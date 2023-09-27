Zo Plumbing and Drain Cleaning Expands Services Area into Washington D.C., Opens Calls for New Plumber Positions

Zo Plumbing and Drain Cleaning

27 Sep, 2023

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zo Plumbing and Drain Cleaning is pleased to announce that the company is expanding its services to residential homes and commercial businesses in Washington D.C. while scaling the business with newly opened plumber positions.

As a local, family-owned plumbing business located in Frederick, Maryland, Zo Plumbing provides a variety of professional plumbing services for residential and commercial buildings including plumbing and drain cleaning repairs, installations and inspection. "As the Master Plumber at Zo Plumbing, I have over 20 years of expertise in the corporate plumbing industry, working with prominent commercial clients, solving complex plumbing issues. I'm proud to bring this wealth of knowledge to our growing team of plumbing professionals who provide expert solutions, all while adhering to the industry's best standards and practices," said Christopher Zosanga, Co-founder & CEO of Zo Plumbing and Drain Cleaning.

As Americans welcome the beginning of the new fall season, Zo Plumbing is excited to scale the company's plumbing team with new plumber position openings in Washington D.C. "It's a new season of changing weather and growth at Zo Plumbing and Drain Cleaning—we're dedicated to being the leading plumbing solutions provider in Maryland and D.C. by offering the most innovative solutions and quality customer service. Our team of expert plumbing technicians are proud to provide 24-hour emergency plumbing services for emergency repairs seven days a week, when homeowners and business owners need plumbing solutions the most," Zosanga continued. 

Zo Plumbing's services areas includes numerous cities in Maryland including Montgomery County, Rockville, Germantown, Gaithersburg, Bethesda, North Potomac, Potomac, Silver Spring, Columbia, Ellicott City, Damascus, Clarksburg, Frederick County, and now— Washington D.C. "We're humbled to become one of the region's leading plumbing businesses. We've strived over the years to provide customers with quick and efficient services accompanied by professional communication, timely responses, integrity and fair pricing," Zosanga said. 

 Zo Plumbing and Drain Cleaning professionals are licensed, insured, and highly trained, guaranteeing the best service solutions and experience. "Our team of professionals are committed to providing reliable and professional services, upfront pricing, and unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction," Zosanga said. Get a free onsite estimate and schedule an appointment today by visiting zoplumbing.com or calling 240.586.4690. 

ABOUT ZO PLUMBING & DRAIN CLEANING LLC

Zo Plumbing and Drain Cleaning is a top-rated, full-service professional plumbing and drainage services provider with over 20 years of experience servicing commercial and residential properties throughout Montgomery County and Frederick County in Maryland and Washington D.C. To learn more about Zo Plumbing or to schedule an appointment, visit www.zoplumbing.com and the company on Instagram and Facebook

