ZenoWell Unveils Luna Plus: An AI-Driven Vagus Nerve Ecosystem for Your Personalized Life Model

BERLIN, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Incubated at Heidelberg University Medical School, ZenoWell—a pioneer in advanced neurotechnology—launched the global pre-order of Luna Plus. The next-generation wearable system integrates non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) with continuous biometric tracking to help users build a personalized life model.

Luna Plus Set: World's First AI-Powered Closed-Loop Vagus Nerve Wearable Luna Plus-Designed for Better Sleep, Less Stress, and Faster Recovery

While consumer interest in nervous system health has surged, the market remains highly fragmented. Consumers face a two-fold hurdle: information overload leading to guesswork, and a feedback vacuum where the subtle effects of VNS go unnoticed due to isolated device ecosystems.

ZenoWell Luna Plus Set addresses this dynamic by acting as a connected roadmap for nervous system care—operating as a fully integrated, three-part product suite working in a continuous feedback loop:

Luna Plus Vagus Nerve Stimulation Ear Wearable: Designed with an ergonomic, comfortable fit for daily use, featuring customizable intensity levels across six distinct, clinically calibrated modes: Relax, Sleep, Relief, Meditation, Focus, and Digestion. Each mode uses precise electrical frequencies, pulse widths, and session durations to improve health across sleep, recovery, and gut function.

Designed with an ergonomic, comfortable fit for daily use, featuring customizable intensity levels across six distinct, clinically calibrated modes: Relax, Sleep, Relief, Meditation, Focus, and Digestion. Each mode uses precise electrical frequencies, pulse widths, and session durations to improve health across sleep, recovery, and gut function. ZenoBand MOBI / Third-Party Wearables / Face Scan: The continuous tracking engine capturing real-time physiological signals, including HRV architecture, resting heart rate, and sleep metrics. Users can use ZenoBand MOBI, existing devices like Apple Watch and Oura Ring, or let face-scan technology capture metrics right from your phone with no extra gear needed.

The continuous tracking engine capturing real-time physiological signals, including HRV architecture, resting heart rate, and sleep metrics. Users can use ZenoBand MOBI, existing devices like Apple Watch and Oura Ring, or let face-scan technology capture metrics right from your phone with no extra gear needed. Multi-Modal AI Coach: Powered by RAG technology and a vagus nerve research database, the AI offers evidence-based guidance. Users can speak to the AI to log current states and receive instant taVNS recommendations. Crucially, it cross-analyzes heart rate, HRV, and sleep metrics—eliminating data silos to reveal how these biometrics interact.

"The Luna Plus architecture follows a simple protocol: Track, Understand, and Improve," said Dr. Jane, Chief Scientist at ZenoWell. "Track uses the ZenoBand MOBI or other wearables to capture daily biometrics, Understand uses AI to map nervous system shifts, and Improve delivers targeted vagus nerve stimulation to restore balance."

"Our goal was to make wellness improvements truly tangible," said Jo, founder of ZenoWell. "By uniting biometrics, RAG-driven AI, and vagus nerve stimulation, the Luna Plus Set allows you to observe your data and actively reshape your health."

ZenoWell Luna Plus Set is now available for global pre-order with exclusive early-bird pricing at zenowell.ai.

About ZenoWell

Incubated at Heidelberg University Medical School, ZenoWell is a neuroscience company pioneering AI-driven vagus nerve wearables and closed-loop brain-computer interface (BCI) technologies. Rooted in Stoic philosophy — that true well-being stems from mastering internal balance — ZenoWell develops non-invasive neuromodulation technology that empowers users to build a personalized life model. Its ecosystem — comprising the flagship Luna Plus, the standalone Vita Mini, and the ZenoBand smart wristband — is anchored by the ZenoWell App, where users track biometrics, converse with an AI coach, and visualize their mind-body journey through an interactive Memory Palace. Built on a "Track, Understand, Improve" protocol, ZenoWell bridges continuous physiological sensing with targeted neuromodulation, helping people worldwide reclaim dynamic mind-body agency.

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SOURCE ZenoWell Limited