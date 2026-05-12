Zackat Labs, AT&T Business and RCW Energy Services Unveil Innovative Connected Safety Platform with Wearable Heat Stress and Gas Monitoring Solution

PLANO, Texas, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zackat Labs, a leader in advanced safety solutions, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking connected safety platform, featuring the W3 wearable monitoring device and a seamlessly integrated gas monitor. This comprehensive system is designed to significantly enhance safety and health management across a wide range of industries by providing real-time, proactive monitoring for critical physiological and environmental risks.

The Incident W3 in Energy

The cornerstone of this new platform is the W3 wearable, a state-of-the-art device capable of tracking vital physiological parameters. The W3 continuously monitors core body temperature, heart rate variability, and other indicators of fatigue and dehydration, transforming them into clear, objective warnings before a worker reaches a critical threshold. In the event of a potential health risk, the system sends immediate alerts and notifications directly to supervisor's mobile phones along with notifications on the W3 dashboard, enabling prompt intervention and mitigating adverse outcomes.

Complementing the W3 wearable, Zackat Labs has also developed an innovative single- and four-gas monitor that connects effortlessly via Bluetooth to the W3 device. This integration ensures that gas exposure alerts are delivered instantaneously through the same connected application, offering a unified and comprehensive safety solution for environments where hazardous gases are a concern.

"This innovative platform represents a significant leap forward in worker health and safety," said Brent Barrs, Vice President of Sales at Zackat Labs. "By integrating physiological monitoring with environmental gas detection into a single, connected system, we are empowering companies to protect their workforce more efficiently and effectively against heat stress and gas hazards."

RCW Energy Services is a Texas–based provider of water management and support services for the oil and gas, industrial, and construction industries. RCW is a customer and the trusted Distributor of W3 solutions, supporting operators with advanced heat stress awareness across the field. As Brian Green, President of RCW Energy Services, notes, "W3 gives our service technicians advanced, objective warnings of dangerous heat stress conditions, so they can act before an incident occurs. We're encouraging other service companies to adopt this technology to protect the health and safety of their crews."

AT&T supports Zackat Labs W3 platform by providing reliable, secure cellular IoT connectivity that enables near real–time transmission of physiological and environmental data from the field to supervisors and safety teams. Additionally, Zackat Labs will be using AT&T Control Center to ensure they can centrally deploy and manage cellular connectivity across devices at scale, streamlining provisioning, activation, and day–to–day oversight through a single management portal.

This new connected system ensures that individuals in demanding operational environments are continuously protected, enabling more effective risk management and improving overall safety outcomes. With its focus on real-time data, immediate alerts, and integrated monitoring, the W3 and its accompanying gas monitor are set to redefine safety standards in various sectors.

About Zackat Labs: Founded in 2024, Zackat Labs is a pioneering technology company dedicated to developing innovative solutions that enhance safety, efficiency, and well-being in industrial and operational settings. With a commitment to cutting-edge research and customer-focused design, Zackat Labs strives to create smarter, more protective tools for the modern workforce.

About RCW Energy Services: RCW Energy Services is a Texas-based provider of water management and support services for the oil and gas, industrial, and construction industries. Founded in 2003, the company specializes in high-volume water transfer, hydrovac, rig washing, and related field services, delivering efficient, safe, and environmentally responsible solutions.

About AT&T Business: AT&T Business offers a wide range of solutions designed to meet the needs of companies of all sizes. Our services include high-speed internet, robust networking, mobile connectivity, cybersecurity, cloud services, and IoT solutions. AT&T Business also provides unified communications tools like VoIP and video conferencing, alongside expert consulting and professional services. By leveraging advanced technology and reliable services, AT&T Business helps organizations enhance productivity, secure their operations, and drive innovation. We aim to support businesses in navigating the digital landscape and achieving their strategic goals.

Media Contact:

Brent Barrs

Vice President

[email protected]

214-923-9645

www.zackatlabs.com

SOURCE Zackat Labs, Inc.