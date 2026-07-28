The award-winning advocate and entrepreneur advances to Miss Volunteer America competition after earning multiple top honors.

OXFORD, Ala., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alabama native Zoie McGuyer, a passionate advocate for children and families, has been crowned Miss Alabama Volunteer 2027, earning the opportunity to represent Alabama at the Miss Volunteer America competition in Jackson, Tennessee, June 2027.

Zoie McGuyer Crowned Miss Alabama Volunteer 2027 (Photo credits: Queen B Studios)

The Miss Alabama Volunteer competition serves as the official state preliminary to Miss Volunteer America, recognizing young women who exemplify leadership, service, scholarship and talent. A scholarship pageant based in Alabama, Miss Alabama Volunteer is a statewide, service-oriented scholarship program seeking to empower young women through education and opportunity.

McGuyer, 23, distinguished herself throughout the competition, receiving numerous awards, including:

Miss Alabama Volunteer 2027

Talent Preliminary Winner

Fitness & Wellness Preliminary Winner

Overall Talent Winner

Overall Fitness & Wellness Winner

Community Service Winner

"It is an incredible honor to be named Miss Alabama Volunteer and to have the opportunity to represent our great state. This title is more than a crown…it's a platform to serve. I look forward to continuing my advocacy for children who have experienced abuse and neglect while partnering with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and The Salvation Army to bring hope, healing, and awareness to communities across Alabama. I'm grateful for everyone who has supported this journey, and I'm excited to begin this year of service," said McGuyer.

Year of Service Priorities

As Miss Alabama Volunteer 2027, McGuyer will dedicate her year of service to advancing the Miss Volunteer Organization's mission through five key priorities:

Supporting National Philanthropic Partners: Champion Miss Volunteer America's partnerships with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and The Salvation Army, beginning with the St. Jude Walk in Huntsville on Sept. 26 and continuing with fundraising and volunteer efforts throughout the year.

Champion Miss Volunteer America's partnerships with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and The Salvation Army, beginning with the St. Jude Walk in Huntsville on Sept. 26 and continuing with fundraising and volunteer efforts throughout the year. Championing Child Advocacy: Continue advocating for children affected by abuse and neglect through her nonprofit, Saving Grace: We Hear You , by visiting schools, Children's Advocacy Centers, and community organizations to raise awareness, educate families, and connect children with available resources.

Continue advocating for children affected by abuse and neglect through her nonprofit, , by visiting schools, Children's Advocacy Centers, and community organizations to raise awareness, educate families, and connect children with available resources. Promoting Volunteerism Across Alabama: Encourage individuals, families, and young people to serve their communities through nonprofit partnerships and statewide service initiatives aligned with the Miss Volunteer S.E.R.V.E. mission.

Encourage individuals, families, and young people to serve their communities through nonprofit partnerships and statewide service initiatives aligned with the Miss Volunteer S.E.R.V.E. mission. Empowering Young Women: Mentor and inspire young women through speaking engagements focused on confidence, resilience, leadership, education, and scholarship opportunities.

Mentor and inspire young women through speaking engagements focused on confidence, resilience, leadership, education, and scholarship opportunities. Building Community Partnerships: Collaborate with schools, advocacy organizations, nonprofits, businesses, and community leaders to expand volunteer opportunities, strengthen support systems, and create meaningful impact for Alabama children and families.

Through her entrepreneurial venture, Hello Queen, a resale marketplace designed specifically for pre-owned formalwear, McGuyer combines purpose with innovation by creating opportunities that support her charitable mission. A portion of her efforts through the business and related initiatives helps raise awareness and funding for Saving Grace, demonstrating how fashion can be a powerful vehicle for social impact.

McGuyer is also the author of the Saving Grace Activity Book, a resource created specifically for children affected by abuse and neglect. The activity book offers a safe, creative outlet that encourages healing, self-expression and resilience. As a survivor herself, McGuyer's advocacy is deeply personal and rooted in ensuring every child feels seen, heard and protected.

McGuyer will represent Alabama at the Miss Volunteer America competition in Jackson, Tennessee, where she will continue championing her platform of protecting children and giving hope to survivors of abuse.

For more information on Miss Alabama Volunteer, visit www.missalabamavolunteer.net.

Media Contact

Kiley Long, PR Manager & TV Specialist

ChicExecs PR Agency

[email protected]

About Saving Grace: We Hear You

Founded by Zoie McGuyer, Saving Grace: We Hear You is a 401(c) nonprofit organization helping abused and neglected children find a safe home environment. The Saving Grace Activities Book is a source of light for kids. While being a fun book, there are also learning elements ensuring children grow in their education. McGuyer's goal is to give away these books for free. Every book purchased will help to change a child's story.

SOURCE Miss Alabama Volunteer