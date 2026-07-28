ZIM Announces Shareholder Support for Proposals at Extraordinary General Meeting

HAIFA, Israel, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) (the "Company") today announced that, at its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today, shareholders supported both items on the agenda.

The proposals approved at the meeting included the adoption of a new compensation policy for the Company's directors and officers and the Company's entry into an employment agreement with its newly appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, Chen Lichtenstein.

Final voting results are available here.

About ZIM

Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM (NYSE: ZIM) is a leading global container liner shipping company with operations in more than 90 countries, serving over 30,000 customers across more than 300 ports worldwide. ZIM leverages digital strategies and a commitment to ESG values to provide customers innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services and exceptional customer experience. ZIM's differentiated global-niche strategy, based on agile fleet management and deployment, covers major trade routes with a focus on select markets where the company holds competitive advantages. Additional information about ZIM is available at www.ZIM.com.

ZIM Contacts

Media:

Yifat Ginzberg

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

+972-4-865-2249

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Elana Holzman

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

+972-4-865-2300

[email protected]

Leon Berman

The IGB Group

212-477-8438

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1933864/ZIM_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.