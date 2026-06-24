Ziegler Advises Therapy 2000 on its Investment by Avesi Partners

CHICAGO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce its role as exclusive financial and strategic advisor to Therapy 2000 ("T2K" or the "Company") on its growth investment by Avesi Partners (Avesi).

Therapy 2000 is a Texas-based provider of pediatric therapy services for children from birth through age 21. The organization partners with families to deliver individualized, goals-oriented care that supports daily routines and meaningful participation at home, in school, and in the community. The Company was founded in 2000 by Jerre van den Bent, Chief Executive Officer, and built with the philosophy to "always do what is right, never what is just easy."

Under Mr. van den Bent's leadership, T2K has grown into a leading provider of occupational, physical, speech and feeding therapy, with over 10,000 patients and over 1,000 employees throughout its footprint in Texas. Therapy 2000 also supports families during critical transitions, including returning home after NICU discharge, with evidence-based feeding and motor therapy and caregiver coaching. The Company has become a leader in value-based care contracting, having obtained value-based arrangements with over ten managed care organizations. By integrating clinical expertise with family priorities and coordinated care, Therapy 2000 helps children build skills, confidence, and independence.

The strategic partnership between Therapy 2000 and Avesi Partners will enable the Company to expand into new care settings and states, and partner with other mission aligned pediatric providers, all while continuing the Company's focus on providing high-quality occupational therapy (OT), physical therapy (PT), speech language therapy (SLP), and feeding therapy. T2K and Avesi are aligned in this multi-state growth strategy with the goal of becoming the premier pediatric therapy provider in the U.S.

"Pediatric therapy has been a priority focus area for Avesi given the significant and growing need for services, dearth of scaled providers with proven clinical quality, and multiple levers for growth available to platforms in the space," said Pete Tedesco, Managing Director at Avesi. "We look forward to leveraging our resources and execution capabilities in partnership with the talented team at T2K to extend services nationally, grow into new care settings, and continue delivering exceptional service to T2K's patients, payors, and referral sources."

"Improving the lives of children and their families is at the core of everything we do," shares Jerre van den Bent, Therapy 2000 CEO. "Guided by an uncompromising commitment to integrity, we are focused on delivering cost-effective and quality services to support a growing need. Through our partnership with Avesi, we are now positioned to replicate our proven model of care across the country."

Ziegler's Healthcare Investment Banking practice is focused on delivering best-in-class advisory and financing solutions for companies and organizations across the healthcare industry. In our core practice areas of healthcare services, information technology, hospitals, and senior living, Ziegler is one of the most active M&A firms offering differentiated sell-side, buy-side, recapitalization/restructuring, equity private placement, and strategic partnering services.

Advising Therapy 2000 on its partnership with Avesi Partners furthers Ziegler's long-term interest and focus on Home and Community Based Services; Ziegler's bankers Chris Hendrickson and Ken Benton, have executed over 150 transactions across hospice, home health, and home care.

"Ziegler was very happy to engage with Jerre van den Bent and the Therapy 2000 team and to help T2K find the right partner for the next chapter of its story," said Chris Hendrickson, Senior Managing Director in Ziegler's Healthcare Investment Banking Practice. "We believe with the partnership with Avesi Partners, Therapy 2000 will reach new heights while continuing to provide exceptional care to pediatric patients."

About Ziegler:

Ziegler is a privately held investment bank, capital markets, and proprietary investments firm. Specializing in the healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance, enables Ziegler to generate a positive impact on the clients and communities it serves. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the United States, Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, equity and fixed income sales & trading and research. To learn more, visit www.ziegler.com.

Certain comments in this news release represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This client's experience may not be representative of the experience of other clients, nor is it indicative of future performance or success. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, in particular, the overall financial health of the securities industry, the strength of the healthcare sector of the U.S. economy and the municipal securities marketplace, the ability of the Company to underwrite and distribute securities, the market value of mutual fund portfolios and separate account portfolios advised by the Company, the volume of sales by its retail brokers, the outcome of pending litigation, and the ability to attract and retain qualified employees

SOURCE Ziegler