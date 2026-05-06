Zimmer Biomet to Present at the BofA Securities 2026 Health Care Conference

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Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

May 06, 2026, 07:30 ET

WARSAW, Ind., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced that members of the Zimmer Biomet management team will participate in the Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, with a fireside chat at 8:40 a.m. PT (11:40 a.m. ET).

A live audio webcast can be accessed via Zimmer Biomet's Investor Relations website at https://investor.zimmerbiomet.com. It will be available for replay following the fireside chat.

About Zimmer Biomet 
Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation. 

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zimmerbiomet or X at www.x.com/zimmerbiomet.

Contacts:

 

Media

Investors

Troy Kirkpatrick

David DeMartino

614-284-1926

646-531-6115

[email protected]

[email protected]


Kirsten Fallon

Zach Weiner

781-779-5561

908-591-6955

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

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