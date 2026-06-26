Zillow Shareholder Alert: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Zillow Group, Inc. - ZG, Z

NEW ORLEANS, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until August 10, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Zillow Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ZG, Z) ("Zillow" or the "Company"), if they purchased or otherwise acquired Zillow Class A or Class C common stock between February 11, 2025 and May 7, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington.

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Zillow investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-z-3/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Zillow and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) Zillow's agreement with Redfin was not a "partnership," but rather an acquisition of Redfin's business; (ii) as a result of the Redfin Agreement, Zillow faced a materially heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and liability under federal antitrust laws; (iii) upon the filing of an antitrust lawsuit, Zillow continued to downplay its legal exposure; and (iv) as a result, Defendants' statements about Zillow's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The case is Breidert v. Zillow Group, Inc., et al., Case No. 26-cv-02016.

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