Zigglebee's InfoMate Joins Walmart's New Guardian Tech Category, Expanding Access to Innovative Safety Technology for Families Nationwide

Inspired by one mother's mission after her daughter wandered from home, the launch marks the next chapter in improving safety and emergency response for vulnerable individuals.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zigglebee today announced that InfoMate, its wearable emergency-preparedness wristband, will be available on Walmart.com beginning August 4 as part of Walmart's new Guardian Tech category, expanding access to an affordable safety solution for families nationwide.

For founder Shari Bailey, the launch represents far more than a retail milestone.

InfoMate by Zigglebee

The innovation was born after Bailey's daughter, Laila, who has a rare genetic condition, autism, is nonverbal, and has developmental disabilities, wandered from home alone but was thankfully found safe. That moment revealed a critical gap in public safety: when a vulnerable individual is found, every second matters, yet those trying to help often lack the information needed to quickly support, and reunite them with their caregivers. InfoMate was created to close that gap by empowering first responders and everyday heroes with immediate access to potentially life-saving information when it matters most.

Bailey founded Zigglebee to create practical safety solutions for families, caregivers, educators, and first responders. She also launched Laila's Gift, the company's nonprofit arm, to advance disability advocacy and emergency response initiatives.

"Families should not have to wait for a tragedy before solutions become available," Bailey said. "Partnering with the world's largest retailer, Walmart, allows us to make our mission and this technology accessible to more families across the country."

Unlike traditional GPS trackers, the InfoMate Wristband is a comprehensive safety solution. When its QR code is scanned, caregivers receive a real-time alert with the scan location while authorized emergency information is instantly shared to support faster response times, and reunifications. The water-resistant, battery-free wristband features secure caregiver-controlled digital profiles that can be updated anytime. The InfoMate Wristband is available in two styles and seven vibrant colors.

InfoMate retails for $39, with a $12 monthly subscription providing affordable access to the patent-pending software platform, safety features, educational content, and additional support tools for both caregivers and siblings.

The Walmart launch also advances Bailey's vision for emergency response. Through Laila's Gift, she has become a national advocate working to improve emergency response for children and vulnerable individuals who are at risk of wandering or elopement. Bailey continues to champion The LEAD Act, legislation designed to encourage states to expand access to life-saving technology, training, and resources for families, caregivers, and first responders.

"Our vision has always been bigger than one product," Bailey said. "InfoMate gives families a practical safety solution they can use today while the LEAD Act continues to advocate for stronger systemic protections."

For every InfoMate wristband sold, $10 is donated to Laila's Gift to support disability advocacy, caregiver education, public awareness, and efforts to advance the LEAD Act.

InfoMate will be exclusively sold by Walmart.com beginning August 4 as part of Walmart's new Guardian Tech category.

About Zigglebee

Zigglebee is a family-founded arts and technology company creating innovative safety solutions and resources that empower individuals, siblings, caregivers, educators, and first responders to better protect and support vulnerable populations.

About Laila's Gift

Inspired by Laila's journey, Laila's Gift is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for, supporting and celebrating children with special needs, and their families. These efforts build a future where individuals with disabilities are safer, more supported, and better protected through innovation, advocacy, education, caregiver empowerment, and stronger emergency response initiatives, including the LEAD Act.

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SOURCE Zigglebee