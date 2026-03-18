Zark Launches Community Inventory Audit to Eliminate Chaos and Recover Revenue for Multifamily Communities

New Feature Enables Real-Time Verification to Reconcile Data Between Zark and Real-World Usage

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zark, the leading provider of ancillary revenue optimization technology purpose-built for multifamily, today announced the launch of its Community Inventory Audit feature. This enhancement, which features an AI-powered dashboard, is designed to help multifamily owners and operators reconcile parking and other rentable items data between the Zark platform and real-world usage at their communities.

The Community Inventory Audit feature directly tackles significant and frustrating operational stresses by creating a moment of truth-telling that transforms a community's messy reality into clean, billable and verified parking assignments and rentals. Owners and operators don't need to stress over the financial impact of untracked usage and stale data. Onsite teams are no longer burdened with the frustration of mismatched records, residents using unassigned spaces and outdated information left lingering when residents move out.

"Our Community Inventory Audit feature is a turning point for multifamily communities, what I like to call the 'a-ha' or 'duh' moment," Zark CEO Todd Katler said. "Instead of dealing with the costly chaos of messy and inaccurate records, owners, operators and onsite teams now finally have verified and billable parking, rentals and inventory. This software notifies property staff of just the exceptions they need to resolve as opposed to trying to audit the assignment of hundreds or thousands of parking spaces, garages, carports, storage units and other rentable items. This aligns perfectly with our mission to bring order and clarity to our multifamily clients and their portfolios."

The new software supports Zark's mission to take the pain out of managing parking and other rentable items by delivering:

Revenue Leakage: Identifies parking spaces and rentable items not billed, recovering lost income.

Reputation Protection: Minimizes negative reviews caused by confusion and conflict, supporting community trust and property values.

Trust Restoration: Enhances resident confidence in the community and Zark's system accuracy.

Operational Efficiency: Reduces the time onsite teams spend reconciling inaccurate records and handling resident complaints.

Reputation and resident trust can erode when poorly managed records for parking and rentable items create confusion, and this costs owners and operators money. Community Inventory Audit corrects these issues and their related problems. A recent report by KinsleySurveys showed +6.6% increase in parking availability satisfaction and +3.1% increase in overall community satisfaction when implementing Zark tools. This innovative tool empowers Zark admins to initiate audits across their property for parking spaces, garages, storage units, carports and more, triggering resident verification via email and SMS. Residents can confirm or dispute their assigned spaces through existing dashboard cards, with resolution paths tailored for each inventory type and community configuration.

About Zark

Zark is the leading provider of revenue optimization technology purpose-built for multifamily's most underleveraged assets. Designed to improve the resident experience and generate ancillary income for operators, Zark's intuitive platform enables residents and guests to reserve underutilized parking spaces and other assets, such as storage spaces, garages and carports. The parking tool streamlines parking enforcement for property teams with real-time tracking, customizable violations and towing coordination. Rentable Items feature helps properties maximize their amenities by offering daily and monthly rentals, enhancing the resident experience without capital expense or hefty fees. The Community Audit feature tackles significant and frustrating operational stresses by turning poorly managed records into clean, billable and verified parking assignments and rentals. For more information, visit zarkparking.com or LinkedIn.

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Marlena DeFalco

LinnellTaylor Marketing

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SOURCE Zark Parking