Zaria Files Application with the OCC to Charter Zaria National Trust Bank

Proposed national trust bank would bring federally regulated fiduciary infrastructure to structured finance and digital asset-backed lending markets

JACKSON, Wyo., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaria Systems, Inc. (Zaria), which builds real-time infrastructure for mark-to-market credit and structured finance, today announced it has filed an application with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to charter Zaria National Trust Bank ("ZNTB"), a special-purpose national bank that will limit its activities to the operations of a trust company and related activities.

If approved, ZNTB would become the first federally regulated corporate trustee built specifically for modern structured finance, offering a single regulated counterparty across four functions that today are scattered across various providers: corporate trustee services for asset-backed securities (ABS), collateralized loan obligations (CLO), and other structured finance transactions; agency services for syndicated and bilateral credit facilities; combined loan servicing and collateral management for banks and other direct lenders; and backup servicing and backup collateral management with same-day transition readiness in the event a primary servicer defaults.

ZNTB responds to a structural gap in how collateral is monitored and verified across today's credit markets. Traditional asset-backed lending and the multi-trillion-dollar ABS, CLO, and MBS markets have long relied on periodic, batch-based servicing and collateral verification. The rapid growth of securities-backed, digital asset-backed, and tokenized lending has outpaced that infrastructure, creating demand for continuous, real-time collateral monitoring, automated margin calls, and unified reporting across both traditional and digital assets.

"Lenders, asset managers, and their investors increasingly need a fiduciary counterparty that can monitor collateral in real time, not just at the end of a reporting period," said Emily Barron, Co-Founder and CEO of Zaria. "Filing for a national trust bank charter allows us to build that infrastructure inside a federally regulated institution, so lenders and their counterparties get the same regulatory clarity and credibility they already expect from a bank, applied to markets that have never had it before."

Zaria's proposed board of directors and management team bring together experience from corporate trust, banking, structured finance, digital asset custody, and bank regulation, including professionals with backgrounds at organizations such as BNY Mellon, Wilmington Trust, Moody's, Barclays, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, Silicon Valley Bank, Cross River Bank, City National Bank, SoFi, Block, NYDIG, AlphaPoint, Manatt, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the Federal Reserve, among others.

ZNTB's proposed principal office will be in Jackson, Wyoming, reflecting the state's favorable trust laws, including leading frameworks purpose-built for digital assets and its established fintech and digital asset ecosystem.

Zaria has already begun providing servicing, collateral management, and agency services infrastructure to structured finance and digital-asset lenders ahead of the filing, work that would consolidate under ZNTB upon charter approval.

About Zaria

Zaria builds purpose-built fiduciary infrastructure for modern structured finance. Through Zaria National Trust Bank (proposed), the company plans to offer corporate trustee and agency services, loan servicing, collateral management, and backup servicing to banks, lenders, and asset managers operating across traditional and digital asset markets. Learn more at zaria.xyz.

SOURCE Zaria