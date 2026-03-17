Ziff Davis, Inc. (ZD) Investors with Losses are Urged to Contact The Gross Law Firm to Discuss Their Rights

News provided by

The Gross Law Firm

Mar 17, 2026, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Ziff Davis, Inc.:

Due to the forgoing, The Gross Law Firm is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of certain Ziff Davis, Inc. investors. If you incurred a loss on your ZD investment, please contact us using the link below to discuss your rights.

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/ziff-davis-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=184470&from=4

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

DRVN Shareholder Alert: May 8, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit -- The Gross Law Firm

DRVN Shareholder Alert: May 8, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit -- The Gross Law Firm

The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN). Shareholders who purchased shares of...
APO Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Apollo Global management, Inc. Securities Lawsuit -- The Gross Law Firm

APO Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Apollo Global management, Inc. Securities Lawsuit -- The Gross Law Firm

The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Apollo Global management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). Shareholders who purchased shares of...
More Releases From This Source