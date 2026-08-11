Zenapse Wins MarTech Breakthrough Awards for "Conversion Rate Optimization Solution of the Year" For Third Consecutive Year

Emotionally intelligent agentic marketing platform earns three-peat recognition for driving measurable enterprise conversion lift

WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenapse, the agentic marketing platform built on emotionally intelligent AI, today announced that it has been recognized as the 2026 MarTech Breakthrough "Conversion Rate Optimization Solution of the Year," marking the third consecutive year the company has received the honor. The annual program, now in its ninth year, attracted more than 4,000 nominations globally and recognizes standout innovation across the marketing, sales, and advertising technology landscape.

MarTech Breakthrough Award 2026

The three-peat recognition underscores the sustained commercial traction of Zenapse's core technology: its Large Emotion Model (LEM), a proprietary AI trained on more than 30 billion data points and calibrated across 83 psychographic dimensions. Unlike conventional MarTech tools that track behavioral signals, the LEM decodes the emotional and subconscious intent behind each visitor interaction — then acts on it instantly, personalizing headlines, imagery, messaging, and calls to action in real time to maximize conversion.

"Agentic AI with the emotional intelligence to understand what is important to consumers and the tools to personalize experiences is a breakthrough platform for marketers that need to increase revenue, profit, and overall marketing performance," said Matthew Bernardini, CEO and Co-Founder of Zenapse. "With 95% of consumer decisions being fast, intuitive, and emotionally driven, marketers can no longer afford to use tools that only see the click — not the human behind it. This recognition reflects the real, measurable impact our platform delivers for enterprise marketers every day."

Zenapse's platform resolves anonymous visitor identity against a database of more than 300 million consumers, identifies funnel drop-off in real time, and deploys dynamic personalization at scale — with no additional headcount required. The platform deploys in under four hours on any existing MarTech stack and has delivered an average +40% conversion lift and 4x ROI for enterprise clients across retail, financial services, insurance, consumer media, and entertainment — including Peacock, Sam's Club, Aeropostale, and Bread Financial.

"We're pleased to accept 'Conversion Rate Optimization Solution of the Year' from MarTech Breakthrough. We built Zenapse to change the way marketers interact with consumers and build dynamic experiences," Bernardini added, "and being recognized three years running tells us the industry is ready for that shift."

For nearly a decade, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards have served as the definitive benchmark for innovation across the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry. The program recognizes standout companies and solutions spanning the full MarTech stack, from marketing automation and customer experience to AdTech, SalesTech, RevOps, performance marketing, content marketing and beyond. The 2026 program drew thousands of nominations from more than 15 countries, reflecting the scale and pace of transformation reshaping the industry.

"Zenapse helps to reach audiences based on what they believe and how they feel, not where they live or how old they are. Research consistently shows that 95% of purchase decisions are made unconsciously, making it difficult for traditional platforms to personalize the entire acquisition experience without collecting a single piece of personal data," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "Zenapse operationalizes this subconscious decision-making at enterprise scale. The company's emotionally intelligent, agentic marketing platform takes visitor signals, identifying psychographic segments that drive behavior, then activates these insights for conversion rate optimization.

To learn more about Zenapse or start a risk-free 90-day evaluation, visit zenapse.com.

ABOUT ZENAPSE

Zenapse is the emotionally intelligent, agentic marketing platform purpose-built to drive business outcomes through personalization. Powered by the world's first Large Emotion Model (LEM), the platform resolves visitor identity, surfaces friction across the funnel, and delivers real-time personalization calibrated to each business's specific goals — at enterprise scale. It deploys in under four hours on any existing stack, requires no additional headcount, and delivers an average +40% conversion lift and 4x ROI. Clients include Peacock, Sam's Club, Aeropostale, and Bread Financial. Learn more at zenapse.com.

ABOUT MARTECH BREAKTHROUGH

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Eric Gonzalez

Partner

VSC on behalf of Zenapse

[email protected]

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SOURCE Zenapse