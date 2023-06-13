Zoom Drain Opens New Franchise Location in North Houston, TX With Potential to Grow

Zoom Drain

13 Jun, 2023

Trusted Name in Drain and Sewer Services Set to Support Local Property Managers, Contractors, Plumbers and Homeowners with 24/7, 365 Drainage Solutions

HOUSTON, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoom Drain – a leading operator of drain and sewer services – opened its newest franchise in Spring, Texas on June 6, 2023. Located at 3336 Spring Stuebner Rd., Zoom Drain of North Houston will proudly serve Kingwood, Humble, Conroe and the surrounding areas. Currently, there are three Zoom Drain franchise locations in Texas, with 46 total nationwide.

The owner of the new location is local entrepreneur, Raymond Ledesma, who was born and raised in Corpus Christi and graduated from Franklin University with a bachelor's degree in business administration. Raymond always wanted to go into business for himself and, with his diverse skill set and professional background of warehouse distribution, he decided to move forward with opening a Zoom Drain franchise. But it's about more than growing a business for Ledesma, it's also about assisting the residents and businesses in his community – the same way the community helped him back in 2017.

"We'd just moved to the Houston area when Hurricane Harvey hit, flooding our new home," Ledesma recalled. "It should have been devastating but, instead, it made us aware of how blessed we are, as more people helped us rebuild than we could have imagined," said Raymond Ledesma, owner of Zoom Drain North Houston. "We wanted to be that same support for the community, building a culture and a team that makes a difference, not just with providing trusted drain and sewer service but so much more."

Zoom Drain provides around the clock residential and commercial service centering on drain and sewer cleaning, sewer pipe video inspections, grease trap maintenance and much more. From clogged sinks and bathtubs to main sewer line blockages, Zoom Drain utilizes five different drain cleaning machines and a custom hydro-jetter to tackle any sewage issue that arises. Customers include commercial property managers, contractors, plumbers, and homeowners in need of immediate solutions to drain and sewage issues.

Zoom Drain prides itself on always providing swift, dependable service by expertly-trained specialists for both emergency and planned maintenance service needs – everything that has to do with wastewater management. Zoom Drain is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year and there's never any additional cost for "off hours" service such as nights, weekends, or even holidays.

"We are thrilled to have Raymond Ledesma join the Zoom Drain team and bring their expert services to North Houston, TX," said Jim Criniti, CEO of Zoom Drain. "Drain and sewer emergencies are a nightmare for anyone, so offering skilled and reliable services to North Houston and the surrounding communities is a priority for us and we're looking forward to growing our brand in the area and beyond."

To learn more about Zoom Drain, visit https://www.zoomdrain.com/

About ZOOM DRAIN:

Zoom Drain is an operator and franchisor of drain and sewer services, focusing on repair, maintenance and installation – everything "below the drain." If it deals with wastewater, Zoom Drain deals with it, providing expertly-trained specialists to respond to both emergency service and planned maintenance, cleaning more drains in a year than most plumbers clean in their career. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Zoom Drain currently has 46 locations across the U.S. and continues to grow! For more information about, please visit https://www.zoomdrain.com/.

Media Contact: Maddie LaPorta, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847-945-1300

SOURCE Zoom Drain

