Already holding Fenway Park's all-time records for consecutive sellouts and tickets sold, Zac Brown Band sets another milestone with the largest surprise audience gifting in live entertainment history, valued at more than $40 million.

BOSTON, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAMMY® Award-winning, multi-PLATINUM group Zac Brown Band celebrated another remarkable milestone Sunday night, achieving a record-breaking 15th consecutive sold-out performance at Boston's iconic Fenway Park. Already holding the venue's records for the most consecutive sold-out shows and the most tickets sold in its history, the band marked the occasion in unforgettable fashion when Zac Brown surprised every fan in attendance with a cruise vacation aboard Margaritaville at Sea.

ZAC BROWN BAND CELEBRATES RECORD-BREAKING 15TH FENWAY SELLOUT BY SURPRISING ENTIRE AUDIENCE WITH MARGARITAVILLE AT SEA VACATIONS

Valued at more than $40 million, the surprise gift for more than 37,000 fans is the largest audience gifting in live entertainment history. Personally provided by Brown as a thank-you to his fans, the cruises may be redeemed on select Margaritaville at Sea sailings over the next year.

Brown made the on-stage announcement just before the band's performance of "Same Boat," saying "Tonight we're going to do something that even Jimmy would say is crazy. I'm buying every single person here a cruise for two people on the boat. This is the biggest giveaway in history ladies and gentlemen, right here tonight at Fenway Park!"

"We were honored to work alongside Zac to help bring this incredible surprise to life for his fans," said Christopher Ivy, Chief Executive Officer of Margaritaville at Sea. "This was an extraordinary way to thank the fans who have supported him throughout his career, and we're proud to have helped make that incredible vision a once-in-a-lifetime reality."

Throughout the Love & Fear U.S. Tour, presented by Margaritaville at Sea, Zac Brown Band is giving away four cruises per show. Those fans will receive a cruise aboard the brand-new Beachcomber, debuting in January 2027 and home to "Same Boat," a first-of-its-kind artist-curated live music venue at sea co-designed by Zac Brown. Named in tribute to Brown's 2021 collaboration with the late Jimmy Buffett, the venue will serve as the ship's central live entertainment hub, blending Southern hospitality, premium acoustics, craft cocktails and high-energy performances in a space personally curated by Brown to capture the feel of a front-row concert experience.

On the heels of the band's historic limited engagement at Sphere Las Vegas and critically acclaimed eighth studio album, Love & Fear, the band kicked off the 27-show run in July and will continue through November, bringing its electrifying live show to major markets across the country. For full routing and more information, please visit zacbrownband.com.

The August 2nd Fenway Park performance, which was live streamed on nugs and broadcast live on SiriusXM's Radio Margaritaville, is now available to watch on demand exclusively on nugs.

About Zac Brown Band

Zac Brown Band is a multi-platinum, GRAMMY® Award-winning Southern rock group led by frontman Zac Brown. Throughout their career spanning more than a decade, the band has had six consecutive albums reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and five consecutive albums debut at #1 on Billboard's Country Albums chart. To date, they've won three GRAMMY® Awards, including Best New Artist in 2010, sold more than 30 million singles and 11 million albums, amassed over 11 billion catalog streams, and achieved 16 #1 radio singles, becoming only the second act to top both the Country and Active Rock formats. Renowned for their electrifying live performances and musicianship that transcends genres, Zac Brown Band has headlined nine North American tours and holds Fenway Park's all-time records for both the most consecutive sold-out shows and the most tickets sold by any artist. In August 2026, the band celebrated its record-breaking 15th consecutive sellout at the historic ballpark, where they were inducted into the Fenway Music Hall of Fame in 2022 alongside Paul McCartney and Billy Joel. In December 2025 and January 2026, the band unveiled their Love & Fear limited engagement at Sphere in Las Vegas, an immersive visual and sonic experience that reimagined their greatest hits and new music through cutting-edge production. Making history as the first country band to perform at the iconic venue, the limited engagement coincided with their eighth studio album, Love & Fear, a powerful 13-track collection exploring the emotional dualities that shape the human experience. Featuring collaborations with Dolly Parton, Snoop Dogg and Marcus King, the album spotlights the band's signature blend of soulful storytelling, dynamic musicianship and cross-genre innovation. With Love & Fear, Zac Brown Band continues to push the boundaries of modern country music, reaffirming their place as one of the most compelling and versatile live acts of their generation.

About Margaritaville at Sea Cruise Line

Margaritaville at Sea brings Margaritaville's iconic hospitality to the open ocean, delivering one-of-a-kind offshore vacation experiences inspired by the laid-back lifestyle of its namesake. With three distinct ships and an expanding lineup of itineraries, Margaritaville at Sea offers something for every kind of traveler. Beginning in 2027, guests can set sail aboard the all-new Beachcomber, the line's newest flagship vessel, offering 7- to 10-night itineraries from PortMiami to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean. The Islander departs from Port Tampa Bay on 4- to 10-night adventures to Mexico and the Western Caribbean, while the Paradise provides quick and easy 3- to 5-night getaways from Palm Beach to The Bahamas and Key West. Onboard, guests can relax in comfort across a range of fully immersive suites and staterooms inspired by the sea, sand, and sun. Each ship features a wide array of inclusive and specialty dining options with chef-crafted, island-inspired cuisine; uniquely themed bars and lounges with non-stop live entertainment; a kids' club and arcade; the Margaritaville Casino; the St. Somewhere Spa & Salon; multiple pools and hot tubs; and plenty of quiet spaces to soak up the Caribbean sun with a world-class crew and unforgettable hospitality. Sail away to an island state of mind at MargaritavilleAtSea.com.

Media Contacts

Zac Brown Band

JONESWORKS | [email protected]

Margaritaville at Sea

Hayworth PR | [email protected]

Margaritaville

FINN Partners |[email protected]

SOURCE Zac Brown Band