses

3,481

972

20

—

(1)

4,472 General and administrative expenses

120

52

16

81

—

269 Franchise expenses

19

2

—

—

—

21 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

29

3

33

162

—

227 Other operating costs and expenses

2

11

335

34

(323)

59 Closures and impairment expenses, net

13

3

2

—

—

18 Other income, net

—

—

—

(1)

—

(1) Total costs and expenses, net

3,664

1,043

406

276

(324)

5,065 Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 678

$ 106

$ (3)

$ (78)

$ —

$ 703



















































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit is as follows:



Year to Date Ended 6/30/2025



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 678

$ 106

$ (3)

$ (78)

$ —

$ 703 Less:























Franchise fees and income

40

4

7

—

—

51 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

33

3

36

164

—

236 Other revenues

2

13

342

34

(324)

67 Add:























General and administrative expenses

120

52

16

81

—

269 Franchise expenses

19

2

—

—

—

21 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

29

3

33

162

—

227 Other operating costs and expenses

2

11

335

34

(323)

59 Closures and impairment expenses, net

13

3

2

—

—

18 Other income, net

—

—

—

(1)

—

(1) Restaurant profit (loss)

$ 786

$ 157

$ (2)

$ —

$ 1

$ 942 Company sales

4,267

1,129

18

—

—

5,414 Restaurant margin

18.4 %

13.9 %

(16.0) %

N/A

N/A

17.4 %



















































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Core Operating Profit is as follows:



Year to Date Ended 6/30/2025



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 678

$ 106

$ (3)

$ (78)

$ —

$ 703 Special Items, Operating Profit

—

—

—

—

—

— Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 678

$ 106

$ (3)

$ (78)

$ —

$ 703 Items Affecting Comparability

—

—

—

—

—

— F/X impact

—

—

—

—

—

— Core Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 678

$ 106

$ (3)

$ (78)

$ —

$ 703





























The above tables reconcile segment information, which is based on management responsibility, with our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (1) Amounts have not been allocated to any segment for purpose of making operating decision or assessing financial performance as the transactions are deemed corporate revenues and expenses in nature. (2) Primarily includes revenues and associated expenses of transactions with franchisees derived from the Company's central procurement model whereby the Company centrally purchases substantially all food and paper products from suppliers and then sells and delivers to KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants, including franchisees.

SOURCE Yum China Holdings, Inc.