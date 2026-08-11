Zook Cabins Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Privately Held US Companies

Pennsylvania-based Luxury Outdoor Home Builder Makes Prestigious Inc. 5000 List for the Fifth Year.

GAP, Pa., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zook Cabins, a luxury modular home builder based in Pennsylvania, has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Companies. Coming in at #2991, Zook's fifth appearance on the Inc. 5000 list, sixth total, including the Inc. Regionals 2026, solidifies Zook among other leading builders and private companies in the nation.

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Founded in 2006, Zook Cabins began as a small builder of hunting cabins and has grown into a business that serves customers seeking high-end accommodations across the United States. In addition to various cabin styles, sizes, layouts, and designs, their product lines now include modern cabins, saunas, park model tiny homes, ADUs, and more.

Each year, Inc. 5000 publishes a ranking of the fastest-growing, privately held, independent companies in the United States based on their three-year percentage revenue growth. Zook Cabins was named on the 2025, 2024, 2022, and 2021 editions of this list, as well as the 2026 Inc. Regionals list.

"It is an incredible honor to be named on the Inc. 5000 list," said Dan Salinger, a marketing representative and luxury home specialist at Zook Cabins. When asked about Zook's plan for continued growth, Salinger said, "as we look ahead, we're excited to introduce even more home designs" by "doing what's best for our team and, above all, for every customer."

This growth has given Zook the opportunity to introduce new products, including saunas, hot tubs, and additional buildings such as the Skye and Winslow Park Models, while also increasing production and customer outreach to invest in the people who have defined the company from the beginning.

For the upcoming year, Salinger remains excited to "help people create lasting memories and build a place they're proud to call home." He attributes Zook's success so far to the team that truly "cares about creating an amazing experience… for every customer who trusts us with their dream."

To learn more about Zook Cabins and see their work, visit their website or get in touch.

Contact:

Zook Cabins

https://www.zookcabins.com/

(610) 593-4556

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