Zip Aviation Returns as Exclusive Helicopter Operator for 2026 Championship Golf Season, Expands Partnership with Blade

NEW YORK, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the growing demand for efficient, luxury transportation solutions to major sporting events, Zip Aviation today announced its continued role as the exclusive helicopter program operator for the 2026 Championship Golf Season. This includes the 2026 USGA Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, reinforcing a partnership that has been in place since 2016 across major tournaments. For more information on Zip Aviation's operational capabilities and event services, visit zipaviation.com

Zip Aviation

With nearly a decade of proven execution at elite sporting events, Zip Aviation has established itself as the operational backbone of championship golf aviation. The company oversees end-to-end flight operations and logistics, in addition to engineering, designing, and managing dedicated aviation landing zones at premier venues.

"Operating in environments like the Ryder Cup requires precision, safety, and seamless coordination at the highest level," said Itai Shoshani, Owner/CEO at Zip Aviation. "We've built a system that delivers exactly that, every time."

Enhanced Partnership with Blade

Building on the success of prior events, Zip Aviation has once again partnered with Blade Air Mobility to lead marketing, sales, and customer-facing flight operations for the 2026 season. Blade's platform and customer reach, combined with Zip Aviation's operational expertise, create a vertically integrated solution that delivers a premium, end-to-end experience for spectators, sponsors, and VIP guests.

Expanding to the 2026 USGA Championship

Following the continued success of the helicopter program at global tournaments, Zip Aviation and Blade will collaborate on the 2026 USGA Golf Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. This expansion reflects the increasing need for efficient, luxury transportation solutions to major sporting events, particularly in high-traffic destinations like the Hamptons.

Elevating the Spectator Experience

Zip Aviation's helicopter programs offer:

Time-saving access: Enables efficient travel to otherwise congested venues.

Enables efficient travel to otherwise congested venues. Luxury travel: Provides premium experiences for VIP guests and corporate partners.

Provides premium experiences for VIP guests and corporate partners. Scalable infrastructure: Delivers aviation solutions tailored to large-scale global events.

Since 2016, Zip Aviation has consistently set the industry standard for safe, efficient, and high-capacity helicopter operations at major sporting events, ensuring a seamless experience for all participants.

Founded in New York City, Zip Aviation is a premier aviation company specializing in luxury helicopter charter, executive transportation, aerial tourism, and large-scale aviation logistics. With extensive experience operating in some of the world's most complex airspaces and high-profile event environments, Zip Aviation has established itself as a trusted leader in both commercial and event-based helicopter operations. Since 2016, Zip Aviation has played a key role in designing, engineering, and managing aviation landing zones and helicopter programs for major championship sporting events, including the PGA Championship, Ryder Cup, and Masters Tournament. Through strategic partnerships and a commitment to operational excellence, safety, and premium customer experiences, Zip Aviation continues to redefine access and mobility in aviation.

Contact: Melana Mallah, [email protected]

SOURCE Zip Aviation LLC