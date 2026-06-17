JENA, Germany, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEISS Medical Technology announced today that the company held a signing ceremony with the Aier Eye Hospital Group, entering into a strategic agreement for the purchase and installation of 25 ZEISS VISUMAX 800 femtosecond lasers across multiple Aier Eye Hospital locations. The signing ceremony was conducted on June 12 at the headquarters of Aier Eye Hospital Group in Changsha, Hunan Province.

ZEISS Medical Technology and Aier Eye Hospital Group Sign Strategic Agreement for 25 VISUMAX 800 Units.

The 25 ZEISS VISUMAX 800 systems covered by this agreement will be progressively deployed across Aier Eye Hospital's domestic and international networks starting later in 2026. The strategic partnership between ZEISS Medical Technology and Aier Eye Hospital Group aims to enhance high-quality patient care through technological innovation, helping to bring precise and well proven refractive surgery to patients worldwide.

"Aier Eye Hospital is one of ZEISS Medical Technology's most important global strategic partners. In the future, the two parties will explore deeper collaborative innovation in areas such as international expansion, integrated digital workflows and platforms, and AI-assisted diagnosis," said Martin Fischer, President & CEO of ZEISS Greater China.

"Our collaboration with ZEISS has long transcended mere equipment procurement. We are jointly exploring comprehensive synergies spanning from clinical management to digital applications. The introduction of 25 ZEISS VISUMAX 800 systems will help Aier further enhance surgical efficiency and patient satisfaction, aiming to set a new quality benchmark for refractive surgery worldwide," said Mr. Li LI, Co-Founder and Global President of Aier Eye Hospital Group.

Supporting a global patient care strategy

At the signing ceremony, ZEISS Medical Technology presented Aier Eye Hospital Group with a "Top Three" honorary plaque, acknowledging Aier's global leadership across three dimensions—equipment scale, talent pool, and clinical practice— further deepening its strategic partnership with ZEISS Medical Technology, including:

Most ZEISS VISUMAX 800 Units Installed Globally: Aier Eye Hospital will be the ophthalmic institution with the largest installed base of ZEISS VISUMAX 800 systems worldwide; Most ZEISS SMILE pro-Certified Surgeons Globally: Aier Eye Hospital boasts the largest number of ZEISS SMILE pro-certified surgeons globally, demonstrating its strong advantages in technical training and talent development; Highest Number of Procedures with ZEISS SMILE pro in China: Aier Eye Hospital ranks first nationwide in the total number of KLEx procedures performed with ZEISS SMILE pro in China, maintaining a well-established position in clinical experience and patient satisfaction.

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Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE0005313704), which is listed on the TecDAX and SDAX of the German stock exchange, is one of the world's leading medical technology companies. The Company supplies innovative technologies and application-oriented solutions designed to help doctors improve the quality of life of their patients. The Company offers complete solutions, including implants and consumables, to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The Company creates innovative visualization solutions in the field of microsurgery. With 5,784 employees worldwide, the Group generated revenue of €2,228m in fiscal year 2024/25 (to 30 September).

The Group's head office is located in Jena, Germany, and it has subsidiaries in Germany and abroad; more than 50 percent of its employees are based in the USA, Japan, Spain and France. The Center for Application and Research (CARIn) in Bangalore, India and the Carl Zeiss Innovations Center for Research and Development in Shanghai, China, strengthen the Company's presence in these rapidly developing economies. Around 39 percent of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's shares are in free float. Approx. 59 percent are held by Carl Zeiss AG, one of the world's leading groups in the optical and optoelectronic industries.

For further information visit: www.zeiss.com/med

SOURCE Carl Zeiss Meditec AG