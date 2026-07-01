Yunshan CorePark: From "Lingnan Everyday Life" to "International Daily"

KINGBUY Commercial Builds a 465,000 sq m Headquarters Project to Create "the Lingnan Living Room Closest to the World"

GUANGZHOU, China, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KINGBUY Commercial announced that its Guangzhou's Baiyun New Town headquarters project has been officially named Yunshan CorePark. Positioned as "the Lingnan living room closest to the world," the project represents a total investment of over RMB 3 billion, with a gross floor area of 465,000 sq m and plans to host more than 600 brands. It is Guangzhou's largest "LIFE MALL" to date. Leveraging key transportation hubs including Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport and Guangzhou Baiyun Railway Station, the project is designed to serve international exchanges and high-end business consumption, filling the gap for premium commercial facilities in Baiyun New Town and supporting Guangzhou's goal of becoming an international consumption center city.

Aerial View

The project integrates diverse functions to create a one-stop international living destination. With culture, relaxation, human touch, and community at its core, it embeds a global lifestyle into the Lingnan.

Design-wise, under the concept of "Yunshan Green Scenery," it draws on Lingnan garden techniques and adopts a hybrid "block + mall" model with multi-level entrances, an open-plan layout, and interconnected rooftops, gardens, and ecological courtyards, enabling seamless transitions between shopping, sports, socializing, and nature. Ecologically, a green axis links a jogging park, a light outdoor base (rock climbing, camping, cycling), and a pet park, with regular events such as pet festivals. Culturally, the project collaborates with intangible cultural heritage inheritors and local artists to host the "Lingnan Culture Festival" and "Lingnan Cultural Heritage Bazaar," while also introducing international art festivals and youth gatherings to build a platform for cross-cultural exchange. In terms of business, it features an international membership supermarket, a five-star hotel, Grade-A office towers, and street-level retail, operating 24 hours a day. For consumption, over 600 brands offer dining options ranging from global cuisines to local specialties.

The project champions "community co-creation," recruiting curator-style retail and community-focused brands, encouraging store managers to deeply operate their outlets, and regularly hosting brand crossover events, sustainable living discussions, as well as promoting eco-friendly materials, low-carbon operations, and organizing swap meets and environmental workshops.

Baiyun District's "14th Five-Year Plan" includes Baiyun New Town in the "One Park, Two Cities, Three Hubs, Four Zones" major platform framework, aiming to build "a new highland of industry-city integration and a city living room." In this area, Baiyun Airport ranks among the nation's busiest in annual passenger throughput, Guangzhou Baiyun Railway Station is already operational, and the vicinity is home to consulates, international schools, and high-end residential communities, yet a lifestyle destination matching international traffic volume has been lacking. Yunshan CorePark answers this gap, blending Cantonese cultural heritage with a global perspective, and upon completion will elevate the region's commercial standing.

About KINGBUY Commercial

Headquartered in Guangzhou's Baiyun District and founded in 2004, KINGBUY Commercial specializes in the development and operation of mixed-use commercial complexes in urban cores. It has successfully operated 9 projects in Guangzhou and Foshan. Yunshan CorePark represents its highest-tier product line, aiming to redefine the regional lifestyle.

SOURCE KINGBUY Commercial Company