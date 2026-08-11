The Amazon-focused supply chain partner climbed 1,026 places in a year. A second McDonough, Georgia warehouse now takes all cross-dock volume, freeing floor space for a prep buildout targeting over 1 million units a day.

MCDONOUGH, Ga., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZonPrep, an Amazon-focused supply chain and FBA prep partner, today announced it ranked No. 225 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, Inc.'s annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The company placed No. 1,251 on the 2025 list, making this a climb of 1,026 places in a single year and ZonPrep's second consecutive year as an honoree. ZonPrep achieved the placement with 1,521% 3-Year Growth.

ZonPrep Ranks No. 225 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, Up 1,026 Places, and Opens the ZonPrep Consolidation Center Post this New ZonPrep Consolidation Facility

ZonPrep is also pleased to announce the opening of the ZonPrep Consolidation Center, a second warehouse in McDonough dedicated entirely to cross-dock volume as of July 13, 2026.

The Inc. 5000 ranks US private companies by percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. It is an audited financial ranking, not a nomination or an editorial pick. No. 225 places ZonPrep in the top 5 percent of the list.

The ranking is a testament to the enterprise solutions ZonPrep has provided their clients over those three years. ZonPrep now ships more than 10 million units into Amazon every month for over 200 brands, across 600,000 square feet in McDonough, Georgia. Clients only need to ship to one place, and ZonPrep builds the optimized shipment splits that eliminate Amazon's inbound placement fees. This process saved clients $15 million in those fees in 2025 alone.

"We built the company we wanted to hire when we were sellers ourselves," said Kayvon Nazarian, founder of ZonPrep. "Nobody grows like this without substance. You grow like this when 200 brands hand you their inventory every week and keep doing it."

Expanding to a second dedicated facility

The ZonPrep Consolidation Center exists to increase speed and throughput.

Previously, all inventory prep and cross-dock came to one facility. ZonPrep would receive it all, sort, and consolidate in one spot adding time and more touches to all three processes. All cross-dock volume now goes to the Consolidation Center, which opens up far more floor, processing, and storage space for prep clients in ZonPrep's 126 Liberty Industrial Parkway facility.

ZonPrep's extended footprint in Georgia is a strategic choice.

"The motivation for having it so close was so we can maintain our aggressive freight costs and lightning-fast inbound times with little impact to our clients using our Cross-Dock solution," said Lou Casados, head of sales at ZonPrep. "Nothing changes for the seller. You still ship to one place. We handle the splits."

ZonPrep will not FBA prep out of the Consolidation Center. The added floor space at 126 Liberty Industrial Parkway is going into equipment instead: more automated shrink lines, eight automated bubble lines, and eventually conveyance. Today the operation has the capacity to move 600,000 units per day. With the new addition of 8 automated bubble and shrink lines Fully built out, ZonPrep's daily capacity will pass 1 million units a day by Nov 1, 2026.

About ZonPrep

ZonPrep is an Amazon-focused supply chain and FBA prep partner for sellers doing $10M+ in annual Amazon revenue. The company operates 600,000 square feet across two warehouses in McDonough, Georgia, with the capacity to move 600,000 units per day, and ships 10 million+ units into Amazon every month for 200+ brands. ZonPrep is listed as a carrier in Amazon Carrier Central and holds a maximum prep SLA of 72 hours, 365 days a year. Founded by former Amazon sellers for Amazon sellers.

Learn more at zonprep.com.

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SOURCE ZonPrep