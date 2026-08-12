Zeydoo Launches MCP Connector to Bring AI-Powered Account Analysis to Publishers

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeydoo has launched a new MCP connector that allows publishers to connect their accounts to an AI assistant and access statistics, offers, payout rates, and balance information through natural-language queries.

Instead of opening the dashboard, exporting CSV files, and manually comparing performance data, publishers can now ask questions such as, "How much did I make last week, and what dropped?" or "Show me the GEO breakdown for the last two weeks and identify which zone declined."

Zeydoo Launches MCP Connector

The AI assistant queries the Zeydoo API directly, retrieves the relevant account data, and presents the results in a clear, conversational format.

The connector currently supports four core use cases: performance statistics, approved offers and country-level payout rates, the available offer catalogue, and account balance information.

One of its key applications is payout comparison. Rates can vary significantly between offers and GEOs within the same account, while individual offers may target different sets of countries. The connector can compare these payout grids in seconds and help publishers identify cases where traffic may be going to a less profitable offer.

"Affiliate marketing is a fast-paced industry where every minute of your time is money, whether you work solo or as part of a larger team. AI automation makes everyday routines faster, and that alone makes you more efficient. Zeydoo MCP is another tool we recommend adding to your setup, whether you are already experienced with automation or just getting started in media buying," said Karina Arkhangelskaya, Sales Director at Zeydoo.

The Zeydoo MCP connector is currently read-only. It cannot change account settings, edit zones, modify payouts, or initiate withdrawals. It can only access information already available to the publisher, including account statistics, approved offers and rates, the offer catalogue, and balance data.

To get started, publishers need to install the connector, generate an API key in their Zeydoo account, and add the key to a compatible AI client.

Zeydoo plans to expand the connector's capabilities based on publisher feedback and will add new functionality to the product backlog as the tool develops.

Media Contact:

Michael Gor

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SOURCE Zeydoo