ZIEGLER ADVISES ON $10,350,000 REFINANCE

CHICAGO, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce its role as the lead financial advisor in the placement of a $10,350,000 refinance loan (the "Transaction" or the "Loan") on behalf of a private owner ("Borrower").

The Loan was used to refinance existing indebtedness for an 80-unit/bed assisted living and memory care community (the "Community") located in Toledo, Ohio.

Patrick Lee, Managing Director in Ziegler's Senior Housing & Care Finance Practice advised and negotiated the Transaction for the Borrower and placed the $10,350,000 Loan with Stride Bank. The transaction support team included John Gast, Michael McGinnis, and Jake Chivini. The financing further reflects the continued strength of Stride Bank's healthcare platform and its ongoing relationship with Ziegler, while also establishing a new relationship with the sponsor group. The transaction was structured with terms that demonstrate a strong understanding of current market dynamics and were designed to support the objectives of the sponsor, borrower and residents.

Ziegler's Senior Housing & Care Finance Practice is dedicated to delivering best-in-class advisory and financing solutions for companies and organizations across the healthcare industry. In our core practice areas — healthcare services, information technology, hospitals, and senior living. Ziegler is one of the most active M&A firms, offering innovative sell-side, buy-side, recapitalization/restructuring, equity private placement, and strategic partnering services.

For more information about Ziegler, please visit us at www.ziegler.com.

About Ziegler:

Ziegler is a privately held, national boutique investment bank, capital markets and proprietary investments firm. It has a unique focus on healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the U.S., Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, fixed income sales, underwriting and trading as well as Ziegler Credit, Surveillance and Analytics. To learn more, visit www.ziegler.com.

Certain comments in this news release represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This client's experience may not be representative of the experience of other clients, nor is it indicative of future performance or success. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, in particular, the overall financial health of the securities industry, the strength of the healthcare sector of the U.S. economy and the municipal securities marketplace, the ability of the Company to underwrite and distribute securities, the market value of mutual fund portfolios and separate account portfolios advised by the Company, the volume of sales by its retail brokers, the outcome of pending litigation, and the ability to attract and retain qualified employees.

SOURCE Ziegler