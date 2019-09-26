ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZAPTEST is announcing LOAD performance testing technology.

LOAD will be providing ZAPTEST users the capability to do API performance testing as a standalone or in combination with their existing ZAPTEST functional UI and API testing using the standard ZAPTEST scripts.

ZAPTEST LOAD will be an addition to the existing components of ZAPTEST IDE (1SCRIPT; M-RUN; DOC; and FARM).

The ZAPTEST LOAD performance testing load is generated by running multiple concurrent virtual users, and it can be scaled up by using distributed load generating capacity. Users can define various load parameters like grouping steps into transactions; include multiple test scripts for complex frameworks, to control parameterized test data distribution; and monitor performance statistics live.

Comprehensive test results include data and graphs that help to reveal weak points in the system under test.

ZAPTEST is available as a no-cost Free edition and as a commercial Enterprise solution.

The Enterprise solution is delivered through a Software + Services [S+S] model where ZAP engages one Expert per client on a full-time basis and offers organizations unlimited use of ZAPTEST licenses for its full-time employees and consultants.

"With the release of LOAD ZAP will be disrupting the market by offering a complete Continuous Testing automation cycle for modern SDLC by automating any application UI/API/Cross-Platform; meeting any release schedule: Agile or other, and accommodating any QA and Dev personnel skill-set for functional and performance testing," said Alex Chernyak, ZAPTEST Founder and CTO.

ZAPTEST LOAD is scheduled for general availability in November 2019.

Media Contact:

Cynthia Broyles

Phone: 404-814-5227

Email: info@zaptest.com

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pTHIl4SM6zo

SOURCE ZAPTEST, INC

Related Links

https://www.zaptest.com

